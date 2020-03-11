Cleveland Baseball Insider
As the Spring Begins to Wind Down, Where Does the Cleveland Indians Outfield Stand?

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians started spring training with nine outfielders vying to make the Opening Day roster.

The front office seemed to think bringing in numbers would be the thing to do, and out of all these candidates, someone will step up and show themselves worthy of making the major league roster.

Halfway through spring training, it feels like it is more like attrition than players actually going out and winning a job.

We know spring training number are what they are, but if you are trying to win a big league job, shouldn't you be putting up at least respectable numbers?

Check out these stats--

Greg Allen--2 for 20 with two walks. OPS: .317

Bradley Zimmer--3 for 22 with 10 strikeouts. He does have two doubles and a HR. He's drawn one walk.

Jake Bauers--4 for 25 with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He has fanned in each of his last seven at bats.

Coming into camp, we figured Oscar Mercado would be in center field and Franmil Reyes and Domingo Santana would alternate between DH and one of the corner outfield spots.

Santana isn't having a great spring either at 4 for 23 with 10 strikeouts, but he has more of a track record in the bigs.

Delino DeShields (4 for 19, 536 OPS) also has the ballclub made, even though he continues to prove to us that he can't hit.

Jordan Luplow also will come north, mostly due to obliteration of left-handed pitching in 2019, but he's just 3 for 16 on the spring, although he's started to get it going in recent days, including a home run off a right-handed pitcher on Friday.

It has been pointed out by several pundits that maybe only five outfielders will come north, with the extra spot being used by keeping both Christian Arroyo (7 for 19) and Mike Freeman.

That would mean Allen, Bauers, and Zimmer will all open the season in AAA.

It also means Luplow would seem to get the bulk of the playing time in one corner spot, with DeShields playing occasionally somewhere. And we know Freeman can be pressed into duty in left field, if need be.

Luplow has shown he could hit righties in the minor leagues, so we have no problem getting a full shot to play everyday, and Terry Francona can always use Freeman in LF against a real tough right-hander.

What is tough to accept is the seeming lack of progress from those who should need to have a good spring to make the squad.

Bauers was given a pep talk about preparedness by the coaching staff before the end of last season, but it hasn't translated. Zimmer continues to have contact issues, which is mind-boggling with the speed he has.

To our eye, Allen should be better than he has shown. He's shown flashes at the big league level, but can't sustain it.

With Daniel Johnson and Ka'ai Tom needing to establish themselves at the AAA level, you have to wonder what the future holds for that trio.

Bauers can play first base, but Allen and Zimmer are strictly outfielders. Does the organization move one of them when spring training ends?

There's still time, but it is running out quickly. Can any of this trio put something together to impress Francona and his staff?

How Different is a Future with Lindor?

Francisco Lindor put a $120 million number on the Indians payroll, a $30 million increase from the current mark. Yet things with Lindor around look awfully similar to now.

Alex Hooper

by

TexasTribe

Francisco Lindor and the Indians Have Stopped Chatting About An Extension; Is His Time in Cleveland Over?

The Indians and SS Francisco Lindor had been talking about an extension that would keep him in Cleveland for years to come. Monday a report surfaced that talks about a new deal have halted, and Lindor wants to focus in on the 2020 season.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

What's the Latest with Indians Injured OF Tyler Naquin

Indians manager Terry Francona gives the latest update on injured Indians OF Tyler Naquin and when we can possibly expect him back on the roster.

Matt Loede

How Will the Cleveland Indians Handle the Utility Spots on the Roster to Start 2020?

The Indians have always liked having one or two players on their roster that can play a couple of positions, and in this spring training the team has a couple players that are showing they can play more than one spot and make an impact in Mike Freeman and Christian Arroyo.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

Hooper: The "Andrew Miller Effect" Was Real

Recounting two years of appreciating a dominant player by not truly appreciating him at all.

Alex Hooper

Should Hunter Wood Still Be Considered a Lock to Make the Indians' Opening Day Bullpen?

Reliever Hunter Wood has had struggles this spring for the Indians, and while he's out of options, is he still a player who is a lock to make the team's opening day roster out of the pen or will the team go in another direction?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Manager Terry Francona on His Thoughts on OF Domingo Santana

Manager Terry Francona took some time Monday in Goodyear to talk about 27-year-old free agent pickup Domingo Santana, a player that the Indians hope will be able to be part of the mix in the outfield in 2020.

Matt Loede

ST Games #18 & #19: Indians Top the Giants in Goodyear 11-7 and the Angels 11-10 in Tempe

The Indians will finally get a day off Tuesday, their first of the spring, but before that they were able to take a pair of games winning two on Monday 11-7 over the Giants in Goodyear, and 11-10 over the Angels in Tempe.

Matt Loede

ST Game #18 & 19 Preview: Indians to Play Two in Split Squad Spring Training Action

The Indians will play a pair of games Monday as they will take on the Angels in Tempe with Logan Allen on the mound, while in Goodyear the team will host the San Francisco Giants with Aaron Civale getting his second start of the spring.

Matt Loede

Indians Promote New #OurTribe Campaign with Video Promoting Opening Day

Monday the Indians promoted their new hashtag campaign for #ourtribe as they put out a video for the upcoming season as well as for opening day on March 26 against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede