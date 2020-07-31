Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Game #7 Observations: Bieber K's 13, Lindor's HR All the Offense the Indians Need in 2-0 Win Over Twins

Zach Shafron

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians faced off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. It was the first road game of this interesting season and it came against a very solid Twins team, especially offensively.

The Tribe again didn’t get much from their offense, but one big hit was all they needed as a two-run homer from Francisco Lindor was the difference in the Indians 2-0 victory, putting them at 5-2 on the young season in first in the AL Central.

RHP Shane Bieber took the hill for the Tribe and RHP Jose Berrios for the Twins, but a lot more on Biebs as we move along.

The win for the Indians puts them at 5-2 on the season, good for first in the AL Central, a half game ahead of the Twins, who with the loss drop to 4-2, breaking their three-game winning streak.

Here’s some observations from Thursday’s Tribe win.

Big Play Frankie

Certainly, the biggest play of this game came in the top of the third inning when shortstop Francisco Lindor launched an 0-2 pitch into the seats for a two-run home run. 

Sailing 384 feet, it gave the Indians 2-0 road lead and the team needed nothing more with the excellence that came from Bieber on the mound.

While Lindor still is not hitting up to the potential that many know he can, he is starting to see the ball better it appears, and on the night he went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBI.

He’s now hitting .207 on the season with a pair of homers and six runs batted in for the Indians.

“Wild Thing” Gets the Save

Let the talk show fodder begin.

RHP James Karinchak came in for the save, securing the win for Shane Bieber and the Indians pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout.

Karinchak is quickly becoming a fan favorite for Indians fans, and it doesn’t hurt that he just set down the team’s biggest rival needing just six pitches to do it to earn his first save of 2020.

The save also comes one night after “closer” Brad Hand came into a scoreless game in the 9th inning and imploded, allowing four runs (three earned) as the Indians eventually lost to the White Sox 4-0.

So far Hand does have a pair of saves, but there’s been a lot of questions about his velocity and the fact he just doesn’t seem to be able to get over 91-92 MPH which is a major issue for a guy that needs to get outs in critical situations.

Don’t assume right away that the closer job now belongs to Karinchak, as Terry Francona was quick to defend Hand on Wednesday night despite the loss, but it does bring up an interesting situation knowing that Francona already isn’t afraid to go to Karinchak with the game on the line like he did Thursday.

Bieber the Story Again

It was another incredible night for Indians ace Shane Bieber, who went eight innings allowing just three hits and recording 13 strikeouts.

If you’re counting at home, that’s an amazing 27 strikeouts in two starts in 2020, and he didn’t walk a batter either.

Indians starters have given up just three free passes all year, a stat that in itself is just astounding.

Zack Meisel threw out some numbers after the game on the seven starts for the Indians thus far in 2020 and how they have pitched.

The starters (Bieber two starts, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, Adam Plutko, Zach Plesac) have gone 47 combined innings, allowing 31 hits, three walks, 67 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA.

That’s got to be some of the most impressive numbers in the history of the franchise for pitchers after seven games.

While it’s a shame that this team is 5-2 when it easily could be 7-0, there’s no doubt that nationally people are starting to take notice just how good this rotation is, and how dangerous they could be if this keeps up into the 60 games of 2020.

Road Warriors - At Least for One Night

To be a team truly in contention, it obviously takes solid play both at home and on the road. That is what the Indians proved on Thursday night, yet there is plenty more work to be done as the season progresses and more road games are played.

What the Tribe needs to work on is its offense. Usually, two runs isn’t going to win a team a game, especially on the road. Without a stellar start from Bieber, it wouldn’t have been possible. The club should certainly thank the starter.

Moving forward, let’s hope this offense starts to click and the team produces more runs. 

That way it doesn’t require a Cy Young like outing just to win a single game. Regardless, the performance by Bieber should be admired by fans. It was absolutely excellent and it helped secure a win.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Breaking Down the First Run Through the Cleveland Indians’ Rotation

It was a record-breaking week in many ways for the Cleveland Indians in their first six-game homestand of 2020, as the team's starting pitching was in a lot of ways the talk of baseball. So just how good was the rotation the first time through? Today we take a look inside the numbers at the six pitchers who took the mound for the Tribe.

Casey Drottar

Will the Indians Bullpen Ruin the Efforts Of the Team's Stellar Starting Staff?

The Indians bullpen has thrown pretty well for the most part in the first six games, but Wednesday night following a very good start from Zach Plesac, the pen allowed four runs in the ninth inning in the White Sox 4-0 win over the Indians. Should fans be concerned about the pen and is it going to hinder the pitching staff the whole year?

Zach Shafron

Best Buddies on the Docket to Face Off On Wednesday in Indians-Reds Matchup

It should be a fun night at Progressive Field on Wednesday as right now it lines up that two best friends, former Indians now Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer will go up against Indians number two starter Mike Clevinger. Off the field the pair are best friends, forging a friendship during their time in Cleveland. It should be a memorable affair if things hold and the two pitch against each other at Progressive Field.

Matt Loede

Could an Old Foe Be a Welcome Addition to Help the Indians Catcher Dilemma?

The Indians have an issue with the catcher spot just six games into the shortened 2020 season. Starter Roberto Perez is on the injured list with a sore right shoulder that could hinder him for quite awhile. The team dealt in December for light hitting Sandy Leon and Beau Taylor, a veteran, is now the backup. With that there's one player who was just released who could potentially help the Indians in that position - Jonathan Lucroy.

Matt Loede

Hand Can't Hold Sox Down in the 9th, Chicago Wins Finale of Series 4-0 Over Indians

The Indians were looking to get to 5-1 on the season, but White Sox starter Lucas Giolito held the Tribe in check not allowing a run over six innings, and Indians closer Brad Hand allowed four runs in the 9th to break open a scoreless game as Chicago escaped Cleveland with a 4-0 win over the Tribe.

Matt Loede

Indians Place C Roberto Perez on Injured List with Strained Right Shoulder

Wednesday the Indians announced they've placed gold glove catcher Roberto Perez on the 10-day injured list with a strained right throwing shoulder. With Perez down the catching duties will go to former Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon as well as veteran Beau Taylor, who was recalled from Lake County on Tuesday evening.

Matt Loede

Plutko's Versatility and Willingness Provides Indians with a Major Lift

Indians pitcher Adam Plutko followed in the footsteps of his fellow starters on Tuesday in game two of the Tribe's doubleheader against the White Sox, throwing six solid innings. Plutko again showed that he can make the quick transition from the pen to a starting role, something that can only help the Indians down the road in this 60-game season.

Matt Loede

Game #5 Observations: Indians Gain Sweep of Sox in Doubleheader as Plutko Shuts Down Chicago in 5-3 Win

Led by three runs in the first inning (two on a Carlos Santana HR) and a solid outing from Adam Plutko the Indians improved to 4-1 on the young season as they top the Chicago White Sox in game two of the double header at Progressive Field with a 5-3 win. The Indians starters have all at least gone six innings thus far in all five starts, allowing two runs or less.

Matt Loede