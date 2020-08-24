Cleveland Baseball Insider
Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 28 Games into the 2020 Season

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians are sitting at a 17-11 record as they host the first-place 19-10 Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field this week for three games.

Coming off of a disappointing series against a Detroit Tigers team well under .500, the Tribe will look to bring back its winning ways moving forward. Here are five “Facts or Fictions” for this team that never fails to make headlines.

Fact: If starting pitcher Shane Bieber continues to pitch this way, the right-hander will contend for the Cy Young Award.

Bieber is 5-0 with an incredible 1.11 earned run average in six starts. In 40.2 innings pitched, he has 65 strikeouts and only five earned runs total. Those types of numbers are unheard of and it certainly helps the Indians contend for the playoffs.

Fiction: Worry about shortstop Francisco Lindor

While the star is only batting .246 with four home runs and 13 runs batted in thus far, there is plenty of time for him to better those numbers.

Throughout his career, Lindor tends to hit around the .300 mark. Expect improvement with each series and a rise in that average.

Fact: It is not easy without manager Terry Francona with the team

The skipper has missed a plethora of games with gastrointestinal issues. He just had a procedure at Cleveland Clinic recently. While Sandy Alomar Jr. is a formidable temporary replacement, it is just not the same in the dugout.

Hopefully, Terry will be back as soon as possible to help this team contend for the playoffs. After all, this is one of the best managers in history we are talking about.

Fiction: Triston McKenzie is NOT ready for the big leagues

Well, the right-hander certainly showed he is ready to perform on the big stage with his first outing in the majors against the Detroit Tigers.

Tossing six innings, 10 strikeouts compared to one walk and only allowing one run on two hits, it’s clear just how great the 23-year-old can be. While it was only one start, this is only the beginning of what will be a fantastic career.

Fact: Trade Zach Plesac and/or Mike Clevenger

The two pitchers could be of value to another team. With this struggling Cleveland offense, the front office would certainly be able to get a solid return of offensive players that should jolt the struggling bats and help this lineup thrive.

Additionally, the chemistry in the locker room with those two is not so great.

The Indians are right in contention for the AL Central crown. It’s been a bumpy ride with multiple hindrances hurting the franchise in various ways.

Even so, this team has the talent to make the playoffs and beyond. It’s simply a matter of putting it all together. Let’s do it!

