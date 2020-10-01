YouTube TV Dropping Fox's Regional Sports Networks, Which Carries Indians Games

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, you might be in for a surprise on Thursday morning when you realize you no longer have access to Fox's regional sports networks, which include Fox Sports Ohio - home of both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

YouTube TV's twitter account put out the bad news on Tuesday that they were dumping the Fox regional sports networks.

This isn't the first time that YouTube TV and Sinclair broadcasting, which owns the networks, have not seen eye to eye.

Back in February, YouTube TV and Sinclair negotiated an extension to keep the channels on the streaming service, but as YouTube TV stated on twitter, that extension is over and they have not been able to get a new deal.

Four months ago on June 30th, YouTube TV increased the price of their streaming service to $64.99 a month, this after it had cost subscribers $50 a month prior to the increase.

The increase came after YouTube TV launched eight ViacomCBS stations - BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1.

For now though, sports fans and specifically those that watch the Indians and Reds on Fox Sports Ohio through YouTube TV will have to start thinking of an alternative come March, or hope that a new deal can be made in the meantime.