Are the Yankees and Indians a Match to Play "Let's Make a Deal?"

With the MLB trade deadline less than a week away, the Indians have reportedly had conversations with the New York Yankees about making a deal.

Andy Martino of SNY in New York reports that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and the Indians have indeed had chats, and it seems that those chats have centered around pitcher Mike Clevinger and shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Indians have yet to make a decision with Clevinger, who for the time being remains in Lake County at the team's alternate training site.

Clevinger isn't the only pitcher in Eastlake, as Zach Plesac also is still away from the team as well. Monday is the first day that either or both could be added to the MLB roster.

While Lindor's name came up in the piece by Martino, it doesn't appear likely that the Indians would be willing to move him till at least the offseason.

It always seems like the Yankees are in the mix with the Indians in terms of making deals.

The two spoke in the offseason regarding Lindor according to reports, and even going back two years ago the Yankees had interest in Carlos Carrasco and Corey Kluber in November prior to the MLB winter meetings.

Of course in 2016 the Tribe made a huge deal with New York, getting reliever Andrew Miller who would end up winning the MVP of the ALCS that year against the Blue Jays, and had a good run for three seasons with the Indians.

What the Indians would ask for when it comes to Clevinger is a good question, but without question the team needs bats and needs outfielders, so one has to think that one or two outfielders would have to be in the mix.

It promises to be an interesting