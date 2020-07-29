Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Welcome to our VERY FIRST daily game thread here on Cleveland Baseball Insider!

We are excited to have you along for the ride and will be doing these game threads often, so tell your friends about it and join in the fun while you watch the Tribe!

Tonight it's the finale of a homestand as well as a three-game set against the rival White Sox at Progressive Field. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. ET on SportsTime Ohio with Matt Underwood and Rick Manning.

After tonight's finale the Tribe will get right back at it on Thursday as they head to Minnesota to take on the team that many have picked to win the AL Central and even possibly win the American League in 2020 - the Minnesota Twins.

Here's tonight's Indians lineup against the White Sox

And the Sox lineup against Zach Plesac and the Tribe:

To participate, click the "follow" button in the top right corner of this web page and type your thoughts into the comments section at the bottom of the page. You'll need to set up an "account" if you're a newcomer to the comments section. I hope you will. Feel free to email me if you get stuck.

***Make sure to click that refresh button to stay up to date***