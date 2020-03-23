Cleveland Baseball Insider
Are the Indians One MLB Team Poised to Have a Letdown in 2020?

Matt Loede

While the Cleveland Indians sit and wait out what is going to happen before they can get on the playing field, to start the 2020 season, there are plenty of prognosticators that seem to feel it could be a tough season for the Wahoo’s.

The Indians have taken a step back the last few seasons after their World Series run in 2016 that saw them hold a 3-1 series lead over the Chicago Cubs, only to give it up and lose in game seven in devastating fashion.

Now it’s a few seasons later, and two failed playoff appearances as well as missing the playoffs this past season, the Indians are trying to shift on the fly – rebuild with youth and try and stay competitive.

They have a pitching staff that has afforded them the ability to trade two front line starters in Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber, and they have lost a few staples on the roster the last few seasons like Michael Brantley and now heading into 2020 Jason Kipnis.

With all that there is no wonder that there are quite a few writers who think that the Indians won’t be at or near the top of the heap in the AL in 2020, and could struggle to even compete to stay in the race.

Two of our own from Sports Illustrated, Matt Martell and Michael Shapiro, are on the bandwagon of believing that the Tribe will be one of the MLB club’s that “Will Disappoint in 2020.”

Let’s start with Martell, who says that the Indians won’t be playoff bound in 2020, and it looks more and more like the team eventually will face the reality of trading away superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor.

“They probably won't make the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and if they fall far enough behind the Twins and White Sox in the AL Central, they could pivot and trade superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor. Nothing's more disappointing for a team than trading away the face of the franchise. Just ask Red Sox fans.”

Martell’s points all seem to be bent on if the team is going to move Lindor or not. If they do, then yes, the season could very much go south quickly.

If Lindor sticks around and the team can stay healthy, there’s no reason to believe that the Tribe can’t be in the mix to get into the postseason via winning the division or taking home one of the AL wild card spots.

On to Shapiro, who is a little more direct in his assessment of the team, stating that the big issue is the outfield, a position that is right now still very much up in the air.

“The Indians' outfield remains a mess, and Mike Clevinger's injury adds another hit to a rotation that is no longer anchored by Trevor Bauer and Corey Kluber. With the White Sox rising and the Twins bolstering their powerful lineup, Cleveland could very well slide from 93 wins to under .500 in 2020. The end of the Francisco Lindor era could arrive sooner than expected.”

One thing that seems a bit overblown is the Clevinger injury, as he’s already working his way back to the point where he was throwing and looking good in doing it before the Coronavirus shut down the league.

Shapiro also is buying into the hype of the White Sox, a team that has yet to prove anything so far, and while they have bolstered the roster with some names, they haven’t won a game with this roster yet, and have a way to go to be a complete unit.

Just like Martell, the prediction about the Tribe taking a step back seems to revolve around the team eventually parting ways with Lindor.

While it’s still anyone’s guess as to how things will play out once baseball does begin again, the Tribe isn’t getting a lot of love right now, not a huge surprise based on the general direction this team has been heading in since losing game seven of the World Series in 2016.

Opening Day Delay Could Move Tyler Naquin Ahead in Race for the Indians' Final Outfield Roster Spot

The Indians are waiting to see when they will officially take the field for the first time in 2020, but the delay in could help out one injured Indians player that being Tyler Naquin, who is trying to come back from offseason surgery after tearing his right ACL in a September loss in Tampa.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

"Sudden" Sam McDowell; A True Indians Hero from Days Gone By

Cleveland Indians pitcher 'Sudden' Sam McDowell was a throwback before his time. Never afraid to go after hitters to defending his Tribe teammates, McDowll was a fan favorite during an era when the Indians never were able to put enough talent on the field to challenge in the American League East for a title.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Top 10 Most Memorable Homers in Cleveland Indians Postseason History

The Indians have had plenty of memorable moments over the last 20 or so years when it comes to the postseason, and a lot of them have come via the long ball. Today we take a look at 10 of the most memorable homers for the Indians in the postseason and how they helped the team make believers out of a lot of us.

Matt Loede

Trevor Bauer on MLB Network Radio: 'There's No Roadmap' for Players to Navigate to an Unknown Start Date

There are certainly far bigger issues to be resolved beyond the inconvenience of uncertainty for Major League Baseball players, but the lack of a known start date for the season is among the biggest difficulties for any player attempting to gear up for the 2020 campaign, whenever that might begin.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians to Close Their Spring Complex in Goodyear on Friday

To the best of Chris Antonetti's knowledge, no one in the Indians organization has tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to maintain that fact, the team has closed their offices in Cleveland and will suspend operations at their Goodyear facility on Friday.

T.J. Zuppe

Lindor's Free Agency Hangs in Balance of Altered Season

If the 2020 MLB season is canceled due to COVID-19, players like Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts may have their free agency delayed. What does that mean for elite players going into their age-29 season?

Alex Hooper

The 10 Worst Free Agent Signings of All-Time for the Cleveland Indians

While the Indians have by no means treated free agency like the shopping spree that teams like the Yankees and Red Sox do, the team actually has been rather active in signing players from other teams since free agency started back in 1976. There's a number of lousy names to forget on this list, so today we give you give that were the worst free agent signings all-time for the Indians.

Matt Loede

Manfred Getting MLB Fans Back Into Ballparks Might Be Baseball's Biggest Challenge in 2020

Baseball fans were just starting to get into the hype of the season when it was announced that MLB along with the other major North American sports are all closed till further notice. Getting the game back on the field quickly and enticing fans to come out might be the game's biggest challenge this season.

Matt Loede

Evaluating Nolan Jones’ First Spring Training with the Cleveland Indians

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

What Statistics Will Francisco Lindor Be Remembered For in Terms of His Tenure with the Indians?

With the notion that Francisco Lindor is likely playing out his final season in Cleveland, the 26-year-old shortstop has already reached a number of milestones with the team. What stats are the most impressive and will be most be recalled for once he's no longer with the franchise?

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77