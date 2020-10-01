Cleveland Baseball Insider
YouTube TV Dropping Fox's Regional Sports Networks, Which Carries Indians Games

Matt Loede

If you are a subscriber to YouTube TV, you might be in for a surprise on Thursday morning when you realize you no longer have access to Fox's regional sports networks, which include Fox Sports Ohio - home of both the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

YouTube TV's twitter account put out the bad news on Tuesday that they were dumping the Fox regional sports networks. 

This isn't the first time that YouTube TV and Sinclair broadcasting, which owns the networks, have not seen eye to eye.

Back in February, YouTube TV and Sinclair negotiated an extension to keep the channels on the streaming service, but as YouTube TV stated on twitter, that extension is over and they have not been able to get a new deal.

Four months ago on June 30th, YouTube TV increased the price of their streaming service to $64.99 a month, this after it had cost subscribers $50 a month prior to the increase. 

The increase came after YouTube TV launched eight ViacomCBS stations - BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1.

For now though, sports fans and specifically those that watch the Indians and Reds on Fox Sports Ohio through YouTube TV will have to start thinking of an alternative come March, or hope that a new deal can be made in the meantime. 

Indians Delino DeShields Misplays Ball in CF, Tribe Fans Let Him Have it on Twitter

It was a huge mistake that changed the momentum of game two between the Indians and Yankees at Progressive Field. A poorly played ball in center field in the fourth inning opened the door for the Yankees to put up four runs to take a 5-4 lead. The ball that started the inning should have been caught by Delino DeShields, but after he missed it, Indians fans were not too happy about the mistake and let him have it on twitter.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Wild Card Game Two Delayed by "Incoming Rain"

The Tribe and Yankees game two of their best-of-three wild card round series has been delayed by "incoming rain" here at Progressive Field. The announced start time for the game is now set for 7:50pm.

Matt Loede

Indians Ace Shane Bieber Picked a Bad Night to Turn Mortal in Blowout Loss to the Yankees

Shane Bieber was hit early and often by the Yankees Tuesday night, allowing seven runs in just 4.2 innings. The Indians offense was no match with Gerrit Cole throwing heat, striking out 13, and the result was a blowout win for the Yankees, who now that Bieber is out of the way, will look to knock the Indians out of the postseason Wednesday night.

Matt Loede

by

DaddyWags

Josh Naylor a Lone Bright Spot in Indians Blowout Loss in Game One to Yankees

While just about all of the Tribe lineup was having their issues with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, one player who was able to have success against him was left fielder Josh Naylor. The Indians youngster hit a pair of doubles, a single and a homer in the team's 12-3 setback. Naylor missed out on the cycle by one base, as a triple would have clinched one of the toughest tasks in all of baseball.

Matt Loede

Bieber Buried, Yankees Bats Dominate Wild Card Game One 12-3 Over Indians

The New York Yankees didn't need long to start dominating the Indians in game one of their wild card playoff series, scoring two runs in two batters, and then putting up 10 more over the last eight innings as they crushed Indians ace Shane Bieber and the Indians 12-3 at Progressive Field for a 1-0 series lead.

Matt Loede

Indians and Yankees Lineups for Game One of Their Wild Card Round

The lineups are in for game one between the Yankees and Indians as they get ready for their wild card round at Progressive Field. Gerrit Cole will go for the Yankees against Indians ace Shane Bieber with a first pitch starting at 7:10pm.

Matt Loede

Indians Shane Bieber Ends the 2020 Season Winning the Pitching "Triple Crown" in the AL

It was a historic season for Indians pitcher Shane Bieber in the shortened 2020 campaign, as he led the American League with eight wins, led the AL with strikeouts with 122 and also led the AL with 1.63 ERA. Bieber is a lock to win the AL Cy Young award, making it the fifth Indian to win the award in 13 years.

Matt Loede

by

USMC1313

Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Wild Card Opener Against Yankees

The Indians made a roster move for their big league club prior to their first wild card playoff game against the Yankees. The team moved pitcher Adam Plutko to the "taxi squad," while promoting outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who played in 20 games prior to being sent to the team's alternate training site in Eastlake.

Matt Loede

Expect the Unexpected: 5 of the Biggest Surprises From Indians Season

Before things begin for Cleveland Indians with a best-of-three first-round series against the New York Yankees, let’s visit a handful of unexpected parts of this season that even the most detailed premonitions missed.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians 3B Jose Ramirez Wins the AL Player of the Month for September Award

It was a huge month for Indians third basemen Jose Ramirez, as he was the Indians driving force on offense for the club as they made a final push for the postseason, earning the 4th seed in the postseason. Ramirez was honored on Monday as he was named the AL Player of the Month for the month of September.

Matt Loede