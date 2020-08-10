Delino DeShields Is the Best Option For Now in a Crowded Indians Outfield

The outfield of the Cleveland Indians has been a supposed weakness for several years, at least according to the national baseball media.



Some years, Terry Francona's use of the platoon advantages, the skipper covers up the problem. However, centerfield seems to have been an issue for several years.

A few weeks ago, we wrote a piece about Bradley Zimmer, detailing that he was called up in 2017 because Francona wasn't happy with having to use Lonnie Chisenhall in center, and he needed a left-handed hitter to platoon with Austin Jackson.

Abraham Almonte wasn't hitting and Tyler Naquin's defense wasn't gold glove worthy in the middle of the outfield.



The following year, Jackson, who was tremendous both offensively and defensively (869 OPS) was gone to free agency and the platoon was Greg Allen and Rajai Davis, neither of whom provided much offense.



That necessitated the deal for Leonys Martin, who unfortunately fell ill shortly after being acquired from Detroit.



Jason Kipnis was moved to center field late in the season after Josh Donaldson came over from Toronto at the end of August.



When Francona was hired in 2013, it coincided with the signing of Michael Bourn as a free agent. Bourn was never an offensive juggernaut (career high of 739 OPS to that point), and didn't really hit in Cleveland either, compiling a 660 OPS here over two and a half seasons.



He also stopped stealing bases when he arrived in Cleveland, which was probably his best offensive weapon. And he was just okay defensively.



Last year, Oscar Mercado came up in mid May and became, we guess, the first everyday center fielder since Bourn, playing in 115 games and hit .269 with 15 homers and a 761 OPS.



Our lone concern about Mercado was his strikeout to walk ratio (84/28 in '19), and he's never been a big base on balls guy in the minors. However, that is something that can be gained through experience.



Perhaps if the other Tribe outfielders had been hitting, Mercado's slow start to the season would have been overlooked and he would have time to get going, but they didn't, so the second year player's 5 for 41 start became a problem.



Drawing just two walks while fanning 13 times hasn't helped either.



So, "summer camp" sensation Zimmer got more opportunities, and at first took advantage, but after starting 3 for 9, including a homer, he's gone 3 for 19, and the strikeout bugaboo has returned, as he has fanned in seven of his last 16 plate appearances.



As a result, we are writing something we didn't expect to...right now, the best option for the Indians is Delino DeShields.



Yes, the outfielder who the Tribe acquired in the Corey Kluber deal from Texas, and the guy who has a career 670 OPS, even though he played half of his games in the hitters paradise the Rangers used to play in.



So far, he's taken some walks (4) and even squeezed home the lead run in the 10th inning of Sunday night's win over Chicago. And he's solid defensively in center field, as are Mercado and Zimmer, which is needed if Domingo Santana is playing the outfield.



This isn't to write off Mercado, but again, with the team struggling as a whole (last in the AL in OPS and last in the majors in slugging percentage), management has to look for alternatives.



Zimmer earned an opportunity for more time, but right now, he is falling back a bit into what he showed as a hitter after his first couple of months at the big league level.

We scoffed about getting DeShields when the trade was made, but right now, he might be the best option the Indians have. Funny how some things play out.