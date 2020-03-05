Cleveland Baseball Insider
YouTube TV Inks Deal to Keep Airing Most Fox Sports Channels, Including SportsTime Ohio

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians fans who subscriptions to YouTube TV and have been debating on how they may watch Tribe games this season should be happy today.

The company announced Thursday morning that they have reached an agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group, meaning that SportsTime Ohio will remain on the providers channel listing for the upcoming season and beyond.

19 of 21 Sinclair owned stations will remain on YouTube TV, with the Yes Network, broadcaster of New York Yankees games, and Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West not making the cut.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” David Gibber, senior VP and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement.

“We value our ongoing relationship with YouTube TV, however, we are deeply disappointed with its decision to not carry certain RSNs. We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined.”

Last week It was announced that SportsTime Ohio, which broadcasts Indians games, and Fox Sports Ohio, which broadcasts Cavaliers games, were both being dropped by YouTube TV.

After an outcry from fans, the internet TV service provider announced they would stay in talks to try and come to a deal for the Sinclair properties, and for the time being they would continue to carry the stations.

How is the Cleveland Indians Bullpen Shaping Up Midway Through Spring Training?

The Indians bullpen was a strength back in 2019, and while some of the names for 2020 have already changed, the team is hopeful that the unit can again be a big part of the success of the Tribe once they start to take the field.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Fans Shouldn't Compare Francisco Lindor's Situation to Christian Yelich's Extension

Casey Drottar

What is a Realistic Contract Number for Francisco Lindor? Here's What One Projection System Suggests

Most everyone, at this point, has taken a stab at predicting what sort of offer Lindor would accept, but Dan Szymborski, developer of the ZiPS projection model, may have provided the best attempt at a numbers-based offer over at FanGraphs.

T.J. Zuppe

Civale Goes Two Scoreless, Lindor Hits HR as Indians Top Diamondbacks 6-2

The Indians got two scoreless innings from Aaron Civale in his first start of the spring, and Francisco Lindor's three-run homer was the big blow as the Tribe defeated the Diamondbacks on the road 6-2 to move to 4-9 on the spring

Matt Loede

ST Game #13 Preview: Civale Makes First Spring Start as Indians Travel to Play the Diamondbacks

Indians young starter Aaron Civale will be on the bump Wednesday afternoon as the team takes on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a spring training affair in Scottsdale at Salt River Fields.

Matt Loede

Indians Manager Terry Francona to Miss Wednesdy's Game on Advice of Team Doctors

After the team stated that he was rundown and having gastrointestinal issues, the Indians will not have manager Terry Francona on the bench Wednesday when the team travels to Scottsdale to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Matt Loede

How the Cleveland Indians Crowded Outfield is Playing Out Halfway Into Spring Training

The Indians have been speculating all offseason how their outfield is going to play out, and halfway through camp there's been some indications about some players that Indians fans may see once the 2020 season gets going.

Matt Loede

The Latest Indians 2020 Roster Prediction Halfway Through the Spring

The Indians are turning the corner on the spring as they start to look ahead to the start of the 2020 season, and there's plenty of interesting decisions still to make on the team's final roster before opening day.

Matt Loede

Richard77

ST Game #12: Carrasco Makes His Spring Debut, Indians Fall to Angels 11-7 in Goodyear

Carlos Carrasco made his 2020 spring debut for the Indians, going two innings against the Angels as the Tribe fell to Los Angeles 11-7. Three Indians hit homers in the four-run setback that put the team at 3-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Jordan Luplow is Creating a Platoon Opportunity No Indians Outfielders Seem Eager to Take

The Indians have some decisions to make when it comes to outfielder Jordan Luplow, and while he looks to make an impact on the 2020 season, he's is looking to be more than just a platoon outfielder for the team.

Casey Drottar