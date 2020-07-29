Cleveland Baseball Insider
Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Matt Loede

Welcome to our VERY FIRST daily game thread here on Cleveland Baseball Insider!

We are excited to have you along for the ride and will be doing these game threads often, so tell your friends about it and join in the fun while you watch the Tribe!

Tonight it's the finale of a homestand as well as a three-game set against the rival White Sox at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET on SportsTime Ohio with Matt Underwood and Rick Manning.

After tonight's finale the Tribe will get right back at it on Thursday as they head to Minnesota to take on the team that many have picked to win the AL Central and even possibly win the American League in 2020 - the Minnesota Twins.

Here's tonight's Indians lineup against the White Sox

And the Sox lineup against Zach Plesac and the Tribe:

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Shane Bieber vs Jose Berrios tomorrow night as the Indians travel to Minnesota - Yeah I think that'll be fun to watch

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

So it appears Cleveland's rotation will be generating a handful of nightly whiffs this season

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Through four innings Plesac sitting at 53 pitches - 14 balls 39 strikes

T.J. Zuppe
T.J. Zuppe

Plesac has thrown 19 sliders tonight and he's got a swing-and-miss on nine of them.

ZachShafron
ZachShafron

Plesac can't be stopped tonight!

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Plesac matches career-high with seven strikeouts, the last time he did it was August 7th of last year against the Rangers

MWarmuth
MWarmuth

Uncle Dan probably watching Zach with pride!

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

That ball to Edwin ends the streak of 8 strikes in a row to start the 4th inning

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Plesac - 6 pitches - six strikes - two strikeouts here in the 4th - is that good?

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Abreau K's and Taylor airmails one over the head of JRam at third base after the punch out - whoops!

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Beau Taylor got the count to 2-2, but you could see he was just a wee bit overmatched in that AB

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

If Beau Taylor ends up picking off a runner tonight, I'm filing a trademark for "Don't Geau on Beau"

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

No hard contact allowed by Zach Plesac his first trip through Chicago's lineup. Definitely encouraging considering his hard hit rate was a little high last year (38.7%).

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

That was ugly all the way around - Anderson singles, Garcia takes off for 3rd and Zimmer can't make the play - charged with an error but Plesac gets a popout to end the third - 0-0 #Indians and #WhiteSox

MWarmuth
MWarmuth

Lack of patience by the Sox there...

T.J. Zuppe
T.J. Zuppe

If I was a runner, I would do the opposite of social distancing with the first-base bag with Plesac pitching.

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

It'll be interesting to see how Tyler Naquin's injury update - still bothered by his hairline fracture - impacts Bradley Zimmer. The longer Naquin is on the shelf, the more opportunity Zimmer has to earn everyday at-bat.s

T.J. Zuppe
T.J. Zuppe

I do enjoy how quickly early season stat lines change. Carlos Santana began the season hitless through the first three games (and a .333 OBP, because he's Carlos Santana). Now he's hitting .333, .524 OBP (!!) with a 194 wRC+.

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Reyes got crossed up bad on that 3-2 pitch, shoulda taken the bat off his shoulders

MWarmuth
MWarmuth

Like to see Reyes get it going.

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Haven't seen the new list of walk-up music for the Tribe for this year as of yet, but Carlos Santana should for sure get rid of whatever that song was - ugh

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

BTW the few minutes of threatening rain clouds has passed, back to a mostly sunny sky here at Progressive Field

ZachShafron
ZachShafron

PERFECT GAME OR BUST!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Plesac 6 up and 6 down, needed just 10 pitches to get out of the second - he's at 26 pitches in two innings

MWarmuth
MWarmuth

Plesac looks like he can hang with the rest of the guys thus far.

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

Cleveland is just a couple more at-bats away from ensuring this is a Parrot-free series (yes, I'm playing with fire when it comes to jinxes tonight)

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Domingo 2-for-2 in outfield putouts - again he makes me nervous - but probably no more nervous than when Franmil is out there

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

I think the random fan who spent a lot of Saturday's game screaming outside the gate at Progressive Field is back again - does that screaming come across on STO?

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

Giolito held Cleveland to a collective .163 average last season, and doesn't appear to be having trouble picking up where he left off

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

I wonder if they take the cardboard cut outs of fans and remove them after the game tonight since they are gone for a week? Or do they leave them out there to fend for themselves?

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Giolito blew that one past JRam for the second out in the first - both these pitchers look dialed in here in the 1st inning

MWarmuth
MWarmuth

If I remember correctly, Lindor had success vs. Giolito by going the opposite way.

ZachShafron
ZachShafron

Two players I'm watching tonight are Franmil Reyes and Oscar Mercardo. Haven't seen much from either of them offensively thus far. It's obviously early, but every game counts! #RollTribe

MWarmuth
MWarmuth

Plesac with a strong first. Have to love the competition these starters have amongst themselves.

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

Plesac hasn't lost any zip on his fastball. Currently averaging 93.6 MPH, just a tick under his average from last season (93.9)

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Another solid first inning for a Tribe starter - Plesac strikes out two - needs 16 pitches (9 strikes) to do it

Casey Drottar
Casey Drottar

For all the talk about Domingo Santana's outfield woes, he's yet to log a single error in the field this season (if he does so later tonight, this doesn't count as a jinx)

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

6:09p first pitch - 88 degrees here at Progressive Field

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Now that we are five games in - what's your take on the artificial crowd noise?

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Couple lineup notes a few min prior to first pitch - Beau Taylor getting the call at catcher tonight hitting in the 8 hole - Franmil Reyes will be the DH tonight, Tito Francona has been shifting that around the first five games - the OF tonight is Zimmer in left, Mercado in center and Domingo Santana in right - Mercado hitting 9th to add some pop and speed to the bottom of the lineup

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

BTW it's "National Wing Day" - what's your favorite wing place and flavor?

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

While it's been nice all afternoon, suddenly it's become very overcast here at Progressive Field - no rain yet, but kinda looks like we could get some

Matt Loede
Matt Loede

Editor

Welcome to our first "Game Thread" of 2020 - feel free to ask questions, comment on anything you see or just vent away! Many members of the "Cleveland Baseball Insider" family will be with us throughout the night as well!

