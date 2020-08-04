Cleveland Baseball Insider
Don't Let the Indians Offensive Woes Take Away from Their Historic Pitching Start to 2020

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians have played 11 baseball games. The league earned run average coming into play on Monday was 4.57, meaning the average American League team gives up about four and a half runs per game.

If the Tribe offense had done what the average AL team could do every game, Cleveland's record would be 11-0. 

That's right, the Indians' pitching staff has not allowed more than four runs in any game this season.

Quite frankly, that's remarkable.

Friday night, Mike Clevinger didn't have it. He allowed four runs to the Twins in the first two innings. After the game, fans were saying it was bound to happen, the great pitching couldn't continue.

Minnesota won the game 4-1, so again an average offensive night would have resulted in a win.

This is not another piece designed to bury the currently anemic Tribe hitting attack, but rather to praise the remarkable job the pitching staff has done.

Cleveland pitchers lead the league in ERA at 2.35, strikeouts (113), and least walks allowed (15). Yes, it does mean that Tribe pitchers are collectively walking less than two batters per game.

Imagine how good the staff would be if they could face the Tribe hitters?

We know that comes off as snarky, but the Minnesota staff leads the AL in hits per nine innings, in part because they held Indians' hitters to just two hits in back to back contests over the weekend.

The Tribe's hurlers have a strikeout to walk ratio of 7.53. The next best rate in the AL? 

That would be Baltimore and New York at 3.29, so the Indians' ratio is almost double the second best rate.

About the only negative thing you can save about the pitching is it has allowed the long ball at a league average rate, giving up 11 gopher balls. Minnesota scored all its runs by homers on Saturday against Carlos Carrasco, and last night, the Reds scored all three of their tallies on dingers.

The starters are getting the bulk of the credit, and rightly so. Shane Bieber has been unreal in his two starts, and Clevinger's second outing was the only one where the first pitcher on the hill for the Tribe didn't see the sixth inning.

However the bullpen, figured to be a weakness, has pitched admirably too. Only two of the eight members of the 'pen have allowed opponents to score earned runs (Brad Hand, Dominic Leone), while the other six guys have pitched 23-2/3 frames without allowing an earned run.

Two rookies, James Karinchak and Cam Hill, have already earned saves, each the first of their respective careers. And to date, the former has lived up to expectations by allowing just an unearned run (due to the new extra inning rule) and striking out eight in five innings.

That means in 10-1/3 big league innings, he has struck out 16 batters.

The whole staff specializes in the strikeout. Adam Cimber has just one in 3-2/3 innings, Adam Plutko fanned just four in six innings in his lone start, and Nick Wittgren has whiffed three in four frames.

Otherwise, every other man who has pitched for Cleveland this season has at least as many strikeouts as innings pitched.

What's scary is how long can this continue? When the offense starts to perk up, will the pitching staff show signs of being mortal? You would think both parts of the team will regress to the mean eventually.

That doesn't take away from the remarkable job by this staff. Appreciate what you are seeing. It's unbelievable.

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #11 Observations: Fast Start, Slow Finish as Offense Wilts in Cincinnati in 3-2 Indians Loss to Reds

Francisco Lindor's early homer gave the Indians a 2-0 lead on Monday night, but the offense then went in the tank again and the Reds were able to scrape out three runs as they topped the Tribe 3-2, handing the Indians their fourth straight loss. The team drops to 5-6 on the season, the first time they are under .500 in the shortened season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

The Indians wrapped up a series with the Minnesota Twins losing three of four games, and the storyline was pretty much exactly the same the last three days - fall behind early and then try to do too much at the plate and end up being lucky to score more than one run. It's a recipe that has put the club at 5-5 as they get ready to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti Updates the Media on Francona's Health, Won't Join the Indians in Cincinnati

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today getting checked out for what has been labeled a "minor gastrointestinal condition," and he won't be with the team for Monday or Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati. Team president Chris Antonetti would not speculate if Francona would return for the Indians two home games this week against the Reds.

Matt Loede

Pitching Matchups for the Four-Game Series Between the Indians and Reds

The Indians and Reds will play a four-game set starting on Monday in Cincinnati where the team will play a pair, and then head north to Cleveland to play two at Progressive Field. Monday's matchup will see Zach Plesac go for the Indians against Sonny Gray for the Reds.

Matt Loede

Examining the Plight of the Cleveland Indians' Struggling Santanas

The Cleveland Indians offense is off to a putrid start 10 games into the 2020 season, as the team is averaging less than three runs a game. They have gotten outstanding starting pitching, and the relief corps has been solid, but the hitting has been downright awful. Two players that could really give the team a shot in the arm by hitting more are the two Santana's on the club - Carlos and Domingo. So far both have underwhelmed the Indians but there's time to still turn things around.

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #8, Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action in game two of their four-game set at Target Field, this after the Tribe topped Minnesota 2-0 on Friday night. Join us all evening long in our third 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #9 Observations: Indians Offense Remains Dormant in 3-0 Loss to Minnesota

The Indians offense continues to be missing in action, as after scoring two runs Thursday, the scored one run Friday and were shutout Saturday by their rivals the Twins in a 3-0 setback at Target Field in Minnesota. Carlos Carrasco threw well, but with no offense had no shot at a win.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Game #10 Observations: Offense Still Searching, Civale's Outing Means Little as Indians Fall to 5-5 After 3-1 Loss to Twins

The Indians offense still may as well be on the side of a milk carton labeled "missing" as the club is averaging less than three runs a game in their first 10 games, again Sunday struggling at the plate scoring one run on two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Twins. The Tribe falls to 5-5 on the young season as they turn the page to head to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Matt Loede