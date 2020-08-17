Despite Team Turmoil - Indians Continue Amazing Streak Against Tigers

The Cleveland Indians swept the Detroit Tigers in a weekend series at Comerica Park. While that is impressive in it of itself, it served towards a greater purpose of extending the Tribe’s winning streak over

the Tigers.

Amazingly, Detroit has not beaten Cleveland since April 10th, 2019. Thus, the Indians have a 20-game winning streak against the Tigers and counting.

Even with a lot going on between Indians teammates due to a misjudgment by two pitchers, Zach Plesac and Mike Clevinger, it was obviously set aside throughout the series.

Those two pitchers were sent to the team’s off-sight training facility due to breaking MLB Covid-19 rules in

Chicago and leaving the team hotel to visit friends. It certainly caused a rift among teammates.

It was great to see the offense heat up and produce a combined 21 runs in the three games throughout the weekend.

Finally picking up the pitching that has been absolutely phenomenal this entire year. It is going to take both offense and pitching for this team to contend for a title.

If the offense continues in this fashion, other teams should be afraid to face the Indians.

Unfortunately, not every game can be against the Detroit Tigers.

The record for this type of winning streak against one single team is held by the Baltimore Orioles at 23 wins over the Kansas City Royals 51 years ago in 1969.

Thus, the Indians will have the ability to tie this record when the Tigers come to Progressive Field for a three-game series this upcoming weekend.

Say that is another sweep in favor of the Indians?

The two teams will play again Thursday, September 17th. It will start a four-game series back in Detroit. If all of the aforementioned contests are Cleveland wins, the number will sit at 27 victories in a row for the Indians over the Tigers.

Regardless of future outcomes, simply getting to this point is absolutely incredible. One would think that the Tigers would have been able to snag at least a single game last season to make this streak null

and void. However, that was not the case.

Another note is that the New York Yankees currently have an 18-game streak going against the Baltimore Orioles.

Congratulations to this organization on the domination over a divisional rival. Let’s hope that the winning ways continue not just simply against Detroit but every single opponent.

Let this sweep serve as the beginning of offensive firepower along with the consistent pitching that fans have come to know and love.