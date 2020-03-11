As the Spring Begins to Wind Down, Where Does the Cleveland Indians Outfield Stand?

The Cleveland Indians started spring training with nine outfielders vying to make the Opening Day roster.



The front office seemed to think bringing in numbers would be the thing to do, and out of all these candidates, someone will step up and show themselves worthy of making the major league roster.



Halfway through spring training, it feels like it is more like attrition than players actually going out and winning a job.



We know spring training number are what they are, but if you are trying to win a big league job, shouldn't you be putting up at least respectable numbers?

Check out these stats--

Greg Allen--2 for 20 with two walks. OPS: .317

Bradley Zimmer--3 for 22 with 10 strikeouts. He does have two doubles and a HR. He's drawn one walk.

Jake Bauers--4 for 25 with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He has fanned in each of his last seven at bats.



Coming into camp, we figured Oscar Mercado would be in center field and Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana would alternate between DH and one of the corner outfield spots.



Santana isn't having a great spring either at 4 for 23 with 10 strikeouts, but he has more of a track record in the bigs.

Delino DeShields (4 for 19, 536 OPS) also has the ballclub made, even though he continues to prove to us that he can't hit.



Jordan Luplow also will come north, mostly due to obliteration of left-handed pitching in 2019, but he's just 3 for 16 on the spring, although he's started to get it going in recent days, including a home run off a right-handed pitcher on Friday.



It has been pointed out by several pundits that maybe only five outfielders will come north, with the extra spot being used by keeping both Christian Arroyo (7 for 19) and Mike Freeman.

That would mean Allen, Bauers, and Zimmer will all open the season in AAA.



It also means Luplow would seem to get the bulk of the playing time in one corner spot, with DeShields playing occasionally somewhere. And we know Freeman can be pressed into duty in left field, if need be.

Luplow has shown he could hit righties in the minor leagues, so we have no problem getting a full shot to play everyday, and Terry Francona can always use Freeman in LF against a real tough right-hander.

What is tough to accept is the seeming lack of progress from those who should need to have a good spring to make the squad.



Bauers was given a pep talk about preparedness by the coaching staff before the end of last season, but it hasn't translated. Zimmer continues to have contact issues, which is mind-boggling with the speed he has.



To our eye, Allen should be better than he has shown. He's shown flashes at the big league level, but can't sustain it.



With Daniel Johnson and Ka'ai Tom needing to establish themselves at the AAA level, you have to wonder what the future holds for that trio.



Bauers can play first base, but Allen and Zimmer are strictly outfielders. Does the organization move one of them when spring training ends?

There's still time, but it is running out quickly. Can any of this trio put something together to impress Francona and his staff?