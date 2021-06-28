Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
A Gruesome Injury - What's Next Following the Injury to Indians OF Josh Naylor?

A Gruesome Injury - What's Next Following the Injury to Indians OF Josh Naylor?

Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Indians did not have a good weekend as a whole in Minnesota. Besides winning the opening game of the series 4-1, the team then went on to lose 8-7 and 8-2 with a Saturday night matchup rained out.

However, the worst news of all had to be the horrific injury that outfielder Josh Naylor (.253 average, seven home runs and 21 runs batted in) sustained when running to try and catch a pop fly hit by Twins

second baseman Jorge Polanco during the Sunday game.

Indians second baseman Ernie Clement collided with him and it caused a gruesome lower leg injury to Naylor that had the second basemen rolling around in obvious pain and subsequently carted off the field.

Other players within the Indians roster are going to have to step up with the absence of Naylor for what appears to be a substantial amount of time.

Players such as Eddie Rosario (.254 average, six home runs, 43 runs batted in) , Bradley Zimmer (.224 average, five runs batted in) and Harold Ramirez (.264 average, four runs batted in) will need to play

their best baseball heading into July and beyond.

After all, this injury looks like it could be something that keeps Naylor out for potentially the rest of the season. Albeit, that is still to be determined.

This is yet another example that having depth on the baseball squad is extremely important because a team never knows when the injury bug may strike and cause havoc for a ball club.

The Indians are certainly going to have to make some adjustments in order to try and compete without an outfield that has one of its best players out there. Hopefully, Naylor will be able to recover and make it

back on the field this season.

Currently, the Indians sit at 41-33. This is 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central. The Naylor injury certainly doesn’t help the Indians’ quest to try a make it to first place.

Wishing Josh Naylor a full recovery and looking forward to seeing the Indians outfielder back on the field as soon as possible.

GettyImages-1318252775
Opinion

A Gruesome Injury - What's Next Following the Injury to Indians OF Josh Naylor?

GettyImages-1233532681
News

Naylor Suffers Fracture and Dislocation of His Right Ankle in Sunday's Loss to Twins

GettyImages-1325459421
Opinion

What Is the Best Role for Bradley Zimmer to Have For the 2021 Indians?

GettyImages-1324963853
Prospects

Behind the Dream – Eli Morgan

Josh Naylor
Opinion

Outfielder Josh Naylor a Surprising Bright Spot Thus Far for the 2021 Indians

GettyImages-1323236181
Opinion

Indians Pitching Staff Faces Injury Bug; Who Might Step Up To Help?

Aaron Civale
News

Indians Starter Aaron Civale Sidelined 4-5 Weeks with Finger Sprain

GettyImages-1233477410
Opinion

Indians Players to Watch Moving Towards All-Star Break