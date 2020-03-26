Cleveland Baseball Insider
"Almost Opening Day" #4 Favorite Memory When the Indians Have Clinched a Division or World Series Birth

Matt Loede

Mark Warmuth

1995. Never thought I'd see it. The first time is the best time.

Tom Sacco

Just sitting at home — alone, I’m surrounded by friggin’ Cubs’ fans — watching all by my lonesome.

Alex Hooper

Maybe not the moment of, but the day that the Indians were set to celebrate their 2017 AL Central title, I pulled into the parking garage at the same moment as TJ.

I was a rookie on the beat, and TJ immediately asked me if I had brought a change of clothes for after the celebration. Of course, I did not. Luckily, I did not get pulled over on the way home, completely soaked in champagne.

Dave Alligood

This one is easily the Indians clinching the 2016 ALCS vs. Toronto. The Indians and Blue Jays had some exciting and tension-filled games that year (see the next answer), and it was so great beating Toronto for the pennant.

Edward McGowan

I was working for the Indians in Spring Training for 10 years. Employees took over a bar in Goodyear and partied like crazy watching the Tribe clinch the ALCS.

Matt Loede

When the Tribe beat the Mariners in game six in 1995 to make it to the World Series for the first time in forever, I recall being at my cousins apartment in North Olmsted and driving home and just hearing people beep their horns and scream outside their cars as if they had just won the title. Folks were then lining up at places to quickly scoop up shirts and hats as soon as they released them - it was awesome.

Michael Quintero

The night the Indians beat the Red Sox to advance to the ALCS in 2016 I was on a date. We were waiting in line at the Mansfield Prison to enter a haunted house attraction. Instead of chatting with the girl during this time, I was watching the live pitch feed on my phone. Needless to say, it didn’t work out with her, but I was very pleased about the game!

Casey Drottar

I distinctly remember embracing the fact the Indians were heading to the 2016 World Series well before Game 5 in Toronto ended. Ryan Merritt on the mound, decidedly not shaking in his boots. His quieting the Blue Jays in 4.1 innings of two-hit ball gave me a sense of certainty Clevelanders don’t often feel with sports (at least not optimistically).

T.J. Zuppe

I was at the division clincher in 1996 in Chicago. Being a sixth grader was the only thing that stopped me from getting pummeled by the White Sox fans who were annoyed by my cheers.

As for 2016, I was covering the series in Toronto when Carlos Santana caught the foul ball that sent the Indians to the World Series. Shocked, I turned to Zack Meisel, then of Cleveland.com, and said, "These [expletive] are going to win it all, aren't they?" Close, but no.

Opinion

"Almost Opening Day" #1 Who is Your Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player?

While it's hard to root for players from another team, there's been times in your life that another player that catches your eye and makes you wish that player was on the Indians roster. Today as part of the "Almost Opening Day" feature we talk about Your "Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player"

Matt Loede

Has Aaron Civale Done Enough to Start the Season in the Indians' Rotation?

Aaron Civale was an impressive 3-4 last season in his rookie year for the Indians, and many think the 24-year-old has a bright future. While he's only thrown a couple innings this spring, the question is has he done enough for the tam to put him in the starting rotation to kickoff 2020?

Casey Drottar

"Almost Opening Day" #3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

For some it's the highlight of their career going to the ball park. For others, it's happened more than once. It's catching a foul ball, and some are just slow rollers down the first or third base line, others are flyballs or line drives that are snagged out of mid-air. Here's some stories of catching foul balls and who may have hit them

Matt Loede

"Almost Opening Day" #2 First Major League Game You Remember Attending

The smell of the grass, the grounds crew getting the infield ready, the players doing their pre-game stretches. It's visions we all remember seeing for the first time the first time we walked into a Major League stadium. As part of our "Almost Opening Day" series we give you the "First Major League Game You Remember Attending."

Matt Loede

In the End, All Those Indians Opening Day Weather Concerns Were for Naught

From the moment the 2020 Cleveland Indians schedule was released, Tribe fans were fretting about the fact that opening day would be held earlier than every in team history, March 26. The 1:10pm first pitch didn't add to the confidence that the weather would cooperate, but all the local forecasters were off their prediction game.

Matt Loede

Take Part in Our CBI Thursday "Almost Opening Day" Feature

March 26 was the day that Indians fans had been looking forward to since the final day of the regular season in 2019. Instead a worldwide pandemic has stopped basically all sports in North America and the world, including the start of the Major League Baseball season. With no baseball we want you the fans to have some fun as we put together a nine-post feature on your all-time favorites and moments that you draw back on which brought you to love the game of baseball.

Matt Loede

A New NFL Logo is Drawing a Lot of Opinions from Fans - What All-Time MLB Logo is Your Favorite and Most Disliked?

If you support one of the 30 teams around Major League Baseball you've likely put on some apparel in your life that supports that team. Logos is the way to show off what your team represents, and today our staff gives their take on their all-time favorite and least favorite MLB logos.

Matt Loede

"Sudden" Sam McDowell; A True Indians Hero from Days Gone By

Cleveland Indians pitcher 'Sudden' Sam McDowell was a throwback before his time. Never afraid to go after hitters to defending his Tribe teammates, McDowll was a fan favorite during an era when the Indians never were able to put enough talent on the field to challenge in the American League East for a title.

Mark Warmuth

Former Indians President Mark Shapiro Feels Teams Would Need a Month Before Games Can Be Played

Current Blue Jays and former Indians president Mark Shapiro says that he thinks it is going to be some time before we see games on the field being played that count. The team president told reporters it could be even months and not weeks before there's regular season games in MLB parks.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down Some Of the Top All-Time Baseball Movies

Now that baseball is on hold, about the only way people are going to get to see batted balls and memorable plays is via replays of old games - or better yet - baseball movies. There's been plenty of them over the years, some great, some blah, and some downright awful. We take a look today at three of our writers who give their opinion on their three favorite baseball flicks, and what makes them so darn good that they've watched em over and over.

Matt Loede