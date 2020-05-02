Cleveland Baseball Insider
Depth a Key Reason the Indians Window Remains Open for the Next Few Seasons

Mark Warmuth

There are rumblings that Major League Baseball could get underway in late June/early July with a new three ten team division set up and a truncated season.

That would be music to the ears of all baseball fans and provide at least some sense of normality this summer.

Matt Loede asked if any Cleveland sports team was close to winning a championship, and our reply was the Indians were closest, but the Browns had a bigger window.

The Tribe's immediate opening is tied to their shortstop Francisco Lindor, in our opinion.

With Lindor here this season, and perhaps next, the Indians have a chance to win.

Along with Jose Ramirez, Cleveland has a pair of the top position players in the game, along with a solid young starting pitching staff.

Shane Bieber and Mike Clevinger should form a top of the rotation that is the envy of most teams in the majors, and if Carlos Carrasco is healthy, we already know he is capable of being one of the top ten starting pitchers in the game.

That's a pretty good base to start with.

Among the position players, Franmil Reyes seems poised to have a monster season at the plate providing big time power in the middle of the lineup, and Carlos Santana is coming off his best season, but has turned 34 years old.

Cleveland values defense behind the plate, and they have that in Roberto Perez and Sandy Leon.

However, without Lindor, and Santana aging, you can see holes popping up in the everyday lineup.

Yes, you would still have Ramirez and Reyes, but then what?

The farm system is loaded, but that strength is located in the lower rungs of the system.

Top prospect Nolan Jones would have seen some time at Columbus this season, and #2 prospect Tyler Freeman would have been at Akron, but the rest of the top ten position players, save for DH Bobby Bradley, haven't played above the low Class A level, meaning they are a few years away.

As for the pitching, Carrasco would be 34 when 2022 (the year Lindor is a free agent) hits. While fans like the potential of young starters Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale, the reality is both have pitched less than one year in the big leagues.

They also have Logan Allen and Scott Moss (acquired in the Trevor Bauer deal last July), who will likely have started in AAA in 2020.

We also know that pitching is very volatile, and outside of Bieber, Clevinger, and Carrasco, none of the youngsters have any kind of track record.

As for the bullpen, we've seen how shaky that can be with Emmanuel Clase being suspended for 80 games whenever baseball resumes play.

With Lindor, the Indians have a solid base and can fill in at other spots in the lineup with players like Oscar Mercado, Jordan Luplow, Jake Bauers, and Tyler Naquin.

However, let's look at where the Tribe will be in '22. Lindor could be gone (yes, we are taking a foolishly optimistic view), and Santana can't be counted on at age 36.

Can you have a contending team with two proven bats, Ramirez and Reyes? Perhaps one of the aforementioned players can step up to join them, or maybe Jones and Tyler Freeman becomes the next great rookie talents.

Same with the pitching staff, can Plesac and Civale follow the success of Bieber and Clevinger?

If baseball is played this season, perhaps by the end of that season, we will have a better idea as to how long the Indians' window of contention can remain open.

Until then, the window is tied to Lindor. We would love to see all of the prospects emerge as stars, but the reality says that is unlikely to happen.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Indians Can Survive the Loss of Emmanuel Clase

When baseball gets going in 2020 the Indians will be without relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who was suspended on Friday for taking a PED. The reliever, who the Indians acquired from the Rangers for Corey Kluber, will be forced to sit for 80 games of the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

Indians RP Clase Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Emmanuel Clase, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, was suspended Friday for taking the performance enhancing drug Boldenone.

Matt Loede

Should Triston McKenzie Be a Trade Chip for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians may find themselves in the thick of a playoff race in 2020, and if they are going to need to make a deal to bring in a player, there's one pitcher in the minors for the Tribe that could garner them a solid return, that being highly touted pitcher Triston McKenzie. Would the Tribe move McKenzie to improve the Major League team in 2020?

Casey Drottar

Indians, Browns, Cavs - Is Any Cleveland Team Close to Winning a Title?

Cleveland fans are passionate about their major sports teams, and that was on full display four years ago when the Cavs won a championship. Now it's 2020 and while the country faces uncertain times, the sports world will resurface again, and the debate is what team in Cleveland is closest to winning a championship next?

Matt Loede

How Do the Indians Stack Up in the New Central Division Against Nine Other Squads?

It looks like baseball is finally going to return, as the latest proposal has the season starting in late June or early July. The proposal has divisions being mixed up to having three 10 team divisions, the East, Central and West. We take a look at the Central, and how the Indians would stack up against the other nine teams

Matt Loede

Reaction to Indians 2020 Ticket Refund Policy Gets Mostly Positive Feedback

Wednesday the Indians announced their two methods of getting customers their value back for tickets for missed games in the 2020 season, and thus far the feedback from Tribe fans on twitter has been a lot more positive than negative

Matt Loede

The Cleveland Indians All-Time Perfect Starting Rotation

The Cleveland Indians have had their share of great pitchers over the years, from the likes of Bob Feller to Corey Kluber, the franchise has boasted some of the best throwers on the mound. Today we look at what we think would be the best all-time starting five for the Tribe in a "perfect starting rotation"

Matt Loede

The Point After: The Lasting Legend of Steve Dalkowski

Steve Dalkowski's legacy is not only cemented in Hollywood, but as one of the most unique figures of baseball folklore. SI senior writer Tom Verducci shares Dalkowski's story.

Matt Loede

Former Indians OF Manny Ramirez Wants to Play in Taiwan in 2020 - at Age 48

Former Indians slugger Manny Ramirez still has the itch to play baseball at age 48, and says now that he's no longer "ESPN material" he would like to continue his baseball career in Taiwan in the CPBL.

Matt Loede

Indians Receive Permission to Begin to Refund 2020 Ticket Buying Fans

The Indians have gotten permission from Major League Baseball to start refunding their fans who have purchased tickets to games set to be played at Progressive Field. Until Tuesday fans were told that games were "postponed" and could still be made up.

Matt Loede