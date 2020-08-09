Cleveland Baseball Insider
Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 16 Games into the 2020 Season

Zach Shafron

Today, we will take a look this Tribe team via a “Fact or Fiction” lense. Currently, at a 9-7 record and technically third in the AL Central Division, but only 1.5 back of the first place Twins entering action on Sunday.,

While the bats finally got going a bit this past week, there is certainly some work to be done. With that said, let' get started!

Fact or Fiction: The Indians Play in a Very Difficult Division

FACT

Every team besides the Kansas City Royals has a record that is over .500. In a shortened season, the matchups against divisional opponents are going to be even more important than a regular 162-game season.

Fact or Fiction: Jordan Luplow is Unable to Hit

FICTION

Certainly, every Indians fan cracked a smile when Jordan Luplow finally got a hit this season after going 0-21 to begin. Even more so the fact that it was a two-run home run that helped the team win and got the dugout celebrating for their teammate.

Last season, Luplow hit .276 in 225 at-bats. This included 15 home runs and 33 runs batted in.

Clearly, this is a case of a decent hitter simply pressing to start off a year that has its fair share of oddities. Now, no one is saying Luplow is going to be the next superstar or anything of that nature. However, expect more as time goes on.

Fact or Fiction: ESPN Took Sunday's Tribe Game Because of Starter Shane Bieber

FACT

The starting pitcher for the Indians has been incredible in his first few starts. All three of them team wins giving the right-hander an undefeated 3-0 record on the season. Moreover, Bieber has an ERA of 0.83 (21.2 innings), 35 strikeouts compared to only three walks.

Additionally, only one of the games were any runs (two) given up by Bieber.

Of course, ESPN wants to see this pitcher live against a White Sox team that is very solid themselves. The national audience is also in for a treat and may suffer from a case of “Bieber Fever” after the game.

Fact or Fiction: After putting up 13 Thursday and Seven on Saturday, the Offense is Fixed

FICTION

There was a game in between where the Indians got shutout. The team must put together consistent offensive performances to support an amazing pitching staff that includes the young man just mentioned in Shane Bieber.

Sure, the thirteen-run blowout was exciting, but it only counts from one win. It would be great to see this offense score at least four or five runs in each game.

Certainly, the names on this roster are capable of doing as such. It is a matter of simply executing day in and day out.

Fact or Fiction: Manager Terry Francona's Absence is Alarming

FACT

No offense to Sandy Alomar, who is certainly a great manager himself in the replacement role. However, Francona missing an entire week of baseball due to gastrointestinal problems is concerning.

The entire baseball community wishes Tito a speedy recovery and hopes that the manager will be healthy soon. Even so, it is something that could end up being a nagging issue in the future.

Right now, Francona is just missing regular-season games. What if something were t0 flare-up in the potential postseason or a more important time period? That is why this is not simply the sniffles but serious medical issue.

Let’s hope the Cleveland Indians have a great week and provide the outstanding starting pitching with some consistent offense. Thus, leading to many victories and a climb up the AL Central Standings.

