Cleveland Indians fans who subscriptions to YouTube TV and have been debating on how they may watch Tribe games this season should be happy today.

The company announced Thursday morning that they have reached an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, meaning that SportsTime Ohio will remain on the providers channel listing for the upcoming season and beyond.

19 of 21 Sinclair owned stations will remain on YouTube TV, with the Yes Network, broadcaster of New York Yankees games, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West not making the cut.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” David Gibber, senior VP and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement.

“We value our ongoing relationship with YouTube TV, however, we are deeply disappointed with its decision to not carry certain RSNs. We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined.”

Last week It was announced that SportsTime Ohio, which broadcasts Indians games, and Fox Sports Ohio, which broadcasts Cavaliers games, were both being dropped by YouTube TV.

After an outcry from fans, the internet TV service provider announced they would stay in talks to try and come to a deal for the Sinclair properties, and for the time being they would continue to carry the stations.