Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Despite Trades, Indians Starting Rotation Remains One of the Best in Baseball

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians lost two dominant members of the pitching staff in recent history. Right-handers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer were each traded away in separate moves five months apart.

Both of these players had many years of success in an Indians uniform and really helped the Tribe by their consistent outings.

Kluber was traded to the Texas Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and prospect pitcher Emmanuel Clase. 

A shoulder injury to start this makeshift 2020 year will hinder Kluber’s success in Texas, and he’s going to be shutdown for the next four weeks before he can even start to think about coming back.

The Indians dealt Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal for outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, pitcher Logan Allen and prospects Scott Moss & Victor Nova.

Quite the haul in return.

This shortened-season is already seeing problems with a number of the Miami Marlins out with COVID-19. Games on Monday as well as Tuesday had to be postponed due to that and the future for baseball is certainly in question.

However, as long as the game is played in 2020 and likely beyond, the Indians have a rotation that is poised for success.

Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac begin this season as the starting five.

Last year, Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA. Bieber is starting to look like the next aforementioned Kluber. 

Carrasco made an incredible return from Leukemia and is back on the hill looking like his great self again.

It will be Civale and Plesac that are the questions moving forward. Regardless, both look capable of pitching in the big leagues and will man the back-end of the rotation.

It is truly amazing that the Indians traded two pitchers whom are absolutely phenomenal, yet still have one of the best rotations in baseball. Even with those moves, everything appears to be in solid-form.

A group of men able to compete with the best lineups in the AL Central and around the entire league.

Let’s hope that everyone stays healthy and this season remains afloat. If that happens, the Indians rotation should be able to prove just how great they truly are.

With the rotiation fully intact, the Indians in 2020 and beyond should be able to continue to make playoff runs as well as compete for a World Series.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report Indicates the Miami Marlins Putting Their Season "On Pause" Following Covid-19 Outbreak

The Miami Marlins are the first team in Major League Baseball to have a number of players on their roster test positive for the covid-19 virus, and Tuesday the team has decided to reportedly put their season "on pause" while they try and figure out the best and safest way to again take the field. The news won't just impact the Marlins, but a number of other teams the club was scheduled to play over the next week.

Matt Loede

Indians-Royals Bring In High Ratings Over the Weekend on STO and WKYC

The Indians and Royals did battle in front of no fans over the weekend at Progressive Field, but make no mistake there were plenty of fans watching the broadcast of the game on both SportsTime Ohio and WKYC channel 3. The games on Friday and Saturday were both #1 in prime time, and Sunday's game brought in high marks as well.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Corey Kluber Suffers Shoulder Tear in First Start with Texas

Indians fans were not happy with the team after the mid-December deal to trade two-time Cy Young award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. The two players the Indians got in return have yet to play in a game for the Indians, but now Kluber is likely done for the year as well as he's dealing with a grade two tear of his throwing shoulder.

Matt Loede

Weekend Takeaways From the Indians Two of Three Wins Over the Royals

There was a lot good from the Indians first three games over the weekend against the Kansas City Royals. While the team won two of three, they were the victims of the new extra inning rule which did them in on Saturday, but they rebounded nicely with a big 9-2 win on Sunday. Here are some takeaways from the weekend as the Indians look ahead to a series against the White Sox.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Set to Take on New-Look White Sox in Three-Game Set at Progressive Field

Coming off a weekend in which the Indians took two of three from the Royals, the Tribe will play host to another AL Central foe, that being the Chicago White Sox. The Sox made a number of offseason moves with hopes of being more of a challenge to the top of the division, but the Indians are hoping for more early success sitting at 2-1.

Zach Shafron

The Indians' Bullpen Kicked Off the 2020 Season on the Right Note

The Indians bullpen was a massive question mark among fans and baseball insiders as the 2020 shortened season closed in. Over the weekend in the three games against the Royals, the pen stepped up and did an excellent job, helping the Tribe take two of three from Kansas City at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

Game #3 Observations: Carrasco Makes a Successful Return as Indians Bats Come to Life in 9-2 Win over Royals

Led by 10 K's for Carlos Carrasco the Indians topped the Kansas City Royals 9-2 at Progressive Field Sunday, taking two of three from their AL Central rivals. The Indians pounded out 13 hits in the win, and Jose Ramirez hit a pair of homers to lead the team's offense, which scored just two runs apiece in the first two games.

Matt Loede

Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Rips New Extra Inning "Runner" Rule - “This Isn’t Travel Ball"

Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger didn't hold back when speaking to the media Saturday on if he liked the new "automatic runner" rule in extra innings for the 60-game 2020 season. The pitcher said that it's not a good rule and that other teams should feel the same way about it.

Matt Loede

Game #2 Observations: Royals Edge Out Indians 3-2 in 10 Innings as Tribe Fails to Take Advantage of Late Chances

The Indians fell to 1-1 on the young season Saturday at Progressive Field as the Royals executed having a runner start on second base in the 10th inning perfectly, scoring a run to edge out the Tribe 3-2. Mike Clevinger allowed two first inning homers, but settled in and went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. The Indians will look to win the rubber match of the series Sunday.

Matt Loede

The Three Batter Rule Works to the Indians Edge in Friday's Opening Win

Among the rule changes of 2020 in Major League Baseball, one of them is that a relief pitcher must throw to three batters. Friday in the Indians opening night 2-0 win over the Kansas City Royals, the new rule worked to perfection for the team, as Adam Cimber, Nick Wittgren and Brad Hand all threw scoreless and hitless innings in the Tribe win.

Mark Warmuth