Check Out All the Posts from Our "Almost Opening Day" Feature Stories

Thursday was supposed to be a celebration for the Indians and their fans as today was scheduled to be Opening Day in Downtown Cleveland as the team played host to the Detroit Tigers.

Instead, it was a cloudy day that saw no baseball at Progressive Field, as the Corvid-19 virus stopped any and all baseball around the Majors, including the Tribe-Tigers opener at Progressive Field.

So with no baseball, we took it upon ourselves to put together a feature we called "Almost Opening Day" in which we took nine subjects and with our writers and fan panel we came up with some interesting answers to some fun questions.

If you missed any of the posts - simply click on the links below to see the topics as well as what our panel had to say.. Enjoy!

#1 Who is Your Favorite Non-Indians All-Time Player

#2 First MLB Game You Remember Attending

#3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

#4 Favorite Memory When the Indians Have Clinched a Division Title or WS Birth

#5 Favorite Game You've Ever Attended

#6 What Player Have You Disliked the Most Over the Years

#7 Best Home Run You've Ever Seen Live

#8 Favorite All-Time Indians Uniform

#9 Most Underrated Indians Player of All-Time