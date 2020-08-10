Cleveland Baseball Insider
Delino DeShields Is the Best Option For Now in a Crowded Indians Outfield

Mark Warmuth

The outfield of the Cleveland Indians has been a supposed weakness for several years, at least according to the national baseball media.

Some years, Terry Francona's use of the platoon advantages, the skipper covers up the problem. However, centerfield seems to have been an issue for several years.

A few weeks ago, we wrote a piece about Bradley Zimmer, detailing that he was called up in 2017 because Francona wasn't happy with having to use Lonnie Chisenhall in center, and he needed a left-handed hitter to platoon with Austin Jackson.

Abraham Almonte wasn't hitting and Tyler Naquin's defense wasn't gold glove worthy in the middle of the outfield.

The following year, Jackson, who was tremendous both offensively and defensively (869 OPS) was gone to free agency and the platoon was Greg Allen and Rajai Davis, neither of whom provided much offense.

That necessitated the deal for Leonys Martin, who unfortunately fell ill shortly after being acquired from Detroit.

Jason Kipnis was moved to center field late in the season after Josh Donaldson came over from Toronto at the end of August.

When Francona was hired in 2013, it coincided with the signing of Michael Bourn as a free agent. Bourn was never an offensive juggernaut (career high of 739 OPS to that point), and didn't really hit in Cleveland either, compiling a 660 OPS here over two and a half seasons.

He also stopped stealing bases when he arrived in Cleveland, which was probably his best offensive weapon. And he was just okay defensively.

Last year, Oscar Mercado came up in mid May and became, we guess, the first everyday center fielder since Bourn, playing in 115 games and hit .269 with 15 homers and a 761 OPS.

Our lone concern about Mercado was his strikeout to walk ratio (84/28 in '19), and he's never been a big base on balls guy in the minors. However, that is something that can be gained through experience.

Perhaps if the other Tribe outfielders had been hitting, Mercado's slow start to the season would have been overlooked and he would have time to get going, but they didn't, so the second year player's 5 for 41 start became a problem.

Drawing just two walks while fanning 13 times hasn't helped either.

So, "summer camp" sensation Zimmer got more opportunities, and at first took advantage, but after starting 3 for 9, including a homer, he's gone 3 for 19, and the strikeout bugaboo has returned, as he has fanned in seven of his last 16 plate appearances.

As a result, we are writing something we didn't expect to...right now, the best option for the Indians is Delino DeShields.

Yes, the outfielder who the Tribe acquired in the Corey Kluber deal from Texas, and the guy who has a career 670 OPS, even though he played half of his games in the hitters paradise the Rangers used to play in.

So far, he's taken some walks (4) and even squeezed home the lead run in the 10th inning of Sunday night's win over Chicago. And he's solid defensively in center field, as are Mercado and Zimmer, which is needed if Domingo Santana is playing the outfield.

This isn't to write off Mercado, but again, with the team struggling as a whole (last in the AL in OPS and last in the majors in slugging percentage), management has to look for alternatives.

Zimmer earned an opportunity for more time, but right now, he is falling back a bit into what he showed as a hitter after his first couple of months at the big league level.

We scoffed about getting DeShields when the trade was made, but right now, he might be the best option the Indians have. Funny how some things play out.

Opinion

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox have had their Sunday day affair shifted to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as it's a stellar pitching matchup with two 2019 All-Star players going at it on the mound. Shane Bieber at 3-0 goes for the Tribe against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox. The Indians sit at 9-7 on the year, 1.5 back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Outfielder Oscar Mercado is Struggling to Prove His Doubters Wrong

It's been a tough start to the 2020 season for Indians second-year outfielder Oscar Mercado, a player the Indians have high hopes for. Many felt he wouldn't be able to play up to the potential that he showed in 2019, and right now the naysayers are right. Don't count Mercado out so fast though, as the youngster is out to prove those that doubt him wrong.

Casey Drottar

Grading the Cleveland Indians Through the First 17 Games of 2020

It's been an up and down start for the Cleveland Indians in 2020, as the team has gotten some amazing starting and relief pitching, but the offense has been lackluster to say the least. Today with an off day prior to the team hosting the Cubs for two straight, we take a look at the team and give them some grades as to how they are playing at this point with 43 games left.

Zach Shafron

Indians Pitcher Zach Plesac Puts Out Apology After Being Sent Home by Team

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday by the team after he violated team rules in going out with friends in Chicago Saturday evening. The 25-year-old who is 1-1 this season, pitched in Saturday's game, earning the win over the White Sox. Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Reds will wrap up their two-game set here at Progressive Field Thursday night, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Indians looking for win number two. He will go up against Reds ace Luis Castillo, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Indians have won two straight and will look for win three in a row in the finale.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Hernandez Is Delivering, Can the Rest of the Indians Lineup Start to Do the Same?

The Indians lineup has been a work in progress from the word go, but one player who has stepped up in his first season is second basemen Cesar Hernandez. While Hernandez continues to work counts, take pitches and get on base, the rest of the lineup needs to learn from his example and step up.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Send Pitcher Zach Pleasc Home for Violating Team Rules

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac is back in Cleveland today after violating team rules by going out in Chicago Saturday evening with friends following the Tribe's 7-1 victory over the White Sox. The team sent the 25-year-old home going directly against the rules of the club. The violation happened five days after the league put out a memo reinforcing the rules as well as stating that teams will now have an "official" to monitor the team's clubhouses and hotels.

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 16 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians have played 16 games of their 60-game slate of the 2020 season thus far, and already there are plenty of questions about the team on and off the field with a tough week around Major League Baseball. Today we play a little "Fact or Fiction" about the direction the team is going, and what to expect from the club moving forward.

Zach Shafron

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Former Indians ROY Joe Charboneau Posts on Social Media He’s Suffered a Stroke

One-time Cleveland Indians rookie of the year Joe Charboneau remains one of the most popular Indians alumni living in the Northeast Ohio area. On Saturday it was posted on his Facebook account that the 65-year-old suffered a stroke Wednesday but is doing okay and should make a full recovery.

Matt Loede