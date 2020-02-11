Cleveland Baseball Insider
Figuring Out Some Undefined Spots on the Cleveland Indians Roster

Mark Warmuth

For every baseball fan, these are magic words: Pitchers and catchers report this week.

That happens this week for most Major League Baseball teams, including the Cleveland Indians whose pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday to Goodyear.

Usually under the management of Terry Francona, there aren't many questions in regards to the 25, now 26 man roster.

This season, there will be some competition for jobs when the Tribe comes north on March 26th to take on the Detroit Tigers, and we will take a look at those battles.

The Outfield: With the impending addition of outfielder Domingo Santana, there will be 10 man battling for five or perhaps six spots on the roster. It would seem that Oscar Mercado, Franmil Reyes, and Jordan Luplow have spots locked up.

We can probably include Domingo Santana in that group as well.

That leaves six players (Bradley Zimmer, Daniel Johnson, Greg Allen, Jake Bauers, Delino DeShields, and also Tyler Naquin (if his knee is ready to go) battling for one or two spots.

The left-handed hitters would seem to have an edge because if the Indians continue to use Luplow as a platoon player, they need a partner. If Naquin is ready to go, he is that guy.

We feel Francona will keep six outfielders with DeShields seeming to have an inside track too.

That leaves Zimmer, Johnson, Allen, and Bauers on the outside looking in. If Naquin isn't ready, we would guess Bauers gets the first shot.

The Bullpen: There is much excitement surrounding the 'pen because of the acquisition of Emmanuel Clase and the emergence of James Karinchak at the end of last season.

However, those two have combined for just 28 innings at the big league level, so it wouldn't be shocking to see either start at Columbus because they had a bad spring training.

Brad Hand will be the closer, and we would say Oliver Perez and Nick Wittgren have spots locked up.

That leaves the two youngsters to battle with Phil Maton, Adam Cimber, James Hoyt, Hunter Wood, and perhaps Jefry Rodriguez to come north. And don't forget Dominic Leone, a non-roster invitee who pitched for St. Louis in 2019.

We listed 10 names and Francona likes to have eight guys in his bullpen, so two of this group will open in AAA.

The new rule in which a reliever must face three hitters may put Cimber in Columbus to start the year, and Rodriguez may be used as a starter to start the year.

Utility Man: While the 40 man roster is filled with outfielders, the only other infielders besides the starters are Yu Chang, Christian Arroyo, and Andrew Velazquez.

The latter may have the inside track because our guess is the front office want the other two playing everyday in AAA, especially Arroyo, because he hasn't played much the past two years because of injury.

However, if Arroyo, a former top 100 prospect with the Giants is impressive in Arizona, he could force himself on the big club.

All this said, there is always a chance for a surprise in camp. Perhaps no one can get Johnson or Zimmer out in games, and Francona puts them on the Opening Day roster.

And we hate to say it, but injuries could play a factor as well.

By the end of this month, games (exhibition, but still) will be played and we get to see our Boys of Summer (nod to the great Roger Kahn). It won't be long until the Indians are home.

How Does the Mookie Betts Trade Affect the Cleveland Indians

The Boston Red Sox are worse, the Minnesota Twins are better, and Joc Pederson can be had. How do the Cleveland Indians counter?

Alex Hooper

by

PJL28

Offensively, Can Domingo Santana Be Just As Productive As Yasiel Puig?

If you wanted Yasiel Puig back in Cleveland, this could be a way of demonstrating that, when focusing just on offensive production, Domingo Santana might not be too different from the enigmatic (and endlessly fun) ex-Indians right fielder.

T.J. Zuppe

by

Richard77

Could the Cleveland Indians Come Up with the Pieces to Trade for Los Angeles Dodgers OF Joc Pederson

The Indians are still in need of a corner outfielder, and one player that could fill the void is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, who was reported to be going to the Los Angeles Angels before a deal between the Dodgers and Angels fell apart.

Matt Loede

Are the Indians Right to Think Jordan Luplow Can Be More Than a Platoon Outfielder?

The Indians outfield is still very much in question as the team will start spring training in a week, and one player that the team is hopeful that can step up and play even better in 2020 is Jordan Luplow.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

As Players Speak Out, Indians Dealings Represent Worst of Current Labor Deal

The Cleveland Indians either cannot or will not pay for Francisco Lindor. Neither is acceptable.

Alex Hooper

by

Jwahoo

Cleveland Indians Reportedly Set to Sign Outfielder Domingo Santana

The Indians are in need of an outfielder, and have found one in former Milwaukee Brewer and Seattle Mariner Domingo Santana, who is reportedly set to join the team on a one-year deal.

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

Getting Traded For Great Pitching is Nothing New For DeShields Family

Delino DeShields, joining the Indians after spending parts of five seasons with the Rangers, got his first introduction to Cleveland this past weekend at TribeFest. Greeted by thousands of new fans and several new teammates, he took an opportunity to reflect on his father's words.

T.J. Zuppe

Can Oscar Mercado Defy Projections for the Indians Once Again in 2020?

Indians center fielder Oscar Mercado came through with a big 2019 for the Tribe and is going to be a starter in center to start 2020, but can he put up a repeat performance number wise this upcoming season?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

The Latest Prediction for the Indians Win/Loss Total for 2020 is Out

Many preseason picks are starting to come out when it comes to Major League Baseball, and today USA Today came out with their picks and how the wins and losses will turn out for the Indians in 2020

Matt Loede

by

Indiansfan

‘Powerful’ Swing Isn’t Among ‘Sweet Things’ Franmil Reyes Cut Out This Winter

For all of the discussion of how unlinking Franmil Reyes from strictly serving as the designated hitter could positively impact the roster, there’s a lingering and possibly detrimental question — how, if at all, will a slimmed down body impact the thunderous slugger’s swing?

T.J. Zuppe