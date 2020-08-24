Are the Indians in a True "World Series or Bust" Mode in 2020?

The Indians will play their 29th game on Monday evening at Progressive Field, and in a season in which they and the Minnesota Twins seem again to be the front-runners in the AL Central, it gets no bigger than a battle with the Twins.

The Tribe has overcome the fact they are one of, if not the worst offensive team in all of baseball, and despite that they enter Monday six games over .500 at 17-11, just a game and a half back of Minnesota.

So with 31 games left in the regular season, how do the Indians match up when it comes to trying to make a World Series run?

The club's pitching has been outstanding, but of course the team has had to deal with the situation that Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac put them in a few weeks back in Chicago.

The team has some tough decisions to make when it comes to the rotation, as the club also is trying to figure out what to do with struggling Carlos Carrasco (12 innings pitched total in last three starts) and Adam Plutko, who replaced Clevinger but hasn't been effective.

That has not stopped the team from keeping their eyes on the biggest prize at all which of course is the World Series, and MLB.com has an article out that has 10 teams labeled simply as "World Series or bust."

Along with teams like the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros, Rays, and Braves, the Indians on the list means that with their pitching they can't simply be discarded.

Here's what MLB.com wrote about the Tribe and their hopeful World Series run in the shortened 2020 season.

They’re chasing the Twins in the AL Central. Again. But they're off to a solid 17-10 start. And of all the teams in either league who consider themselves serious contenders, it's the Indians who have waited the longest -- like, since 1948 -- to win the Series.

What the team does at the trade deadline in less than a week will really go a long way as well to seeing what direction this team is going to take.

For now, their pitching remains excellent, but can they do enough on offense to truly make that World Series run that all Indians fans are hoping for?

It very much remains to be seen.