Can the Indians Still Compete in 2021 and Beyond Even After They Deal Francisco Lindor?

Thankfully, this isn’t basketball that shortstop Francisco Lindor plays.



It is clearly obvious the difference someone like a LeBron James can make when changing from team to team in the National Basketball Association.

Even if the Cleveland Indians were to trade Lindor this offseason, which is quite a possibility for a number of reasons, it is not the end-all-be-all for the Tribe moving forward.



Yes, Lindor is one of the best in baseball. In this 60-game shortened season, the switch-hitter batted .258 with eight home runs and 27 runs batted in. Those are very pedestrian numbers for a player of that caliber.



A reason the Indians would trade Lindor in the first place is because of the single year left on the contract.

The team would try and get some type of value in return instead of simply letting go at the end of next season for nothing.



The Indians still have the ability to be a contending team even after a Lindor trade. Baseball is not like basketball and it really takes a total combined effort from everyone on the roster.

Most of whom will remain next season and beyond.



Cleveland’s pitching staff will still be great even if Lindor is not on the team. Other hitters in the lineup will still represent the Tribe.

A lot of fans like to make keeping or trading Lindor the end-all-be-all for the franchise, when it really is not.



Sure, it would be nice to be able to keep something of that value here in Cleveland. However, everyone knows that there is no way this front office is re-signing the shortstop for multiple years after next year is over.



Additionally, what the Indians receive in return for a trade could end up being a prospect that develops into the next star for this franchise.



That will not be known until years down the road, but it may be the case. Ironically, the cycle shall continue and that player will probably get traded way, way, down the line due to future financial concerns.



It is not the first and it certainly will not be the last time with how this operation works. Enjoy the fact that the Cleveland Indians, with or without Lindor, will not be a bottom-feeder of Major League



Baseball and will certainly be in contention for a playoff spot come 2021 and the years after.

