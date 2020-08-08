Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #16 Observations: Reyes and Luplow Go Deep, Plesac Earns First Win as Indians Top White Sox 7-1

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians bats the last 72 hours have had more twists and turns than your favorite roller coaster at Cedar Point.

13 runs on Thursday in a 13-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field was followed up by no runs Friday in a 2-0 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

Saturday the bats got hot again, as the team put up seven runs in a 7-1 win over the White Sox to move to 9-7 on the season.

The ups and downs the offense are at least a little more interesting than the storyline fans have been use to for most of the season to date, which is just the team struggling to score even 2-3 runs.

The offensive output was due in part to some pitching and catching mistakes in the Tribe's six-run fourth frame, which we will get to in a bit.

Zach Plesac earned his first win of 2020, going six solid enough innings to move to 1-1 on the young season.

Here are some observations from the win and some takeaways as the Indians keep the heat on the Twins for the top spot in the AL Central.

The "O" Does it Again

The six-run fourth for the Indians were helped out by some Sox mistakes, including a wild pitch and a passed ball, both which allowed runs to cross home plate to make it 2-0.

Then it was time for the bats to come alive, as Franmil Reyes hit a 92 MPH high fastball deep into the seats in center to make it 4-0.

Delino DeShields then got on with a sharply hit single to third, and Jordan Luplow, who as the fourth inning Saturday had not gotten a hit the entire season, hit a laser shot to the seats to make it 6-0.

"It felt like the entire world just came off my shoulders," Luplow said of his feelings after the homer.

"It was nice seeing the smiles in the dugout. They were so happy for me."

Many felt that Luplow and his 14 homers in 2019 were enough to earn an extended shot in the outfield in 2020, but sadly he had yet to get a hit entering play Saturday, going 0-for-20.

Acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. wanted to keep putting Luplow out there, which finally on Saturday paid off.

"I just don’t want him to lose his confidence. I want him to be the guy that we had last year," Alomar said prior to the game.

"Sitting on the bench is not gonna do that. I need to put him out there."

It worked, as Luplow raised his average to .043. Let's see if Saturday's homer is the lift that Luplow needs to finally get going.

Domingo Even Got in on the Action

When the Indians picked up outfielder Domingo Santana via free agency they were hopeful he would do enough from a power standpoint at the plate to make it worth it.

Again entering Saturday he had struggled, going 4-for-24 (.167) with seven walks and 10 strikeouts.

He finally got a hold of one Saturday against the Sox, depositing his first homer of the season to push the Tribe lead to 7-0 in the 8th inning.

Santana didn't get cheated on the homer either, as he put it out 454 feet as the dugout with his teammates went wild for the long blast.

The Indians outfield went 5-for-11 Saturday with two homers, three RBI and three strikeouts. 

The way the threesome has been playing thus far in 2020, a 5-for-11 day would be welcome anytime.

The team is hopeful a couple of these guys at the bottom of the order can get hot, and would welcome Santana being one of those guys. 

Just like Luplow, maybe Saturday's shot for Domingo can get him going.

Plesac Gets His First "W"

Indians number five starter Zach Plesac was very good Saturday, holding the Sox at bay over six innings, not allowing a run on five hits with a walk with seven K's. 

The starter threw 95 pitches, 65 of which were strikes.  He also lowered his ERA down to 1.29 this season. 

"I think I used the slider more. It was working good for me off the fastball plane," Plesac said. 

"I threw some good curveballs too and think I had a good, steady mix. I had guys guessing."

He did have guys swinging and missing quite a bit, and the Sox aggressive style at the plate played right into his hands. 

The starting pitching of the Indians continues to be the story of the 2020 season, and again the bottom line is if you give this unit 3-4 runs they are going to win a lot of games.

The matchup for Sunday is a couple of All-Stars as Shane Bieber looks for his 4th win of 2020 against Lucas Giolito for the Sox.

Sunday's game also is now on national TV as ESPN picked up the game.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Reds will wrap up their two-game set here at Progressive Field Thursday night, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Indians looking for win number two. He will go up against Reds ace Luis Castillo, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Indians have won two straight and will look for win three in a row in the finale.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

It's National Baseball Card Day! What's Your Favorite All-Time Card?

Today, August 8th is National Baseball Card day. For many growing up collecting baseball cards was as much of a pastime as watching baseball itself. From going to "card stores" to malls for shows with local players past and present, growing up with boxes and boxes of cards was as special as anything a child could ever do. Do you still collect? Do you have a special card and made the sport fun when you were young? If so, you're likely one of the dying breed that now has just memories to look back on.

Matt Loede

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Game #15 Observations: Indians Forget to Bring Offense to Chicago in Loss to White Sox

A day after the Indians scored 13 runs, their bats again went silent as Dylan Cease and the White Sox gave the Indians chances all night, but they couldn't drive in the big runs as they fell to 8-7 with a 2-0 loss to the White Sox in Chicago.

Casey Drottar

Indians Hitting Coach Ty Van Burkleo Opts Out of Remainder of 2020 Season

Indians hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo will not be with the team for the rest of the season after announcing Friday that he has opted out of the rest of the 2020 MLB season due to having a "high risk condition" that could cause him to contract the covid-19 virus. The team will replace Van Burkleo with two current coaches in the Indians system.

Matt Loede

Indians Must Take Thursday's Offensive Beatdown and Use it Moving Forward

Thursday night the Indians offense went wild, scoring 13 runs in a 13-0 beatdown of the Ohio rival Reds. The Indians are now 8-6 on the season, and have won three straight after losing four in a row. The team's offense was paced on Thursday by the top of the lineup, specifically Cesar Hernandez, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez and Carlos Santana. Fans have been waiting for the offense to show up thus far in 2020, and now that they have, they have to keep it going.

Zach Shafron

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Blast the Reds 13-0 Behind Huge Night for Ramirez, Hernandez and Tribe Offense

Led by a massive night by the top of the lineup and another outstanding outing by their pitching staff, the Indians moved to 8-6 on the season as they crushed the Reds 13-0 at Progressive Field. The Indians topped the Reds in three of the four games over the last four days in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Matt Loede

Indians Announce Roster Moves to Get Club Down from 30 to 28 Players

The Indians Thursday announced three roster moves to get their roster down from 30 to 28 players, sending a pair of players to their alternate training site in Eastlake, and also DFA'ing one player who was brought in with a minor league deal this offseason.

Matt Loede