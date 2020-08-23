Do the Indians Have Another Potential Cy Young Candidate in Their System in Triston McKenzie?

There was a huge build-up and much anticipation for the first major league start for Cleveland Indians prospect, starting pitcher Triston McKenzie.

A young man that has shined throughout a rise in the farm system since being drafted back in 2015. It was only a matter of time before the right-hander got that shot in the big leagues.

Standing at 6-5 and weighing only 165 pounds, this 23-year-old right-hander is a thin pitcher. That doesn’t stop the zip on pitches with a fastball that hits the mid-90s.

McKenzie’s first start came against the division-rival Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Saturday night. It was as advertised with six innings allowing one run on two hits, 10 strikeouts and a single walk.

All on 80 total pitches. While taking a while, the offense came through late in the game and the Indians won, 6-1, giving McKenzie the win.

This is a really exciting start to a future that is certainly bright. With the potential to eventually become a top starting pitcher in this league. Someone that eventually can contend for an award like the Cy Young.

Additionally, McKenzie is surrounded by other pitchers on this Indians staff that have lots of skill.

Specifically ace, Shane Bieber, a pitcher that McKenzie should use as a mentor while getting adjusted to being in the major leagues.

McKenzie’s next start will likely come in St. Louis against the Cardinals. This will be the first outing that comes on the road for the right-hander.

It will be interesting to see how it goes outside of Progressive Field at home in Cleveland.

Certainly, good or bad, one start does not define a pitcher.

However, to see such an outstanding beginning to what should be an amazing career was wonderful to see. Let’s hope it continues throughout this makeshift season and beyond.