Could Yu Chang Be The Replacement This Indians Team Needs?

When the Indians traded star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, it was certainly disappointing to the fan base as a whole.

After all, Lindor had been the staple for this franchise since his debut in 2015 for the Tribe.



In return, the Indians received infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario as well as Mets top-10 prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.



The Indians also sent one of the most lovable pitchers to New York in RHP Carlos Carrasco.



Now, everyone knows spring training must be taken with a grain of salt. Even so, baseball is still baseball no matter if it counts towards playoff seeding or not.



There has been some excitement within the Indians this spring and that has come in the form of shortstop Yu Chang.

Coming in at 6’1 and 180 pounds this 25-year-old Taiwanese ballplayer has shined.



In 11 at-bats, Chang is batting .364 with three home runs and five runs batted in. Certainly, that’s a small sample size, but it’s a great start to what could be the beginning of something special.



This season, no one is expecting Chang to match the numbers Lindor put up when the former Indian dazzled both at the dish and in the field.

For a 162-game average, Lindor hit .285 with 29 home runs and 86 runs batted in. Even so, with the way this spring has started, Chang is lifting expectations.



Of course, the true test is going to be when the regular season begins and Chang has at-bats that truly count for something. It will be then and only then that fans will truly see if this young man is the real deal.

Can't wait!

