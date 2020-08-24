Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Are the Yankees and Indians a Match to Play "Let's Make a Deal?"

Matt Loede

With the MLB trade deadline less than a week away, the Indians have reportedly had conversations with the New York Yankees about making a deal. 

Andy Martino of SNY in New York reports that Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and the Indians have indeed had chats, and it seems that those chats have centered around pitcher Mike Clevinger and shortstop Francisco Lindor.

The Indians have yet to make a decision with Clevinger, who for the time being remains in Lake County at the team's alternate training site.

Clevinger isn't the only pitcher in Eastlake, as Zach Plesac also is still away from the team as well. Monday is the first day that either or both could be added to the MLB roster.

While Lindor's name came up in the piece by Martino, it doesn't appear likely that the Indians would be willing to move him till at least the offseason.

It always seems like the Yankees are in the mix with the Indians in terms of making deals. 

The two spoke in the offseason regarding Lindor according to reports, and even going back two years ago the Yankees had interest in Carlos Carrasco and Corey Kluber in November prior to the MLB winter meetings.

Of course in 2016 the Tribe made a huge deal with New York, getting reliever Andrew Miller who would end up winning the MVP of the ALCS that year against the Blue Jays, and had a good run for three seasons with the Indians. 

What the Indians would ask for when it comes to Clevinger is a good question, but without question the team needs bats and needs outfielders, so one has to think that one or two outfielders would have to be in the mix. 

It promises to be an interesting 

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Francona to Remain Sidelined for Indians Series with the Twins

Indians manager Terry Francona remains in the Cleveland Clinic after a procedure on Friday, and the team announced today that he will not be with the team for the club's next three games against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Sandy Alomar Jr. will stay as acting manager.

Matt Loede

Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac - It's Time for the Indians to Bring Them Back

The Indians have some tough decisions to make when it comes to the future of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Both are now able to come back from the team's alternate training site in Eastlake, and with a couple pitchers in the rotation struggling it might be time to make that decision to bring them to Cleveland.

Mark Warmuth

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 28 Games into the 2020 Season

It's Monday and that means we are back with another edition of "Fact or Fiction," as the Indians now are 28 games into the season and there are still plenty of question marks about where this team is headed and how they are going to handle some tough questions like what to do with Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Zach Shafron

Are the Indians in a True "World Series or Bust" Mode in 2020?

The Indians are set to start a big series at Progressive Field on Monday evening, and with it the team sits a game and a half out of first in the division. The team still has their eyes on the biggest prize in the sport which is the World Series, and MLB.com has a piece out which says that despite their offensive issues, it's a "World Series" or bust season for the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Jackie Bradley Jr. Shouldn’t Be a Trade Target for the Cleveland Indians

The Indians are in desperate need of help for their outfield, and there's one player that might be available to the team for not a huge price, that being Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. The outfielder is hitting .235 with two homers and 19 RBI thus far in 2020, but as Casey Drotter points out, it's not a good fit for the Tribe.

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

The Indians offense continues to be a huge question mark for the Indians now 27 games into the 2020 season. While the team sits at 17-10 and right in the thick of things in the playoff race in the American League, the club still needs to get more consistent at the plate, and that includes needing more from their threesome of Ramirez, Lindor and Carlos Santana.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Game #28 Observations: Carlos Carrasco Knocked Out Early Again, Indians Drop Series to Tigers

Carlos Carrasco was roughed up for a third consecutive outing, and the Indians bats waited until the ninth to mount a comeback, falling to the Tigers, 7-4, Cleveland's first series loss to Detroit since Sept. 2018.

T.J. Zuppe

McKenzie Earns Another Start in Indians Rotation After Saturday's Outing Vs Tigers

After his outing on Saturday in which he struck out 10 Tigers and earned a win, the Indians Sunday announced that rookie Triston McKenzie will get another start for the team at the MLB level, likely Friday when the team plays in St.Louis against the NL Central's St.Louis Cardinals.

Matt Loede

Indians and Angels to Meet in 2021 MLB Little League Classic

The Indians will take on the Angels in Williamsport, Pa., for the 2021 MLB Little League Classic.

Matt Loede

Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

Indians ninth over prospect pitcher Triston McKenzie got his MLB career off to a great start on Saturday night at Progressive Field, allowing just one run and striking out 10 in the Tribe's 6-1 win. It looks like the Indians yet again have another stud in their system, and McKenzie sure looked like a player ready to be a starter in the team's rotation.

Zach Shafron