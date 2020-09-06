Game #39 Observations: Hernandez's 9th Inning Single Sends Indians to 4-3 Win Over Brewers

Following Friday night's implosion by the Indians bullpen, Saturday the team turned the page and was able to rally for a run in the 9th of a game that was tied at three at the time, pulling out a 4-3 win at Progressive Field.

The victory puts the Indians back to nine games over .500 at 24-15, and they are 10-8 playing at home in 2020.

The win also means that they keep pace in the AL Central, trailing the White Sox by half a game, tied with the Twins who are also a half game back of the division lead with now 21 games to play.

The ninth inning heroics were provided by Oscar Mercado, who needed a moment like Saturday night badly.

He doubled to start the inning, and scored when Cesar Hernandez singled him home after a wild pitch advanced Mercado to third.

Here are some observations from the win for the Tribe, who will look to win the series at 1:10pm Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Coming Through in the Clutch

To say that the Indians performance in the 9th inning against Brewers closer Josh Hader was "surprising" would be an understatement.

Hader had been unhittable in 2020, as entering the ninth hitters were 0-for-35 against him.

It didn't take long for that to change, as Oscar Mercado came through with a huge double to start the frame.

Hader, who seemed to be shaken after the hit, threw a wild pitch, then lost the game when Cesar Hernandez hit a single to bring him home.

While fans were not there to celebrate it, it was still a big moment for the Indians, who had not had the chance to celebrate a walk-off 9th inning win since a Yasiel Puig walk-off single last September 18th.

To say the at-bat by Mercado was clutch would be not giving him enough credit, and while 2020 has not gone has planned for the second-year outfielder, it was a big hit at a big time.

Hernandez deserves a ton of credit as well, as he has been steady since day one, and not many have talked about how big of an offseason signing he has been for the Indians.

Not only has he been solid at the plate (3-for-5 Saturday night and now hitting .277) but he's also been excellent playing second base.

If the Indians can get Mercado, who is still hitting just .146, hot at the plate, it changes the whole dynamic of the Tribe's bottom of the order.

For now, they will gladly take what they can get, and Saturday night it resulted in a huge win.

Civale Did His Job

After a tough effort the last time out, Aaron Civale was very good on Saturday night against the Brewers, leaving the game with a lead.

He left with the Tribe up 3-2, and in six innings of work he gave up two runs on five hits with three walks and six K's and one homer allowed.

Civale threw exactly 100 pitches, 64 for strikes, and his ERA after the outing on Saturday sits at 3.63.

He kept the Brewers at bay most of the night with a curveball that was tough to locate, and he looked a ton more sharp than the last time he was on the mound.

In his last outing against St.Louis, he went six innings but also allowed five runs on eight hits with two walks and three K's.

The team would in the end love to see him go a little deeper into games, but six solid was enough on Saturday night to turn it over to the pen with a lead.

Way to Many Wiffs

The Indians managed six hits in the one-run win, scoring three runs in the fifth and one in the deciding ninth inning, but the box score has one alarming number that has to be looked upon as a big negative.

15 strikeouts.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff struck out seven, and then three Milwaukee relievers combined for eight K's over 3.2 innings of work.

Sandy Leon had the "golden sombrero" going 0-for-4 with four K's behind the plate, and he's hitting just .113 on the season.

The Indians offense has failed in way too many occasions in 2020 to come up with the ability to move runners when they have to, and Saturday they were in some ways lucky they had a chance to win the game.

Everyone minus Frankie Lindor and Mercado had at least one strikeout on Saturday, and again this team at times just is way too aggressive going after balls out of the zone.

We will see once again Sunday if they look to change their approach at the plate to try and make better contract and cut down on the swings and misses.

