Can Josh Naylor Do Enough To Impact The Indians Lineup in 2021?

OF Josh Naylor was a member of the San Diego Padres for 2019 and part of the 2020 season before being involved in a trade that brought him to Cleveland.



In the move, the Padres acquired ace Mike Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named later to San Diego for pitchers Cal Quantrill and Joey Cantillo, catcher Austin Hedges, shortstops Gabriel Arias and Owen Miller and the aforementioned outfielder and Naylor.



In a small sample size of 22 games with the Indians, the 5’11 and 250-pound Naylor hit .230 with 14 hits in 61 total at-bats. This included two runs batted in and four walks.

Naylor also scored four runs. Extremely pedestrian numbers, to say the least for the left-hander.



The 23-year-old will get a full season with the Indians to improve upon those numbers here in 2021. A suitable line would be around a .250 batting average, 25 home runs and 80 runs batted in.

That would make Naylor a force in the lineup and someone that opposing pitchers would have to account for each and every game.



Certainly, the Indians are going to have to be patient with Naylor in order to reap the benefits that could be brought.