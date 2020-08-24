Cleveland Baseball Insider
Are the Indians in a True "World Series or Bust" Mode in 2020?

Matt Loede

The Indians will play their 29th game on Monday evening at Progressive Field, and in a season in which they and the Minnesota Twins seem again to be the front-runners in the AL Central, it gets no bigger than a battle with the Twins.

The Tribe has overcome the fact they are one of, if not the worst offensive team in all of baseball, and despite that they enter Monday six games over .500 at 17-11, just a game and a half back of Minnesota.

So with 31 games left in the regular season, how do the Indians match up when it comes to trying to make a World Series run?

The club's pitching has been outstanding, but of course the team has had to deal with the situation that Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac put them in a few weeks back in Chicago.

The team has some tough decisions to make when it comes to the rotation, as the club also is trying to figure out what to do with struggling Carlos Carrasco (12 innings pitched total in last three starts) and Adam Plutko, who replaced Clevinger but hasn't been effective.

That has not stopped the team from keeping their eyes on the biggest prize at all which of course is the World Series, and MLB.com has an article out that has 10 teams labeled simply as "World Series or bust."

Along with teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, Rays, and Braves, the Indians on the list means that with their pitching they can't simply be discarded.

Here's what MLB.com wrote about the Tribe and their hopeful World Series run in the shortened 2020 season.

They’re chasing the Twins in the AL Central. Again. But they're off to a solid 17-10 start. And of all the teams in either league who consider themselves serious contenders, it's the Indians who have waited the longest -- like, since 1948 -- to win the Series.

What the team does at the trade deadline in less than a week will really go a long way as well to seeing what direction this team is going to take.

For now, their pitching remains excellent, but can they do enough on offense to truly make that World Series run that all Indians fans are hoping for?

It very much remains to be seen.

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 28 Games into the 2020 Season

It's Monday and that means we are back with another edition of "Fact or Fiction," as the Indians now are 28 games into the season and there are still plenty of question marks about where this team is headed and how they are going to handle some tough questions like what to do with Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Zach Shafron

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

Mark Warmuth

Jackie Bradley Jr. Shouldn’t Be a Trade Target for the Cleveland Indians

The Indians are in desperate need of help for their outfield, and there's one player that might be available to the team for not a huge price, that being Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder is hitting .235 with two homers and 19 RBI thus far in 2020, but as Casey Drotter points out, it's not a good fit for the Tribe.

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

The Indians offense continues to be a huge question mark for the Indians now 27 games into the 2020 season. While the team sits at 17-10 and right in the thick of things in the playoff race in the American League, the club still needs to get more consistent at the plate, and that includes needing more from their threesome of Ramirez, Lindor and Carlos Santana.

Mark Warmuth

Game #28 Observations: Carlos Carrasco Knocked Out Early Again, Indians Drop Series to Tigers

Carlos Carrasco was roughed up for a third consecutive outing, and the Indians bats waited until the ninth to mount a comeback, falling to the Tigers, 7-4, Cleveland's first series loss to Detroit since Sept. 2018.

T.J. Zuppe

McKenzie Earns Another Start in Indians Rotation After Saturday's Outing Vs Tigers

After his outing on Saturday in which he struck out 10 Tigers and earned a win, the Indians Sunday announced that rookie Triston McKenzie will get another start for the team at the MLB level, likely Friday when the team plays in St.Louis against the NL Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Indians and Angels to Meet in 2021 MLB Little League Classic

The Indians will take on the Angels in Williamsport, Pa., for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

Matt Loede

Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

Indians ninth over prospect pitcher Triston McKenzie got his MLB career off to a great start on Saturday night at Progressive Field, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in the Tribe's 6-1 win. It looks like the Indians yet again have another stud in their system, and McKenzie sure looked like a player ready to be a starter in the team's rotation.

Zach Shafron

Game #27 Observations: Well, Triston McKenzie Looks Fun

It may have been two years since Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched in a professional baseball game, but the right-handed rookie, making his big-league debut on Saturday, looked like he'd been pitching in the Majors for a decade.

T.J. Zuppe

Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

While it seems like a long shot, a report from MLB Radio on Friday from Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated that the Indians were in the market to trade their two pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back. Those two pitchers, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, remain in Lake County for now at the team's alternate site. Many think that dealing not just one but two players is going to be next to impossible this trade deadline.

Matt Loede

