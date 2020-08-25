Cleveland Baseball Insider
Every Game is Crucial: Indians Monday Loss to Twins Was as Tough as They Come

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians hosted the Minnesota Twins in what was the beginning of a crucial three-game series Monday night.

The battle for the AL Central was even more amplified with the condensed Covid-19 season. 

Frankly, the Tribe is simply not able to put together any hit and this is certainly the case with the 1/19 mark with runners in scoring position over the course of the past two games and stranded 11 runners on Monday night.

Cleveland has a .213 team batting average (28th), 114 runs scored (23rd).

Even with the incredible pitching staff that the Indians have, putting up two runs in a contest is simply not going to cut it.

That has been a consistent problem throughout this entire season. Luckily, the pitchers have bailed this offense out. 

A team earned run average of 2.88 (2nd) and WHIP (Walks & Hits per Innings Pitched) of 1.03 (1st).

With a current record of 17-12 and tied for second place 2.5 games back of the Twins, every game matters more than a regular season.

There simply are not enough games to catch up after falling behind any type of semi-large amount in the standings.

Thus, it is inexcusable to have these dud-like performances that have a solid outing from a pitcher, yet the offense fails to do its part. Giving up three runs on the home turf and losing is simply not good.

Sure, the Indians are battling with the team’s manager, Terry Francona, missing a plethora of games due to a severe medical condition.

Even with Sandy Alomar Jr. as the head coach, it should not take away from the offensive capabilities players on this team like Francisco Lindor and Carlos Santana have at the plate.

It would certainly be a waste of a season if the pitching staff continues its dominance, yet gets no help from the offense.

The most frustrating part is that the offense is capable of hitting. It’s just a matter of doing it, especially in those crucial RISP moments.

Obviously, in no way are the Indians out of a playoff opportunity. It is the negative trends that must change in order for that to come to fruition.

Hopefully, it will start tonight with Game 2 of this three-game series against the Twins at Progressive Field. That would be a nice way to make up for all of the horrific showings thus far.

