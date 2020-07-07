Cleveland Baseball Insider
A Short Schedule Still Comes with Plenty of Risk for Indians and All of Major League Baseball

Zach Shafron

On Monday night, Major League Baseball released its shortened season schedule for each team. The Cleveland Indians will start the year on July 24th against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field without fans in attendance.

It will be the first of 60 games and that is 102 short of what a normal season provides.

The problem with this is that the league set only 66 days to complete the entirety of the schedule. The Indians will play 17 contests in a row to start the year.

A ton of baseball in a short amount of time.

Additionally, players are testing positive for COVID-19 and others are simply choosing to sit out this season because it is not worth getting sick over.

When the season does start, teams will have to travel to various cities across the country, some of which are hot-spots for the virus.

Now, a ballpark without fans will help curb the spread. However, think of everything that goes into a road trip for a simple three-game series. It is not only the games themselves.

Of course, fans alike are excited to simply have baseball back after a 3.5-month wait from when the regular season would usually start in early April.

Sadly, it appears more and more players are skipping the year altogether. Others, likely to get sick once play begins.

If such a high amount of personnel remain in the safety of their own homes instead of putting on the uniform, what kind of a season does this become?

Can a World Series winner truly be crowned, or will there always be some sort of asterisk by that team’s achievement?

No one has a perfect answer on how to solve this horrific problem of the corona virus that invaded this country here in 2020. It is understandable that Major League Baseball wants to get a season in as well.

It's just at what cost?

A player, coach, umpire or someone involved in the operation getting sick during the season would be absolutely terrible for the league.

