Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
News

YouTube TV Drops STO, Subscribers Will Not Have Access to Indians Games in 2020

Matt Loede

If you use YouTube TV as your main provider for cable, you are going to need another outlet to watch the Cleveland Indians in 2020.

The television provider has announced that starting on Saturday, February 29 that they will no longer be carrying Sports Time Ohio or Fox Sports Ohio.

This means that you will no longer be able to watch Tribe games, or for that matter Cleveland Cavalier games.

Thursday YouTube TV stated that it could not reach a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns the Fox-branded regional sports networks.

A series of tweets were sent out Thursday afternoon informing customers of the news that they would no longer have access to Sinclair owned properties.

“We purchase rights from Sinclair to distribute content to you. Despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair. As a result, we will no longer offer FOX Regional Sports Networks, including YES Network, beginning February 29th.

“We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups.”

The sports channels were purchased by Sinclair from Disney back in August for $10.6 billion.

The company responded to the tweets sent out by YouTube TV stating that they were lowering the fees they were charging the company, but it wasn’t enough to come to a deal.

“We offered YouTube TV the best terms under which their competitors carry our Regional Sports Networks. Unfortunately, they alone decided to drop these channels citing ‘rising costs’ despite our offer to actually lower the fees they pay us,” a Sinclair spokesman said in a statement to various media outlets.

“We also offered to continue negotiating under a short-term extension so that their subscribers could continue to watch their favorite hometown teams. They’ve not yet responded to this offer. Given the ease with which YouTube TV subscribers can drop the service and switch providers, we are surprised that they’ve chosen this course.”

For Indians fans that are looking for an alternative, Hulu + Live TV is a streaming service that is available in the Northeast Ohio area and does have Fox Sports Ohio and Sports Time Ohio.

That service, which also includes Disney’s streaming service runs $61.99 per month.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Indians May Get the Last Laugh When it Comes to Franmil Reyes

Many Indians fans have been critical of the team not bringing back outfielder Yasiel Puig, but the team might have the last laugh if slugger Franmil Reyes, who was acquired last season with Puig, ends up playing up to the potential he's already shown in the Majors.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

How DeShields Unlocked the Indians Roster

Delino DeShields will essentially be the Cleveland Indians' 26th man, but his unique value allowed the roster to be supplemented.

Alex Hooper

ST Game #5: Indians Fall in Goodyear to the Dodgers 6-5

The Indians trailed the Dodgers early 5-0 and never recovered, falling to Los Angeles in Goodyear by a final of 6-5 on Thursday to drop to 2-3 on the season. Jefry Rodriguez took the loss for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #5 Preview: Indians Host the Dodgers in Goodyear with Jefry Rodriguez on the Mound

After being shutout 8-0 by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, the Indians are back at it for their fifth spring training game on Thursday as they send Jefry Rodriguez to the mound to take on the National League's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Matt Loede

Emmanuel Clase to Miss 8-12 Weeks After Being Diagnosed With Strain in Upper Back

Emmanuel Clase was diagnosed with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back, Cleveland announced on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated weekly, but the early timetable for a return to game activity is 8-12 weeks, according to the team.

T.J. Zuppe

ST Game #4: Indians Blanked by Padres in Peoria 8-0 to Drop to 2-2 in the Spring

After piling on the runs over the first three games of the spring, the Indians on Wednesday were no match for the San Diego Padres, as they suffered their first shutout of the spring with an 8-0 loss in Peoria to drop to 2-2 in spring training Cactus League play.

Matt Loede

ST Game #4 Preview: Indians Travel to Take on the Padres as Plutko Gets First Spring Start

The 2-1 Indians will travel to Peoria on Wednesday to take on the San Diego Padres in the fourth spring training game of 2020. Adam Plutko will be on the mound for the Indians to start the affair.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians GM Chernoff on Nolan Jones, Franmil Reyes and the Starting Rotation

Indians GM Mike Chernoff spoke to the media in Goodyear, Arizona at the team's spring training complex about a variety of topics as the team gets ready for the 2020 season and a hopeful return to the postseason.

Matt Loede

What’s the National Perception of the Indians When it Comes to Competing for a World Series?

The Indians are not getting a ton of love by the national media when it comes to their chances to winning the World Series in 2020, but they are currently ranked above the halfway point of the 30 teams around baseball when it comes to chances of winning a title.

Matt Loede

Checking in on Zach Plesac's Spring Fastball

What if you know of a pitcher that claims to have added some extra giddy-up to his fastball? And, what if this pitcher also happens to have thrown a pair of innings at Salt River Fields, a diamond capable of collecting Statcast data? In this analogy, we're the dog. And Indians pitcher Zach Plesac's fastball is a juicy steak.

T.J. Zuppe