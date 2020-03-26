Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

"Almost Opening Day" #3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

Matt Loede

Michael Quintero

The Indians were playing the A’s on April 13, 2008, my birthday. Gutierrez caught a fly all off Mike Sweeney to end the inning and threw it to me as he entered the dugout. That would turn out to be Cliff Lee’s 2nd win of his Cy Young season.

T.J. Zuppe

I've never caught one, but I did manage to slow one down with my hand several years ago. The ball landed in the lap of my college roommate, who, despite not earning the palm bruise, decided to keep the ball. I got my payback several years later, when he gave me the ball in an attempt to get him a few autographs. Little did he know that media members don't seek autographs and my plan was to keep the ball all along.

Edward McGowan

In the AZ Fall league, hit by Clint Frazier

Casey Drottar

*Sigh* no, my life has been completely void of foul balls.

Alex Hooper

I do not know if I would love baseball as much as I do if I was not blessed to have an awesome grandfather with a deep knowledge of the game, who also happened to have season tickets about 10-15 rows up from the Indians dugout at Jacobs Field.

Those seats provided me a lot of memories, but the funniest one came against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. I did not catch a foul ball, but I did catch one to the head. At some point in the early innings, Fred McGriff fouled one off with the end of his bat, and it looped up, hit the banner scoreboard just below the suite-level seats, and by the time I turned my head around, that ball smacked me right in my temple and ricocheted away to someone else.

Later in that game, while not paying attention, Slider nailed me in the head with a hot dog via his slingshot.

Mark Warmuth

Just one foul ball...Alfonso Soriano hit it. Didn't make some kind of great catch, it rolled to me.

Matt Loede

I was 8-9 years old and a bounced off the press box facade and bounced in the aisle. I scooped it up but was tackled by a number of fans behind me. The ball scooted away, and a guy on accident stepped on my face and I got up with my nose bleeding badly.

The security made the guy give me the ball, it was hit by former California Angels DH Brian Downing. I've gotten a few foul balls actually in the press box, but none as memorable as the Downing/nose bleed ball.

Dave Alligood

Yes, I caught one on the third base side of home plate sometime in the late 2000s. This was before they extended the netting. I believe Travis Hafner hit it because I gave the ball to my buddy who’d bought the tickets to the game, and he was a huge Pronk fan. To be honest, it was one of those cold April games, and as I recall my closest competition was a pigeon putting around for crumbs.

Tom Sacco

No, but I DID get John Adams to sign his ticket stub over to me August 30, 2006. (Cle won 3-2 in the 10 on a Jhonny Peralta homer.) Small crowd. I just walked up to Adams and chatted with him for a couple innings. Got a selfie with him before “selfie” was a thing.

Comments (1)
jdrottar23
jdrottar23

Ball came back off the roof of the old stadium. Guy we were with gave it to me.

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Almost Opening Day" #1 Who is Your Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player?

While it's hard to root for players from another team, there's been times in your life that another player that catches your eye and makes you wish that player was on the Indians roster. Today as part of the "Almost Opening Day" feature we talk about Your "Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player"

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23

Has Aaron Civale Done Enough to Start the Season in the Indians' Rotation?

Aaron Civale was an impressive 3-4 last season in his rookie year for the Indians, and many think the 24-year-old has a bright future. While he's only thrown a couple innings this spring, the question is has he done enough for the tam to put him in the starting rotation to kickoff 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

"Almost Opening Day" #2 First Major League Game You Remember Attending

The smell of the grass, the grounds crew getting the infield ready, the players doing their pre-game stretches. It's visions we all remember seeing for the first time the first time we walked into a Major League stadium. As part of our "Almost Opening Day" series we give you the "First Major League Game You Remember Attending."

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23

"Almost Opening Day" #4 Favorite Memory When the Indians Have Clinched a Division or World Series Birth

Indians fans have had plenty of chances since the mid-90's to celebrate division titles as well as even a few ALCS and World Series births. We get an idea of some stories of favorite memories when the team reached those memorable wins.

Matt Loede

In the End, All Those Indians Opening Day Weather Concerns Were for Naught

From the moment the 2020 Cleveland Indians schedule was released, Tribe fans were fretting about the fact that opening day would be held earlier than every in team history, March 26. The 1:10pm first pitch didn't add to the confidence that the weather would cooperate, but all the local forecasters were off their prediction game.

Matt Loede

Take Part in Our CBI Thursday "Almost Opening Day" Feature

March 26 was the day that Indians fans had been looking forward to since the final day of the regular season in 2019. Instead a worldwide pandemic has stopped basically all sports in North America and the world, including the start of the Major League Baseball season. With no baseball we want you the fans to have some fun as we put together a nine-post feature on your all-time favorites and moments that you draw back on which brought you to love the game of baseball.

Matt Loede

A New NFL Logo is Drawing a Lot of Opinions from Fans - What All-Time MLB Logo is Your Favorite and Most Disliked?

If you support one of the 30 teams around Major League Baseball you've likely put on some apparel in your life that supports that team. Logos is the way to show off what your team represents, and today our staff gives their take on their all-time favorite and least favorite MLB logos.

Matt Loede

"Sudden" Sam McDowell; A True Indians Hero from Days Gone By

Cleveland Indians pitcher 'Sudden' Sam McDowell was a throwback before his time. Never afraid to go after hitters to defending his Tribe teammates, McDowll was a fan favorite during an era when the Indians never were able to put enough talent on the field to challenge in the American League East for a title.

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

Former Indians President Mark Shapiro Feels Teams Would Need a Month Before Games Can Be Played

Current Blue Jays and former Indians president Mark Shapiro says that he thinks it is going to be some time before we see games on the field being played that count. The team president told reporters it could be even months and not weeks before there's regular season games in MLB parks.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down Some Of the Top All-Time Baseball Movies

Now that baseball is on hold, about the only way people are going to get to see batted balls and memorable plays is via replays of old games - or better yet - baseball movies. There's been plenty of them over the years, some great, some blah, and some downright awful. We take a look today at three of our writers who give their opinion on their three favorite baseball flicks, and what makes them so darn good that they've watched em over and over.

Matt Loede