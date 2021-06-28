A Gruesome Injury - What's Next Following the Injury to Indians OF Josh Naylor?

The Cleveland Indians did not have a good weekend as a whole in Minnesota. Besides winning the opening game of the series 4-1, the team then went on to lose 8-7 and 8-2 with a Saturday night matchup rained out.

However, the worst news of all had to be the horrific injury that outfielder Josh Naylor (.253 average, seven home runs and 21 runs batted in) sustained when running to try and catch a pop fly hit by Twins

second baseman Jorge Polanco during the Sunday game.

Indians second baseman Ernie Clement collided with him and it caused a gruesome lower leg injury to Naylor that had the second basemen rolling around in obvious pain and subsequently carted off the field.

Other players within the Indians roster are going to have to step up with the absence of Naylor for what appears to be a substantial amount of time.

Players such as Eddie Rosario (.254 average, six home runs, 43 runs batted in) , Bradley Zimmer (.224 average, five runs batted in) and Harold Ramirez (.264 average, four runs batted in) will need to play

their best baseball heading into July and beyond.

After all, this injury looks like it could be something that keeps Naylor out for potentially the rest of the season. Albeit, that is still to be determined.

This is yet another example that having depth on the baseball squad is extremely important because a team never knows when the injury bug may strike and cause havoc for a ball club.

The Indians are certainly going to have to make some adjustments in order to try and compete without an outfield that has one of its best players out there. Hopefully, Naylor will be able to recover and make it

back on the field this season.

Currently, the Indians sit at 41-33. This is 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central. The Naylor injury certainly doesn’t help the Indians’ quest to try a make it to first place.

Wishing Josh Naylor a full recovery and looking forward to seeing the Indians outfielder back on the field as soon as possible.