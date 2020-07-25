Cleveland Baseball Insider
Bieber Maturing Right Before Indians Fans Eyes; Learning on the Fly to Be an Ace

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians started 2020 with a 2-0 win Friday over the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. 

Sure, it was at an empty Progressive Field in July, due to the circumstances with COVID-19. However, starting pitcher Shane Bieber was absolutely fantastic.

Bieber, 24, pitched six innings, 97 pitches (62 strikes), had an incredible 14 strikeouts compared to only one walk and four hits allowed.

This set an Indians record for most strikeouts in an opening game. Additionally, Bieber struck out every member of the Royals lineup besides one in Whit Merrifield.

As a complete pitching staff, the Indians set a MLB record for most strikeouts in a nine-inning Opening Day game with 18. Simple math shows that 2/3 of the outs came via the strikeout.

Bieber in just his third season is turning into a locker room leader and a leader on the team’s pitching staff. 

Manager Terry Francona has been impressed with the maturity that the 24-year-old has shown thus far in his short but solid Major League career.

“I think he is learning on the run, not only how to be the guy to anchor your pitching staff but how to be a leader also,” Francona said.

“He’s not shying away from that. He leads by example, and he’s going to be a tremendous leader on this pitching staff.”

Catcher Roberto Perez also deserves credit for the work done behind the plate in stopping those few pitches that did bounce in. That was key to not allow the few that did reach base to advance throughout the contest.

“During the game he was giving me a lot of strikes, he’s the best in the game, and he’s a real difference maker,” Bieber said of Perez.

In this shortened-season, it will be vital for Bieber to take advantage of each start. The Indians, as a team, certainly have what it takes to be a contender in an expanded playoff format.

The Tribe continues its quest this afternoon against those same Royals. Mike Clevinger will be on the mound.

Another Cleveland starter with ample amount of potential for a dominant season. It would be nice to have a follow-up performance similar to the one just witnessed.

Game #1 Observations: Bieber's 14 K's Dominates the Royals in Indians Opening Night 2-0 Win

The Indians pitching dominated the Kansas City Royals on Friday night, with starter Shane Bieber leading the way with an Indians opening day record 14 strikeouts as Cleveland opened the 2020 campaign with a 2-0 win over Kansas City. Bieber tied Hall of Famer Randy Johnson for the most K's on opening day, as Johnson struck out 14 White Sox in Seattle on March 31st 1996. Brad Hand worked the ninth for his first save of 2020.

Matt Loede

Is Indians Pitcher Shane Bieber Worth the Risk in Friday's Daily Fantasy Lineups?

If you are jumping on the daily fantasy train for opening day in baseball, one pitcher you should for sure take a long look at is Indians starter Shane Bieber, who has a very good and favorable matchup against the Kansas City Royals.

Matt Loede

Cleveland Wearing Road Uniforms at Home, Not Displaying Nickname

The move was announced as a way for the team to show unity as well as fight against social injustice. It will be only for opening night.

Matt Loede

The MLB Announces Expanded Playoffs for 2020; Will it Help the Indians Reach October Baseball?

Thursday Major League Baseball announced that they were going to expand the postseason from 10 teams to 16, with eight teams making it from the American League and eight from the National League. How will the one-year of expanded playoffs help the Indians to make it to playing October baseball?

Matt Loede

Indians Announce 2020 Opening Day Roster

Opening night is tonight for the Cleveland Indians, and Friday morning the team announced their 30-man roster, calling up outfielder Daniel Johnson to the Major League roster. The club will play host to the Kansas City Royals at 7:10pm in their opener with Shane Bieber getting the start.

Matt Loede

Indians Preview: César Hernández, Cleveland’s Offensive Table-Setter

Casey Drottar

Indians Owner Paul Dolan Releases Statement Regarding Ongoing Talks of a Name Change

The hot button issue of a name change for the Cleveland Indians has been a divided topic among fans since it was announced they were exploring a new nickname. Thursday owner Paul Dolan released a statement that the team was still in discussions about changing the name, and that talks will be ongoing as they decide if they should move forward with a new nickname.

Matt Loede

How Does the Mookie Betts Megadeal Play into What's Coming for Indians SS Lindor?

Dodgers new superstar outfielder Mookie Betts hit the jackpot in Los Angeles this week, inking a deal that is worth a reported $365 million over 12 years. The deal for Betts bucks the trend of usual MLB thinking in this day and age, but it might signal what is coming for Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor once he reaches free agency after next season.

Zach Shafron

Indians Announce Opening Day Festivities Prior to Friday's Game Against K.C.

It will be very different the first time the Indians take the field on Friday in their opener against the Royals. With no fans in the stands it will be an opener like never before in the history of the franchise. Even with no fans the team has moved forward with announcing festivities prior to the 7:10pm first pitch.

Matt Loede

What Pair of Indians Players Are Keys to the Team's Success in 2020?

Zach Shafron