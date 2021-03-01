ProspectsOpinionNewsSI.com
Search
An Early Breakdown of the Indians 2021 Outfield

An Early Breakdown of the Indians 2021 Outfield

Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Indians outfield struggled in last year’s shortened-season. Of course, that must be taken with a grain of salt due to the various circumstances that came it. 

The Tribe’s outfield had the second-worst wRC+ (54), average (.194), on-base percentage (.238) and fWAR (-0.9), while recording the lowest number of RBIs (62), homers (11) and slugging percentage (.300). Statistics via MLB.com.

Here in 2021, it’s a new opportunity for the outfield to redeem itself.

*The averages listed along with the players below are from the 2020 season.

Firstly, the addition of corner outfielder Eddie Rosario (.257) will make a big impact. This .277 career-hitter with 119 home runs in six seasons with the Minnesota Twins will give some pop to a lackluster offense.

Oscar Mercado (.128) made some adjustments to his swing and is now completely healthy. He, along with Bradley Zimmer (.162), will battle for that starting center field job.

The Tribe has a few other players in the mix that include Jordan Luplow (.192) and Josh Naylor (.247).

Now, none of these names really stick out as players that could serve as any type of massive threat for an offense that is yearning for some production this upcoming year. 

Many of those averages are poor, to say the least. It’s going to be a matter of the aforementioned players taking it to their own personal next-level in order to help the Indians win by providing for the pitching staff with run support.

Finally, Billy Hamilton (.125) and Ben Gamel (.237) are the Indians’ two outfield non-roster invitees to camp. It will take a lot for either of these two to make the team. If there happens to be an injury or issue, it could be one of them serving as the replacement.

Every great baseball team needs a great outfield core. The Indians have a few promising players for this season. However, expect these players to improve if the Indians want to have any success in 2021 and beyond.

GettyImages-1136937707
News

STO Announces 10 Indians Spring Training Games to be Broadcast Live

GettyImages-1179709053
Opinion

An Early Breakdown of the Indians 2021 Outfield

Shane Bieber
Opinion

A Look at the Cleveland Indians 2021 Starting Pitching Rotation

What Does the Future Hold for 2020 and Beyond for Young Indians Yu Chang and Bobby Bradley
Opinion

A Weight Lifted: The Bobby Bradley Story

Progressive Field
News

Indians Announce Health and Safety Procedures to Allow 30 Percent Capacity of Fans to Be at Progressive Field For Games

Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians designated hitter Franmil Reyes (32) celebrates with third basemen Jose Ramirez (11) and first basemen Carlos Santana (41) after hitting a three-run home run during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field.
News

Q & A with "Cleveland Baseball Insider" Indians/SI Writer Zach Shafron

GettyImages-73846795
News

Indians Sign OF Harold Ramirez Off Outright Waivers

Francisco Lindor
Opinion

Indians Fans Slamming Lindor for "Quitting" Should Take Another Look at the Landscape From 2020