The Cleveland Indians lost two dominant members of the pitching staff in recent history. Right-handers Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer were each traded away in separate moves five months apart.

Both of these players had many years of success in an Indians uniform and really helped the Tribe by their consistent outings.

Kluber was traded to the Texas Rangers for outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. and prospect pitcher Emmanuel Clase.

A shoulder injury to start this makeshift 2020 year will hinder Kluber’s success in Texas, and he’s going to be shutdown for the next four weeks before he can even start to think about coming back.

The Indians dealt Bauer to Cincinnati in a three-team deal for outfielders Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes, pitcher Logan Allen and prospects Scott Moss & Victor Nova.

Quite the haul in return.

This shortened-season is already seeing problems with a number of the Miami Marlins out with COVID-19. Games on Monday as well as Tuesday had to be postponed due to that and the future for baseball is certainly in question.

However, as long as the game is played in 2020 and likely beyond, the Indians have a rotation that is poised for success.

Mike Clevinger, Shane Bieber, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac begin this season as the starting five.

Last year, Clevinger went 13-4 with a 2.71 ERA. Bieber is starting to look like the next aforementioned Kluber.

Carrasco made an incredible return from Leukemia and is back on the hill looking like his great self again.

It will be Civale and Plesac that are the questions moving forward. Regardless, both look capable of pitching in the big leagues and will man the back-end of the rotation.

It is truly amazing that the Indians traded two pitchers whom are absolutely phenomenal, yet still have one of the best rotations in baseball. Even with those moves, everything appears to be in solid-form.

A group of men able to compete with the best lineups in the AL Central and around the entire league.

Let’s hope that everyone stays healthy and this season remains afloat. If that happens, the Indians rotation should be able to prove just how great they truly are.

With the rotiation fully intact, the Indians in 2020 and beyond should be able to continue to make playoff runs as well as compete for a World Series.