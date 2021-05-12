Bieber Extends Own Strikeout Streak In Outing Against Cubs

Indians ace Shane Bieber didn’t seem as sharp as he usually is for the Indians on the mound against Chicago at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

However, the starter was able to strikeout eight Cubs hitters in 121 pitches total.

Now, one may wonder why eight strikeouts is such a big deal and it is because of the extension of Bieber’s record of consecutive starts with said eight strikeouts in each outing gets extended to 20 games.

Every start with the aforementioned eight or more strikeouts is an increase to a record that the 25-year-old owns himself.

Who are the pitchers that make up this list? A few familiar legendary names such as Randy Johnson (17) and Pedro Martinez (16).

Those are some elite names to be in company with, especially for such a historic record.

One may have to wonder if Indians manager Terry Francona left Bieber in the game even with such a high pitch count to keep the streak going.

It was the 117th pitch on a strikeout of outfielder Nick Martini that got him the record extension in the 7th inning.

The Indians beat the Cubs by a final score of 3-2 and Bieber now sports a 4-2 record on the year.

Truly, Cleveland has found themselves quite the gem that takes the hill to help this team contend for the division crown.

There is a lot of baseball left to be played this season as we are only in the middle of May.

Competing for the World Series is obviously the most important task for any baseball team.

Yet, this continuing streak is something fans can watch for each time Bieber toes the rubber.