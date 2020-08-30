Cleveland Baseball Insider
Clevinger to the White Sox? The Indians and Chicago Are in Talks for Tribe Starter

Matt Loede

It is a trade that goes against everything that one would think would be "normal" in baseball. 

Then again, nothing has been normal in 2020 - so why start now?

USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that the Indians and divisional rival Chicago are in chats for a deal that would send Tribe number two starter Mike Clevinger to the White Sox.

What makes the chats even more puzzling isn't just the fact they are in the same division, but that the two teams separated by only one game in the AL Central entering play on Sunday.

So if the Indians do indeed deal Clevinger, who would they get in return from Chicago?

Nightengale proposes that the White Sox "would likely include outfielder Adam Engel and perhaps pitching prospect Michael Kopech, 24, who opted out of the season after recovering from Tommy John surgery."

Engel, who is in his fourth big league season, is hitting .255 this year with two homers and six RBI.

In four seasons with the big league Sox, Engel's best batting average came last season when he hit .242 in 89 games, with six homers, 26 RBI and three steals.

Engel was drafted in the 19th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of the University of Kentucky. 

Kopech started four games for the White Sox back in 2018, going 1-1 with a 5.05 ERA.

He allowed eight runs on 20 hits over 14.1 innings of work. He was a first round pick of the Boston Red Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft.

The Indians brought Clevinger back to the big league roster last week after spending 11 days at the team's alternate site in Eastlake for violating team rules in Chicago back on August 8th.

This season Clevinger is 1-1 in four starts with a 3.18 ERA. He's probably the best starting pitcher on the market, but as MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Saturday, the Indians asking price for Clevinger is "absurdly high," making it more likely a deal doesn't take place at all. 

The MLB trade deadline is set for 4pm EST on Monday. 

Report: Indians Asking Price for Mike Clevinger “Absurdly High” as Trade Deadline Nears

The Indians still have some time left prior to the 2020 MLB trade deadline, and one player who teams have a strong interest in is starting pitcher Mike Clevinger. The Indians starter made his return to the rotation last Wednesday against the Twins, and it looks like he's back for good as part of the team's starting five. If the Indians decide to deal "Sunshine" as he's commonly referred to as, the Tribe needs to get a whole lot in return.

Matt Loede

Can The 2020 Indians Improve Themselves as the Trade Deadline Closes In?

The Indians may have a 99.9 percent chance of making the postseason, but that doesn't mean they can sit back and watch at the trade deadline. The team really could 1-2 outfielders, but the asking price is going to be steep, maybe too steep for the team to pull off a major deal like they did a season ago when they got Yasil Puig and Franmil Reyes prior to the deadline.

Mark Warmuth

Umpire Angel Hernandez and Crew Toss Four Players and Two Managers in Cubs-Reds Affair

Saturday night in game two of a doubleheader between the Reds and Cubs, umpire and crew chief Angel Hernandez and his mates took over, leading to four player and two manager ejections in a matter of what seemed to be seconds after benches cleared following an incident with Cubs first basemen Anthony Rizzo a half inning prior in which a ball was thrown over Rizzo's head.

Matt Loede

Game #33 Observations: Naquin’s Clutch Double Seals Extra Innings Win for Cleveland

The Indians found themselves in another extra innings affair on Saturday afternoon, and like they did a few weeks back in Pittsburgh they got a huge hit to lift them to a 2-1 win over the St.Louis Cardinals. It was Tyler Naquin coming through with a clutch double to bring in Mike Freeman with the winning run in the 12th. A wild double play in the bottom of the inning saved the game for closer Brad Hand, who is 10-for-10 in save situations in 2020.

Casey Drottar

The Indians are Getting a Best-Case Scenario with Brad Hand and James Karinchak

So far this season Cleveland Indians closer Brad Hand is 9-for-9 in save chances. With youngster James Karinchak breathing down his neck as the best young reliever in the American League, it seems that competition is making Hand throw better than he ever has in his time with the Tribe - a win for everyone.

Casey Drottar

Game #32 Observations: Patience, Power Propel Indians Early to Blowout Win Over Cardinals

Patience is a virtue. Power is a party. The Indians used some early plate discipline and a trio of homers -- Framil Reyes, Carlos Santana and Tyler Naquin flexing the muscle -- to knock out the Cardinals in Friday's series opener at Busch Stadium.

T.J. Zuppe

Indians Back on Track After Critical Series Win Over the Twins

The Indians found themselves 2.5 games out of the lead in the AL Central after Monday night's loss to the Twins at Progressive Field. Staring at a 3.5 game deficit the team rallied on Tuesday for a win and then again on Wednesday won a key game with a three-run 8th inning. Now back on track the team is looking to continue their success this weekend in St.Louis.

Zach Shafron

Mike Clevinger Takes a Massive Step Towards Regaining the Trust of the Indians Clubhouse

Wednesday night Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger made his first start for the Indians since August 5th against the Reds. It was more than just a normal start, as the man called "Sunshine" not only had to pitch well to prove his worth, but also had to regain the trust of his teammates, something that was not going to come easy after the breach of trust both he and fellow teammate Zach Plesac were guilty of after violating team rules in Chicago in early August.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Indians Weekend Series in St.Louis

The Indians take a rare trip to St.Louis this weekend as they will take on the Cardinals on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. St.Louis comes into the series having only played 20 games at 11-9, while the Indians sit seven games over .500 at 19-12 after 31 games.

Matt Loede

Indians OF Greg Allen Speaks Out on the Social Issues Dividing the United States

Indians outfielder Greg Allen normally doesn't get much air time with the local media, but Wednesday night after the team's 6-3 win he spoke out about the ongoing social issues in the United States that seem to be dividing the nation, as well as the situation with the Indians and how they will treat the return of pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac.

Matt Loede

