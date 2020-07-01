Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Analyzing The 2020 Cleveland Indians Bullpen

Zach Shafron

Having a stellar bullpen is important for any Major League Baseball team that wants to contend for a World Series. The bullpen is made-up of the pitchers that finish the final innings of a game in relief to secure a victory.

While relievers may not face many batters in each appearance, the hitters they do face are extremely important and the situations they are placed in are timely.

The Indians have plenty of names including James Hoyt, Phil Maton, Hunter Wood, Adam Cimber, Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand.

Unfortunately, reliever Emmanuel Clase is suspended for this entire shortened-season due to performance enhancing drug use. This man was the key piece in the Corey Kluber trade with the Texas Rangers.

It was originally an 80-game suspension, but with the circumstances is now simply a full 60-game-season suspension.

Anyway, it looks like Hoyt, Maton, Wood, Cimber and Perez are just going to be middle-relievers. Perez is a left-hander and can thus specialize against left-handed hitters for a more-difficult matchup.

Cimber, after making some adjustments to the mechanics of that sidearm delivery, is poised to be a dominant force moving forward.

Hoyt, Maton and Wood are all going to have to earn respect this upcoming season in order to be used in key situations and will likely remain in middle relief.

Nick Wittgren will serve as the setup man. Appearing in 55 games last season with a 2.81 ERA, which is solid. The right-hander even had four saves. It’ll be key to see if the 8th inning is too much pressure.

Finally, the one that notched 34 saves as the closer in Brad Hand will continue to be in that position for this upcoming year. Certainly, that is a reliable pitcher to count on for the final three outs and a victory.

“Pitching, pitching, pitching.” It is the oldest saying in the books. However, that includes all pitchers and not simply the starter for each specific game. Obviously, most affairs do not entail a complete game pitching-wise.

Thus, bullpen arms are required for any team that wants to contend for a championship, even simply a division title.

Frankly, this is going to be a bizarre season no matter what happens. The Tribe should try and limit that as much as possible by having the best outings and system in general by those in relief. It will make for a fall that could end in a playoff run and even a World Series opportunity.

After all of this waiting, that is what the fans yearn for…

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Will the Indians Batting Order and Pitching Rotation Look on Opening Day in 2020?

The countdown is on for the opener for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, and while the team still has to go through spring training 2.0 and make sure they are healthy to start the year, there's going to be options for the club when it comes to putting together a batting order as well as pitching rotation to start the season. Today we take a look at what we'd go with for the 2020 Tribe.

Matt Loede

Indians a Healthy Squad as They Get Ready to Report for Spring Training 2.0

The Indians are getting set to all report to Cleveland and get ready for spring training 2.0 at Progressive Field. One of the major keys to how good this team could be has to do with how healthy they are entering the season. Team president Chris Antonetti said Monday that as of now all the members of the roster are healthy, and there have been no positive tests among the players.

Matt Loede

Finding a New Closer for the Indians in 2021?

The Indians are looking at their options as well as their payroll moving forward, and one spot on the team where they could save money and infuse youth is that of the closer spot. Brad Hand is set to enter his second season as closer in 2020, but if he struggles could the team move in another direction, possibly to that of a new closer in 2021 for the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

Observations on the Cleveland Indians 2020 Spring Training 2.0 Roster Pool

Sunday the Indians released their 55-player roster pool as they get set for their second spring training in 2020, and there are a few interesting players on the roster, and some interesting decisions that went into deciding who made each roster, the player pool in Cleveland and the second roster that will train in Eastlake.

Matt Loede

When Will the Cleveland Indians 2020 Regular Season Schedule be Released?

We already know who the Indians will play in their shortened 60-game slate of 2020, but some fans are getting a bit restless when it comes to wanting to know when the games are actually going to get played. Television as well as the ongoing covid-19 pandemic seems to have slowed down the release of the 2020 slate, and when it's actually going to come out is anyone's guess.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Cleveland Indians’ 2020 Player Pool

Sunday the Indians announced their roster pool to start their upcoming spring training 2.0 at the end of the week at Progressive Field as well as at Classic Park in Eastlake. Here's a quick look at the 55 players and what they will bring to the table for the hopeful Tribe as they look to get back to the postseason after missing out in 2019.

Casey Drottar

Some Indians Questions About the Team as "Spring Training 2.0" Closes In

Baseball is back, and with that the Indians and other teams around the league are starting to get ready for the sprint of a 60-game season. Today we look at some pressing questions about the franchise as well as what to expect when "spring training 2.0" opens next week and exactly how the team is going to look when the season starts at the end of July.

Mark Warmuth

What to Make of the Cleveland Indians Outfield in 2020

With spring training "2.0" around the corner for the Cleveland Indians, one thing that has clearly not been settled yet is what the team's outfield is going to look like come opening day in late July. With likely one spot nailed down to Oscar Mercado, that leaves two open, and a lot of options for the coaching staff and manager Terry Francona.

Zach Shafron

San Francisco Giants Come Up with Wild Cardboard Cutout Promotion at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants have announced one of the most head scratching promotions for 2020, a season set to start at the end July. The promotion will see fans who are season ticket holders send in pictures of themselves and cardboard cutouts will be placed in the stands by where those fans would normally sit. Non-season ticket holders can also get in on the action for the low price of just $99.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians Agree to Deal with First-Round Pick SS Carson Tucker

The Indians haven't missed on signing a draft pick since Alan Horne back in 2001, and Friday that streak continued as the team was able to come to terms with the 23rd overall pick in the draft in shortstop Carson Tucker. Tucker's brother Cole is currently with the big league Pittsburgh Pirates.

Matt Loede