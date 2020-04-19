Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Cleveland Indians have Quietly Turned an Old Roster Much Younger in 2020

Mark Warmuth

When the Cleveland Indians ended the 2018 season being swept in the American League Division Series by Houston (no comments!), the front office knew there was a problem.

Outside of the resident superstars, Francisco Lindor (then 24) and Jose Ramirez (25), they were an older team with not a lot of upside. Check the ages of the players getting regular playing time that season--

1B Yonder Alonso (31)
2B Jason Kipnis (31)
LF Michael Brantley (31)
RF Melky Cabrera (33)
DH Edwin Encarnacion (35)
C Yan Gomes (30)

And in September, the front office brought in Josh Donaldson (32) to play third, moving Ramirez to second, and put Kipnis in the outfield.

The Indians also had Rajai Davis (37) and Brandon Guyer (32) on the bench.

The pitching staff wasn't much better. The rotation has Corey Kluber (32) and Carlos Carrasco (31), and the bullpen included Dan Otero (33), Andrew Miller (33), Josh Tomlin (33), and Oliver Perez (36).

President Chris Antonetti and GM Mike Chernoff knew that group went as far as it could, understanding the peak years for a player are ages 27-29.

He undertook the process of getting younger following that season. The most painful departures were Brantley, who left via free agency, and trading Gomes, both of whom had been in Cleveland for many years.

By the time spring training started a couple of months ago in Goodyear, the only players in the over 30 crowd still remaining are Carrasco and Oliver Perez.

This isn't to say the Tribe doesn't have anyone over 30, of course they do, because a couple of guys under that threshold in '18 have now crossed over: Roberto Perez is now 31, and they acquired Carlos Santana (35) in the deal that sent Encarnacion to Seattle.

Cleveland also signed Cesar Hernandez (31) to play second base, but he is on a one year deal, and Santana has a club option for next season, when he will be 36.

Backup catcher Sandy Leon is also 31.

Among the pitchers, only Carrasco, and relievers Nick Wittgren (30), Adam Cimber (30), James Hoyt (34) and of course, Oliver Perez (38) are over 30, and outside of Cookie, none of those hurlers are the core to the pitching staff.

In two years, the Tribe is much younger, and still very much a contending team. Besides Ramirez (27) and Lindor (26), the everyday core group of players consists of these guys--

OF/DH Franmil Reyes (25)
CF Oscar Mercado (25)
OF Jordan Luplow (26)

And two more spots, currently filled by Santana and Hernandez could be filled by others next season. Don't forget Nolan Jones (22) and Tyler Freeman (21) could be knocking on the door for big league jobs in spring training a year from now.

Could those be the spots they will be taking?

The pitching staff is similarly built with young arms like Shane Bieber (25), Aaron Civale (25), Zach Plesac (25), and Mike Clevinger (29).

And the bullpen could be anchored by young arms like James Karinchak (25), and Emmanuel Clase (22).

Don't forget, some other arms are coming like Scott Moss (25), Cam Hill (26), and Kyle Nelson (24).

The Tribe farm system is ranking higher these days, mostly because of an influx of players who will (hopefully) play at the Class A level.

The front office's plan has worked in terms of the getting younger part. Whether the talent level of the young players stays the same is still up for debate.

And while we wish they had been more proactive in using the money saved from the changeover, the moves needed to be done.

Let's hope we will get an opportunity to see that this summer.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Indians OF Puig Says He Doesn't See a 2020 Season Being Played in MLB

Indians fans were hopeful the team would bring back popular outfielder Yasiel Puig this offseason, but Puig wanted more years and more money. Still without a team, Puig told a newspaper that he had a deal on the table from the Marlins, but it wasn't good enough and he doesn't think a 2020 season will take place anyway in Major League Baseball.

Matt Loede

Breaking Down the Difficult Decision the Indians Will Face with Carlos Santana’s 2021 Option

While most eyes are focused on what will happen with Indians SS Francisco Lindor, the team also has a tough decision to make when it comes to first basemen Carlos Santana, as he will have an option in 2021.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Lookback: Favorite All-Time Indians Pitching Performance

There have been plenty of great outings over the years for the Indians on the mound, and our staff at "CBI" takes a look at their personal all-time favorites in another edition of "Indians Lookback."

Matt Loede

What MLB Free Agents Have the Most To Lose From a Postponed Season?

Matt Loede

Podcast: Zach Meisel of The Athletic Talks About His New Indians Book "Cleveland Rocked"

Zach Meisel of The Athletic talks with "Indians Baseball Insider" Editor Matt Loede about his new book coming out - "Cleveland Rocked," a look back at the magical season that was for the 1995 Cleveland Indians, who went 100-44 in a shortened seaso

Matt Loede

Indians Francona Doesn't Know Where, When and How the 2020 MLB Season Will Work

Tribe manager Terry Francona, like the rest of the country, remains in limbo as to when the 2020 season may get under way, and just like the fans does not know when or where the season may start, but is as anxious as anyone to get his team out on the field.

Matt Loede

by

jones91356

Roy Halladay Had Amphetamines in System, Was Doing Stunts at Time of Fatal Plane Crash

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Former Ace Justin Masterson Uses a Memorable MLB Career to Help Others

Former Indians pitcher Justin Masterson has always valued relationships and the ability to do charity work to help others. For a few seasons in the big leagues he was the ace of the Tribe staff, he turned down millions in a contract offer from the team, and within a few years was retired. His story though is so much bigger.

Matt Loede

Indians Lookback: Albert Belle's Final Heroic Act Before Becoming a Cleveland Villain

Albert Belle's grand slam in Game 3 of 1996 ALDS kept the Indians alive in the series, a set Cleveland would drop in Game 4. Despite that reality, his homer still provides warm feelings, perhaps because it was Belle's last hurrah as a member of the Indians, or maybe because, in that moment, it felt as if Jacobs Field magic could trump an 0-2 deficit.

T.J. Zuppe

This Day in Sports History: Jackie Robinson Breaks MLB Color Barrier

April 15th, 1947 Jackie Robinson made his Major League debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball. He made his first appearance in the Majors against the Boston Braves, going 0-for-3 at Ebbets Field.

Matt Loede