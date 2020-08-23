Cleveland Baseball Insider
Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

Zach Shafron

There was a huge build-up and much anticipation for the first major league start for Cleveland Indians prospect, starting pitcher Triston McKenzie.

A young man that has shined throughout a rise in the farm system since being drafted back in 2015. It was only a matter of time before the right-hander got that shot in the big leagues.

Standing at 6-5 and weighing only 165 pounds, this 23-year-old right-hander is a thin pitcher. That doesn’t stop the zip on pitches with a fastball that hits the mid-90s.

McKenzie’s first start came against the division-rival Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Saturday night. It was as advertised with six innings allowing one run on two hits, 10 strikeouts and a single walk.

All on 80 total pitches. While taking a while, the offense came through late in the game and the Indians won, 6-1, giving McKenzie the win.

This is a really exciting start to a future that is certainly bright. With the potential to eventually become a top starting pitcher in this league. Someone that eventually can contend for an award like the Cy Young.

Additionally, McKenzie is surrounded by other pitchers on this Indians staff that have lots of skill.

Specifically ace, Shane Bieber, a pitcher that McKenzie should use as a mentor while getting adjusted to being in the major leagues.

McKenzie’s next start will likely come in St. Louis against the Cardinals. This will be the first outing that comes on the road for the right-hander.

It will be interesting to see how it goes outside of Progressive Field at home in Cleveland.

Certainly, good or bad, one start does not define a pitcher.

However, to see such an outstanding beginning to what should be an amazing career was wonderful to see. Let’s hope it continues throughout this makeshift season and beyond.

Will the Indians Offense Finally Get Going to Help Support the Team's Excellent Pitching?

The Indians offense continues to be a huge question mark for the Indians now 27 games into the 2020 season. While the team sits at 17-10 and right in the thick of things in the playoff race in the American League, the club still needs to get more consistent at the plate, and that includes needing more from their threesome of Ramirez, Lindor and Carlos Santana.

Mark Warmuth

Game #27 Observations: Well, Triston McKenzie Looks Fun

It may have been two years since Indians pitcher Triston McKenzie pitched in a professional baseball game, but the right-handed rookie, making his big-league debut on Saturday, looked like he'd been pitching in the Majors for a decade.

T.J. Zuppe

Indiansfanforever

Are the Indians Ready to Deal Clevinger or Plesac? Or Both?

While it seems like a long shot, a report from MLB Radio on Friday from Steve Phillips and Jim Bowden stated that the Indians were in the market to trade their two pitchers who violated team rules in Chicago a few weeks back. Those two pitchers, Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, remain in Lake County for now at the team's alternate site. Many think that dealing not just one but two players is going to be next to impossible this trade deadline.

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Game #26 Observations: A Pair of Indians Streaks Come to an End

The Cleveland Indians were going for 21 on Friday night. They busted.

T.J. Zuppe

Francona to Miss Friday's Game Vs Tigers; Likely the Weekend Series

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today undergoing a procedure that will keep him away from the team this evening. Team president Chris Antonetti said Friday that the manager likely won't be with the team over the weekend.

Matt Loede

Game #25 Observations: Little Offense Needed as Shane Bieber Seals Another Indians Win

Shane Bieber again dominated while the Indians won their 6th straight, topping the Pirates for a sweep at PNC Park with a 2-0 win. The team will return home for the Tigers on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Casey Drottar

BIGV

Indians Starter Carlos Carrasco is Having Trouble with His Favorite Pitch

The last two innings have been a struggle for Indians starter Carlos Carrasco, as he's managed just 4.1 innings in each of the last two outings. He is having major command issues, and his favorite pitch is just not as effective as it was earlier in the season, and there's concern that he's not going to get it back sooner than later.

Casey Drottar

Casey Drottar

Indians at Pittsburgh Pirates Game Thread #23, Tuesday at 7:05 p.m ET

The Indians will look to continue their three-game winning streak as they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in the first of three games on Tuesday night at PNC Park. The Tribe is coming off a three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in Comerica Park, and will look to Carlos Carrasco to try and make it four straight on Tuesday.

Matt Loede

Casey Drottar

Indians Prospect Triston McKenzie to Make Pitching Debut Against Tigers Saturday

The Indians and their fans will get a look at one of their top prospects over the weekend, as the team will start pitcher Triston McKenzie on Saturday at Progressive Field against the Detroit Tigers.

Matt Loede

Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians pitching has been sensational 24 games into the 2020 season, and thus far the pitching has carried the team as the offense has had some struggles. Today we grade the starters and relievers and look at how each have been doing to this point.

Matt Loede