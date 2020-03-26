Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

"Almost Opening Day" #9 Most Underrated Indians Player of All-Time

Matt Loede

Edward McGowan

Kenny Lofton - how is not in the Hall of Fame?

Tom Sacco

Casey Blake, my home boy!

T.J. Zuppe

I'm not sure some fully grasped how good Grady Sizemore was for a short period of time. I remember Peter Gammons, then of ESPN, doing an interview with the radio station I worked for from 2008-2013.

During the conversation, Gammons mentioned that Sizemore was a darkhorse MVP candidate for the upcoming season. The hosts scoffed. Of course, the injuries eventually derailed what was arguably a Hall-of-Fame early career trajectory, but at the time, Sizemore was absolutely one of the best players in the game, even if few in Cleveland knew it.

Michael Quintero

Mark DeRosa

Casey Drottar

Most underrated Indians player of All-time - Grady Sizemore. It sounds like an odd answer, considering only three players generated a higher combined fWAR from 2005-2008. However, he should’ve gone on to become one of the franchise’s all-time greats. Instead, our lasting memory is the injuries which robbed him of his prime years.

Sizemore was on pace to have his number above the right field seats. Instead, far too many remember him as “that guy who was hurt all the time.”

Dave Alligood

My contribution here is Duane Kuiper. An above-average fielder who provided a few memorable at-bats, he’s probably best known for his home run prowess, or more accurately, lack of home run prowess, with only one dinger for his career (take that, Mr. Stone!).

I chose Kuiper because he had some great baseball cards (his 1978 Topps card is one of my favorite Indians cards), and he played during the greatest period of time, the 1970s to early 1980s. It is mere happenstance that this era coincided with the bulk of my childhood. I swear!

Matt Loede

Book Jacoby played nine seasons for the Indians during a time when the team wasn't very good. If you can recall the years of 1984 to 1991 the team was never near the top of the standings in the AL East, but Jacoby was always a hard nosed worker who Cleveland fans could relate to.

He hit .273 in his 9 seasons with the Tribe with 120 homers and 524 runs batted in. He only made the All-Star team twice, but really could have made it a few more times based on how little talent was around him.

Alex Hooper

I think, technically, Kenny Lofton is the most underrated player in Cleveland's history. Probably he or Addie Joss, who may have been in the pantheon of pitching greats had he not died so young.

As for Lofton, he was about the 5th- or 6th-best player on the team for the majority of his tenure on the North Coast, but he is a surefire Hall of Famer. Just hoping that someday he gets his due. 9th all-time among CFs in career WAR, ahead of Duke Snider, Richie Ashburn, Andre Dawson, Slidin' Billy Hamilton, Kirby Puckett, and Earl Averill - all Hall of Famers.

Comments (1)
jdrottar23
jdrottar23

Brook Jacoby, Charles Nagy

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"Almost Opening Day" #1 Who is Your Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player?

While it's hard to root for players from another team, there's been times in your life that another player that catches your eye and makes you wish that player was on the Indians roster. Today as part of the "Almost Opening Day" feature we talk about Your "Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player"

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #6 What Player Have You Disliked the Most Over the Years

There are players that you may not like but admire, but then there's that list of a player or players that as a fan you just never liked when they took the field. Today we give you a list of those players that we just never liked and rubbed us the wrong way.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #5 Favorite Game You've Ever Attended

As we continue with our 'Almost Opening Day' feature, we ask our panel what was their all-time favorite game they ever attended. Our panel had some great replies, some games that everyone remembers and some games that probably no one would remember unless you attended it.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Has Aaron Civale Done Enough to Start the Season in the Indians' Rotation?

Aaron Civale was an impressive 3-4 last season in his rookie year for the Indians, and many think the 24-year-old has a bright future. While he's only thrown a couple innings this spring, the question is has he done enough for the tam to put him in the starting rotation to kickoff 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

"Almost Opening Day" #3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

For some it's the highlight of their career going to the ball park. For others, it's happened more than once. It's catching a foul ball, and some are just slow rollers down the first or third base line, others are flyballs or line drives that are snagged out of mid-air. Here's some stories of catching foul balls and who may have hit them

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23

"Almost Opening Day" #2 First Major League Game You Remember Attending

The smell of the grass, the grounds crew getting the infield ready, the players doing their pre-game stretches. It's visions we all remember seeing for the first time the first time we walked into a Major League stadium. As part of our "Almost Opening Day" series we give you the "First Major League Game You Remember Attending."

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23

"Almost Opening Day" #8 Favorite All-time Indians Uniform

The Indians, like most MLB teams, have undergone a number of uniform changes over the years, and as part of our 'Almost Opening Day' series our panel talks about the favorite uniforms that we've enjoyed over the years that the Tribe players have worn.

Matt Loede

"Almost Opening Day" #7 Best Home Run you've Ever Seen Live

Many baseball fans have that one memorable homer that they will never forget. Some were walk-offs, others were homers to tie a game from way behind, but no matter the circumstances, it's one you won't ever forget. Here's our panel with the best live homers.

Matt Loede

"Almost Opening Day" #4 Favorite Memory When the Indians Have Clinched a Division or World Series Birth

Indians fans have had plenty of chances since the mid-90's to celebrate division titles as well as even a few ALCS and World Series births. We get an idea of some stories of favorite memories when the team reached those memorable wins.

Matt Loede

In the End, All Those Indians Opening Day Weather Concerns Were for Naught

From the moment the 2020 Cleveland Indians schedule was released, Tribe fans were fretting about the fact that opening day would be held earlier than every in team history, March 26. The 1:10pm first pitch didn't add to the confidence that the weather would cooperate, but all the local forecasters were off their prediction game.

Matt Loede