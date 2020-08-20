Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Civale Shines, Will Help Tribe Throughout Turbulent Season

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians have one of the best pitching staffs in all of Major League Baseball. Despite the fact that two of the starters in Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac were involved in recent controversy during the

Chicago series, it does remain true. Wednesday night’s 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates made even more of a case.

Aaron Civale was the starting pitcher for the Indians and the right-hander was able to go a complete game, only giving up five hits and the one run with six strikeouts compared to no walks.

In five starts on this makeshift year thus far, Civale has a 3-2 record, a 2.91 ERA and 34 innings pitched total. Yes, it is a small sample size, but those numbers are very formidable.

Frankly, in order to contend for a playoff spot and then the World Series, the Indians will need stellar seasons from all of the starters in the rotation. 

It is fun and exciting to talk about ace starting pitcher in Shane Bieber, but the difference in baseball is Bieber cannot pitch every game.

A starting pitcher only is on the mound in one of every five games. Relief pitchers may be able to pitch on back-to-back nights, but it is not as if they play in every affair. In other sports, it is usually the same players throughout the season.

Thus, the names Bieber, Clevinger and Plesac certainly represent the staff, yet a true key will be Civale when it is time for him to take the hill.

Obviously, it is not as if Civale is going to throw a complete game each outing. That is too much to ask for even the best pitchers on the planet. 

If the rest of the season is consistently solid performances from the 25-year-old, it could be just what propels the Indians to the playoffs.

Additionally, the Tribe has control of Civale through the 2023 season and possibly beyond as that is when he reaches year one of arbitration. This pitcher has the potential to become a star. It will help the

Indians in this shortened season, but could be an even bigger asset in the future when the length returns back to 162 games.

The next time Civale pitches will be in the upcoming Minnesota series that runs through the 24-26 of August at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Let's build on this complete game and continue the success shown in previous starts. 

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Happy Birthday to Indians Radio Voice Tom Hamilton!

Today is the birthday of Indians radio voice Tom Hamilton, who celebrates 30 years this year in the radio booth of the Indians. "Hammy" has had so many memorable calls over the years, and today turns 66 years young!

Matt Loede

by

K8nbud

Civale Saves the Bullpen with 6-1 Complete Game Win

Carlos Santana was the hero again on offense, but Aaron Civale went the distance, saving Cleveland in the long run as the Indians won their 5th straight with a 6-1 win over the Pirates in PNC Park.

Alex Hooper

Cincinnati Reds Broadcaster Thom Brennaman Uses Homophobic Slur On-Air, Leaves Broadcast Mid-Game

The broadcast career of Reds television voice Thom Brennaman took an ugly turn on Wednesday night when he used an anti-LGBTQ slur during the Reds first game against the Kansas City Royals in a doubleheader. Brennaman assumed the broadcast was in a commercial break when he uttered the phrase, and in the second game of the doubleheader apologized and gave the call of the game over to Jim Day. He stated in the apology he did not know if he will call another game for the Reds or Fox for what he said.

Matt Loede

Baseball's "Unwritten Rules" Are Trash, Let's Be Rid of Them Already

A debate among fans in Major League Baseball is raging on after Padres slugger Fernando Tatis hit a grand slam against the Rangers on a 3-0 pitch with the team up seven runs on Monday night. There's many that think one of baseball's "unwritten rules" is that you never swing at a 3-0 pitch with a huge lead. These rules should be thrown out with the trash - let the players play, and hit, no matter the circumstances.

Matt Loede

Santana's 10th Inning Blast Lifts Indians to 6-3 Win Over Pirates to Move to 14-9

The Indians had to go one extra inning on Tuesday night in PNC Park to take down the 4-15 Pirates, but they had enough as Carlos Santana hit a three-run moonshot to lead the Indians to their fourth straight win with a 6-3 victory to move to 14-9 on the season.

Matt Loede

Francona to Miss Series in Pittsburgh, Indians Announce Roster Moves

Indians manager Terry Francona will have a procedure this week that will keep him away from the team as they play the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Francona missed eight games just two weeks ago with a "gastrointestinal condition" that has forced him to have a number of procedures over the last few months. The team also recalled catcher Roberto Perez and outfielder Greg Allen as catcher Sandy Leon is away from the team dealing with a family situation.

Matt Loede

Indians Slugger Franmil Reyes is Finally Catching Up with the Fastball

It's taken a few weeks, but Indians slugger Franmil Reyes is starting to get hot, as he's hitting over .300 and with a great weekend in Detroit he's got five homers, and each seems to be louder and longer than the one before it.

Casey Drottar

Third Straight Game for the Reds Postponed Due to Covid-19 Concerns

Major League Baseball continues to have issues when it comes to having to cancel games due to concerns over the covid-19 virus. Tuesday the the game between the Cincinnati Reds and Kansas City Royals was postponed as the league says they would like time for "additional testing" and for overall covid-19 caution. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Matt Loede

How Long Can the Indians Afford to Be Patient with Closer Brad Hand?

Indians closer Brad Hand has already had a very interesting season, and many Indians fans think the team should give the ball in the 9th inning of leads to James Karinchak. Hand has been successful in his last few outings in save situations, and while he's still giving up base runners and hits, the team will have to decide how patient they are going to be with the 30-year-old lefty.

Mark Warmuth