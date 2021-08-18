Can Civale and Bieber Give the Indians Starting Staff a Boost in the Final Six Weeks of 2021?

We see the weekly reports. Aaron Civale threw off the mound, Shane Bieber threw pitches with a weighted ball. The top two pitchers in the Cleveland rotation continue to make slow, but steady progress overcoming their injuries.

The question to be asked though, is should the Indians’ front office just shutdown the two hurlers and let them start getting ready for spring training?

We think it is important that both get out on a big league mound and make at least a couple of starts before the regular season ends.

Obviously, it doesn’t make a difference in terms of the team’s record. The Tribe is currently under the .500 mark and is over 10 games out in the AL Central Division standings and currently sit nine games out in the wild card race.

And really, if you are under the break even mark, sentences involving the words “playoffs” and “chances” should not be allowed.

That said, why shouldn’t the front office simply let their two aces recover and start getting ready and being healthy for the 2022 season?

First, look in the dugout of most Indians’ games these days. There are Bieber and Civale watching, sitting with the other starters, as is kind of a tradition among the Cleveland starters. They watch bullpen sessions as a group, and share a comradery. And Bieber is most definitely the leader of the group, in his position as reigning Cy Young Award winner and staff ace.

Perhaps the two young veterans want to show the younger guys, like Triston McKenzie and Eli Morgan, that the season lasts 162 games, there are no shortcuts. You start in February and you play it out until September, and if you are lucky enough, throughout October.

That’s the responsibility of leadership.

Then there is the confidence that the two hurlers have recovered from their problems and can go into the off-season feeling good that in Civale’s case, his finger is good, and in Bieber’s case, his shoulder is strong enough to do their normal off-season workouts.

And to us, it isn’t just enough to make just one start before the campaign ends. Let both rebuild their arm strength enough so they can each make three or four turns through the rotation.

Now, we aren’t saying to be stupid, and allow either to throw 120 pitches during a contest that doesn’t have an impact as far as post-season possibilities go. We would be very careful with the pair’s workload. But getting both Bieber and Civale out on the mound would be good for both the organization and the two players.

And just one start isn’t enough either. Both need to know going into the winter that they can make their regular turn without concern. Again, we understand it is not like going through the meat of the schedule, but it would show both the finger and shoulder issues are no longer a hinderance.

Besides, what’s the upside of shutting both down for the season? It’s not like football or basketball where is it is extremely helpful to get a higher draft pick? Baseball’s amateur draft doesn’t carry the same weight in that regard.

And although the organization is taking a good look at a lot of young players, it isn’t like Cleveland is “tanking”.

It doesn’t mean much in terms of the standings and quite frankly, whether or not the Indians finish second or third in the AL Central is kind of inconsequential. But knowing Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale have healed and can be counted on for 2022 is important.

That’s why it would be good to see them out on the mound in September, at least for a couple of starts.