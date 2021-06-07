Cleveland’s Amed Rosario had Big Shoes to Fill, and He’s Just Getting Started

This offseason the Indians acquired Amed Rosario in part of the Francisco Lindor blockbuster trade. Rosario shared time with Andres Gimenez, at shortstop, for the first month and a half of the season. Rosario also spent time playing in the outfield.

On May 18, Gimenez was optioned to Triple-A and Rosario became the everyday shortstop. I feel he’s settled in after getting the nod at short. His offensive and defensive play have improved and, in my opinion, he’s showing more confidence.

After almost a week of being the starter Rosario came close to hitting for the cycle. He was a home run short of the cycle as he had a four-hit game against the Twins.

Rosario has speed. He’s stolen five bases this season and impressively scored from first in 10.1 seconds on a double from Jose Ramirez. To me this is imperative to his success. Once he gets on base, he’s a threat to the opposing team.

He had his first walk-off plate appearance with the Indians against the Cubs on May 12. Rosario singled into right field in the 10th inning to deliver the win for the Tribe. He had this to say after being doused with water by his teammates at the home plate celebration:

“It feels really, really good not only for me, but also for the team because we won. That’s what matters.”

I think the 25-year-old is showing that he fits perfectly in Cleveland. Rosario has had to battle to remain in the lineup and that’s the heart of Cleveland, grit, and ability to battle. Despite going back and forth between outfield and shortstop Rosario remained steady. When the calendar changed to May he turned up the heat.

Rosario is batting .253 with three homeruns and 14 RBIs over the season. If he continues to produce at the pace he did during May I believe we will see even more during the remainder of the season.