Clevinger to the White Sox? The Indians and Chicago Are in Talks for Tribe Starter

It is a trade that goes against everything that one would think would be "normal" in baseball.

Then again, nothing has been normal in 2020 - so why start now?

USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Indians and divisional rival Chicago are in chats for a deal that would send Tribe number two starter Mike Clevinger to the White Sox.

What makes the chats even more puzzling isn't just the fact they are in the same division, but that the two teams separated by only one game in the AL Central entering play on Sunday.

So if the Indians do indeed deal Clevinger, who would they get in return from Chicago?

Nightengale proposes that the White Sox "would likely include outfielder Adam Engel and perhaps pitching prospect Michael Kopech, 24, who opted out of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery."

Engel, who is in his fourth big league season, is hitting .255 this year with two homers and six RBI.

In four seasons with the big league Sox, Engel's best batting average came last season when he hit .242 in 89 games, with six homers, 26 RBI and three steals.

Engel was drafted in the 19th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Kopech started four games for the White Sox back in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.05 ERA.

He allowed eight runs on 20 hits over 14.1 innings of work. He was a first round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Indians brought Clevinger back to the big league roster last week after spending 11 days at the team's alternate site in Eastlake for violating team rules in Chicago back on August 8th.

This season Clevinger is 1-1 in four starts with a 3.18 ERA. He's probably the best starting pitcher on the market, but as MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Saturday, the Indians asking price for Clevinger is "absurdly high," making it more likely a deal doesn't take place at all.

The MLB trade deadline is set for 4pm EST on Monday.