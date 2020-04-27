Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Cleveland Indians Connections: The Kennedy's Father-Son Legacy That Started in Euclid

Dave Alligood

I was perusing my San Diego Padres card collection recently, and as I often do, read many of the card backs. While reading Terry Kennedy’s 1987 Fleer card, I noticed he was born in Euclid, Ohio, a new revelation for me.

Having lived in Northeast Ohio for nearly 20 years now, I was intrigued and decided to investigate this connection to NEO.

I knew of Terry’s father, Bob Kennedy, from the father-son card in the 1985 Topps baseball card set I received as a Christmas gift that year.

I knew little else of Bob Kennedy or his connection to the Cleveland area.

Much of the following l learned from my research with SABR and Baseball-Reference.com.

Bob Kennedy was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1920. He signed with the Chicago White Sox in 1937 as a third baseman and later made his MLB debut in 1939.

Known as a line-drive hitter, Kennedy played for the White Sox through 1942 and then spent the next three years in the service during the war, returning to the White Sox in 1946.

During the 1948 season, Kennedy was traded to the Cleveland Indians in the deal sending Pat Seerey and Al Gettel to Chicago.

Kennedy hit .301 in limited action for the Indians that years but was a member of the Indians’ last World Series championship team.

Kennedy would remain with the Indians until April 1954, when he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in their first season as a major league baseball team, having relocated from St. Louis during the offseason.

Kennedy had the distinction of hitting the first grand slam in Orioles history off Yankees hurler Allie Reynolds in July of that year.

In his mid-thirties when traded to Baltimore, Kennedy saw his playing time decrease until his retirement in 1957.

Kennedy’s last at-bat in his 16-year career came on the final day of the 1957 season as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Interestingly, his final at-bat was also the last at-bat for the Brooklyn Dodgers as they would move to Los Angeles for the 1958 season.

SABR writer Phil Cola said Kennedy called his years in Cleveland the best years of his playing days.

The three-year period from 1949 to 1951 was arguably his most productive stretch as he twice hit a career-high nine home runs and totaled 353 base hits during this period.

Kennedy’s best season was in 1950, appearing in 146 games for the Indians—the most since his rookie season in 1940—and hitting for a career-high .291.

He also posted career highs in hits (157), runs scored (79), and doubles (27) to go with five triples, nine home runs, and 54 RBIs.

After retiring at the end of the 1957 season, Kennedy was hired by the Indians as a scout. The next season, the Indians promoted him to assistant farm director.

Beginning in 1962, he would spend the next thirty years in various coaching, managing, and front office positions, including positions as GM and VP of baseball operations for the Cubs, Astros, and Giants, before retiring in 1992 at the age of 72.

Bob Kennedy spent 56 years in professional baseball and also watched his son Terry enjoy a 14-year career as a big-league catcher.

For all of Kennedy’s accomplishments as a player and coach, perhaps his greatest moment came in 1989 as an executive for the San Francisco Giants when they won the World Series with son Terry as the Giant’s primary catcher.

Bob Kennedy passed away in Mesa, Arizona, in 2005 at the age of 84.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tribe Blows Golden Opportunity for a Trip to the World Series in 2007 ALCS Meltdown

The year was 2007, and the Indians and Red Sox played a classic seven-game set in the American League Championship Series. The Indians outplayed Boston in the first four games to take a 3-1 series lead, but Boston had a lot left, and they rallied for three straight wins to take home the series and advance to the World Series.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Lookback: Brian Giles, Ricardo Rincon and When Dealing From Depth Goes Wrong

The Indians were looking for a shutdown relief pitcher in 1998, and felt they had something very good to offer in up and coming outfielder Brian Giles. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tribe struck for a deal to bring reliever Ricardo Rincon to Cleveland, but little did they know it would be a deal that the team would very much regret.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Did Yasiel Puig Just Clue Us In That Baseball is Getting Close to Returning?

Former Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig stated recently he didn't think a 2020 season would happen in Major League Baseball. Now there's word he's close to signing a deal with the San Francisco Giants, which could mean that baseball is indeed getting closer to coming back for a 2020 season than before

Matt Loede

Francona Sends Message to Indians Fans, "We All Want to Get Back to Playing Baseball"

Indians manager Terry Francona is sitting back and waiting to see if there will be a 2020 baseball season just like everyone else, but he is looking to keep a positive attitude and today spoke to fans via twitter and says that once baseball returns, it means that the country will return to a sense of normalcy.

Matt Loede

Indians Do the Right Thing, Will Pay Full-Time Employees Through June

Teams in Major League Baseball have had to make tough decisions about paying their non-uniform, full and part time employees until there is a hopeful season. The Indians will not only be paying their full-time employees through May, but due to forty "senior staff" members taking a pay cut, full-time employees will be paid through June.

Matt Loede

by

AZCardman

A Summer Without Baseball Could Complicate the Indians’ Closer Situation

While fans continue to wait for the 2020 season to start, the Indians may have a dilemma on their hands when it comes to their future with who is going to close games. The team already has Brad Hand, but they also have a couple a couple young possible closers in Emmanuel Clase and James Karinchak

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

The Top 10 All-Time Cleveland Indians First-Round Draft Picks

Over the years the Indians have had a number of very good first-round draft choices, some of which might someday end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Today we take a look and rate the top 10, giving a little background as well as accomplishments for each of the ten players.

Matt Loede

Super Agent Scott Boras Has a Plan to Get MLB Up and Running Quickly

If there is one person who has had his hands in the game of baseball for some time, it's super agent Scott Boras. While he and the rest of the nation await word on when Major League Baseball can start again, Boras told CNBC of a plan that could get the game up and running again sooner than later.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Details Surrounding the Red Sox Sign Stealing Scandal

MLB has issued penalties to the Boston Red Sox for sign-stealing during the 2018 season, the same season in which the Red Sox won the World Series.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Lee Reaches the Pinnacle of Success in Time with the Indians

When the Indians made a deal with the Expos to acquire lefty pitcher Cliff Lee, little did they know that they would be getting a future Cy Young award winner. Little did they also know they would deal him shortly thereafter to shore up their roster and minor league teams with a couple name players from the Phillies.

Mark Warmuth