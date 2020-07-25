Bieber Maturing Right Before Indians Fans Eyes; Learning on the Fly to Be an Ace

The Cleveland Indians started 2020 with a 2-0 win Friday over the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

Sure, it was at an empty Progressive Field in July, due to the circumstances with COVID-19. However, starting pitcher Shane Bieber was absolutely fantastic.

Bieber, 24, pitched six innings, 97 pitches (62 strikes), had an incredible 14 strikeouts compared to only one walk and four hits allowed.

This set an Indians record for most strikeouts in an opening game. Additionally, Bieber struck out every member of the Royals lineup besides one in Whit Merrifield.

As a complete pitching staff, the Indians set a MLB record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning Opening Day game with 18. Simple math shows that 2/3 of the outs came via the strikeout.

Bieber in just his third season is turning into a locker room leader and a leader on the team’s pitching staff.

Manager Terry Francona has been impressed with the maturity that the 24-year-old has shown thus far in his short but solid Major League career.

“I think he is learning on the run, not only how to be the guy to anchor your pitching staff but how to be a leader also,” Francona said.

“He’s not shying away from that. He leads by example, and he’s going to be a tremendous leader on this pitching staff.”

Catcher Roberto Perez also deserves credit for the work done behind the plate in stopping those few pitches that did bounce in. That was key to not allow the few that did reach base to advance throughout the contest.

“During the game he was giving me a lot of strikes, he’s the best in the game, and he’s a real difference maker,” Bieber said of Perez.

In this shortened-season, it will be vital for Bieber to take advantage of each start. The Indians, as a team, certainly have what it takes to be a contender in an expanded playoff format.

The Tribe continues its quest this afternoon against those same Royals. Mike Clevinger will be on the mound.

Another Cleveland starter with ample amount of potential for a dominant season. It would be nice to have a follow-up performance similar to the one just witnessed.