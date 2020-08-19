Cleveland Baseball Insider
Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

Matt Loede

If you've ever taken the field in any sport in a competitive capacity, you know that there is to be respect shown as well as general sportsmanship among teams.

This starts from the time you put on your baseball glove for the first time as a youth, to playing football in high school, to if you are good enough to take the field in any sport in college. 

There's nothing wrong with showing that respect to fellow players, teammates, coaches and making sure you play the game "the right way."

What is ridiculous is the latest controversy in Major League Baseball regarding San Diego Padres budding superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and the anger over the grand slam he hit Monday night against the Texas Rangers.

If you've not been keeping track, Tatis took a 3-0 offering with the Padres leading the game 10-3 in the 8th inning and deposited it to the seats for a homer that some say was "wrong" based on the circumstances.

If you are one of those people that feel that Tatis should NOT have swung at the pitch with the game already well in hand and the count 3-0, you really need a reality check.

Yes it could be considered one baseball's "unwritten rules," that Tatis should have just taken the pitch, but also consider that it's still a competitive environment, one where if you don't want a situation to come up like this - don't let a team run all over you for eight innings.

Texas manager Chris Woodward didn't come out against the act, but clearly didn't feel that it was okay as the next batter (Manny Machado) was plunked and Woodward now faces a suspension.

The retaliation was bush league, and if you're mad that a slugger hit a grand slam against you - next time you face him strike him out - don't go throwing at the next batter because of hurt feelings. 

These so-called "unwritten rules" in Major League Baseball need to be tossed out. The game has changed and most players are not even aware of these rules that they are supposed to follow during blowouts and all the rest.

Tatis actually did come out with apology, which is more than the cheating Houston Astros did after getting caught stealing signs during their World Series season. 

The young superstar's four word apology for hitting a grand slam (sounds crazy doesn't it?) was simply “That was on me.”

But at the end of the day, it wasn't on Tatis, it was on the Rangers ugly pitching staff for allowing the game to get out of control to the point where they felt Tatis shouldn't have been swinging up seven runs on a 3-0 pitch. 

Throwing at Machado was the move that should make people more upset, not a player hitting a homer in a competitive situation.

If you want an example of not letting a game that is out of hand start being played by silly "unwritten rules," look back 19 years ago when a certain Cleveland Indians team trailed the Seattle Mariners 12-0 in the third inning.

It was a game that was being aired on national television on ESPN, and it would have been easy for the Indians to start taking the beating personally.

Instead, they handled it like champions, coming back with a run here and there before finding themselves suddenly tied at 14 after nine innings. 

A run in the 11th saw the Indians take home the improbable win, one that gets brought up often as a team that simply never gave up.

So sure the chances that the Rangers would have rallied down seven to tie the Padres before Tatis' homer was very unlikely, but don't say impossible. 

In this day and age knowing how things can happen, it's crazy to tell players to take pitches, or don't swing in certain counts. 

The fact that they then took "revenge" and hit Machado is the thing that really the Rangers should be embarrassed about, not what Tatis did.

Baseball is a sport of tradition, but with the numerous changes in 2020 due to an ever changing world, it's time to reassess. 

Let's take the games "unwritten rules" and leave them in the past where they belong. 

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth

Can the Indians Finally Move On in the Clevinger and Plesac Saga?

The Indians 2020 season was thrown for a loop after the incidents involving pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac. Since the moment the two were removed from the team there's been plenty of questions about what the team should do in eventually bringing them back, or even if the team should move them. Now winners of three straight the Indians are back in a groove, and there's more to think about when it comes to the two starters away from the club.

Mark Warmuth

Report: Indians Team Meeting in Detroit Saw Players Scold Clevinger and Plesac

The Indians had a great weekend on the field in Detroit, as they swept the Tigers to get back within one game of the Twins for first in the AL Central. Before the series even began though the team had a team meeting that saw players speak out against starters Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were both sent to the team's alternate training site.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfanforever

Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

This last weekend the Indians were finally able to put aside all their off the field issues, and play three good games, sweeping the Tigers. The team had a team meeting Friday that seemed to bring them all together, and with it the team finally played up to their potential.

Zach Shafron