Can Indians SS Francisco Lindor Hide the Noise of Off the Field Distractions and Be Successful?

Zach Shafron

It is obvious that Cleveland Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the best not just at the position, but in the Major Leagues as a whole. The Tribe did reach a one-year, $17.5 million-dollar arbitration contract with the 26-year-old.

This guarantees Mr. Smile will start this year in an Indians uniform.

2021 will be the last year of arbitration before Lindor becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Last season, Lindor hit .284 with 34 home runs and 74 runs batted in. Additionally, the shortstop is stellar with the glove on the defensive side. There is not much that gets past Lindor. This helped the Tribe win 93 games in 2019, yet the club failed to make the playoffs.

Now, this upcoming 60-game season does decrease the value of a potential Lindor trade for the Indians. This year’s deadline is for August 31st compared to July 31st normally.

That is only about a month before the shortened-season ends. Thus, any team that would receive Lindor would get fewer games of service.

Of course, there is the 2021 season. Hopefully, that will be a complete 162-games and the virus is subsequently a part of the past. Only time will tell if that does happen.

2022 is when the 28-year-old, at that time, becomes an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever for whatever and however long Lindor and said team agree on.

It will be tough for the switch-hitter to push aside the pending contract situation, compartmentalize it mentally, and continue to perform at the amazing levels Indians fans are used to from years past.

However, as the best player on the team, Francisco’s success is a big part of the club’s as a whole. The Indians cannot contend for a World Series, especially in a shortened season, unless Lindor is at peak performance the entire year.

Lindor should really make sure that the sole focus is on baseball and how to help the Indians have the most success possible. The contract talks will come in due time, but there is a season to play before.

A chance for the Indians to possibly win a World Series for the City of Cleveland.

How amazing would that be?

Francisco should know that the money will come in the future. Right now, performing at the highest level should be the only goal. After all, the Indians are counting on it.

