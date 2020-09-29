Cleveland Baseball Insider
Yankees Making a Change Behind the Plate for Game One of the Wild Card Series Against Indians

Matt Loede

The Yankees are going with their ace in game one against the Indians on Tuesday night as expected, as Gerrit Cole will take the mound against Tribe ace Shane Bieber.

New York is making one change in their lineup that has to do directly with Cole, that being a change at the catcher spot.

ESPN reports that New York is going with backup catcher Kyle Higashioka, sitting 2019 and 2017 All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez.

It's been a rough season for Sanchez at the plate, as in 49 games for New York Sanchez is hitting just .147 with 10 homers and 24 runs batted in.

Indians to Host Yankees in the Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday 

Higashioka in 16 games is hitting .250 with four homers and 10 RBI. In 48 plate appearances he's not walked once, striking out 11 times.

Higashioka has caught Cole in his last four starts, and Cole has been outstanding in those games.

Cole in the four games with Higashioka behind the plate has a 1.00 ERA, striking out 34 batters. He has given up three homers in those games.

With Sanchez doing the catching for Cole, he's got a 3.91 ERA, striking out 60 batters in 46 innings. 

In those eight games with Sanchez as his catcher, opponents hit .265 against Cole, putting up a .776 on-base percentage. 

Sanchez spoke through a translator about losing his job, saying that it's his job to stay ready to go when called upon. 

“I don’t focus on just who’s behind the plate,” Sanchez said through team translator Marlon Abreu. 

“We’re a team and that’s what’s important for people to understand. We have a team here and the bottom line is winning. I’m a soldier in this thing. If my name is on the lineup, I’m going to be ready for that. 

MLB Announces Start Times for Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

"If I’m not starting, I’m going to be ready in the bench for whenever the team need me. You know, these are decisions that are made, my responsibility is to be ready to play when the time comes.” 

The New York Post reports that it's Cole's preference to have Higashioka as his personal catcher. 

We will see how it plays out Tuesday night at Progressive Field, and if the Yankees go back to Sanchez for Tuesday's start of veteran Masahiro Tanaka.  

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

by

BabooMr2

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

It was a huge month for Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez, as he was the Indians driving force on offense for the club as they made a final push for the postseason, earning the 4th seed in the postseason. Ramirez was honored on Monday as he was named the AL Player of the Month for the month of September.

Matt Loede

The Struggling Yankees Come to Cleveland For Playoff Baseball

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off in the first round of the 2020 postseason, as the two will play for in the playoffs for the second time in four seasons. The last time they went at it in the 2017 ALDS the Yankees pulled out a 3-2 series win after being down 2-0 in the series, but this is a different year, and the Indians hope a different script.

Zach Shafron

The Yankees Road Numbers Are Not Nearly as Intimidating as at Home, a Big Plus for the Indians

The Indians and Yankees are set to square off for the right to head to San Diego and play in the ALDS starting in a week. If you look 'inside the numbers' at what the Yankees have done at home and on the road, it might surprise you how much better they have been in Yankees Stadium in 2020, and how much it can favor the Indians when they take the field Tuesday night.

Mark Warmuth

MLB Announces Dates and Start Times for the Indians and Yankees Wild Card Round

The Indians and Yankees will go to battle in the wild card round starting on Tuesday night at Progressive Field, and as expected the two teams will play in the prime time spotlight for all three games of the series.

Matt Loede

Terry Francona Won't Return for the Indians During the Postseason

In a move that does not come as much of a surprise, the Indians announced Sunday evening that manager Terry Francona will not return to the team this postseason, instead keeping Sandy Alomar Jr. in the role that he's been in as acting manager for 46 games in the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Game #60 Observations: Cleveland's Missing Stars Shine in Clinching Comeback

Carlos Santana and Franmil Reyes broke out of their slumps as Cleveland erased a 6-2 deficit and earned home field advantage.

Alex Hooper

Indians to Host Yankees in Wild Card Round at Progressive Field Starting Tuesday

The Indians looked as if they would be heading on the road when they trailed the Pirates 6-2 on Sunday in the 6th inning. The Tribe though rallied with Franmil Reyes and Carlos Santana having big hits, and they now are the four-seed in the AL and will play host to the Yankees in the wild card round starting Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Indians Make Move in the Pen Prior to the Finale Against Pirates

The Indians have made a move for their finale against the Pirates, bringing back pitcher Adam Cimber from the team's "taxi squad" and placing Logan Allen, who was just added to the roster Friday, is back on the team's "taxi squad."

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Rotation for the Upcoming Wild Card Series

The Indians are in the postseason, but where they will play and against who is still up in the air. Sunday prior to the final game of the regular season the team announced their three pitchers for the AL wild card series, starting with the pitcher who is likely to be the AL Cy Young award winner - Shane Bieber.

Matt Loede