Game #7 Observations: Bieber K's 13, Lindor's HR All the Offense the Indians Need in 2-0 Win Over Twins

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians faced off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. It was the first road game of this interesting season and it came against a very solid Twins team, especially offensively.

The Tribe again didn’t get much from their offense, but one big hit was all they needed as a two-run homer from Francisco Lindor was the difference in the Indians 2-0 victory, putting them at 5-2 on the young season in first in the AL Central.

RHP Shane Bieber took the hill for the Tribe and RHP Jose Berrios for the Twins, but a lot more on Biebs as we move along.

The win for the Indians puts them at 5-2 on the season, good for first in the AL Central, a half game ahead of the Twins, who with the loss drop to 4-2, breaking their three-game winning streak.

Here’s some observations from Thursday’s Tribe win.

Big Play Frankie

Certainly, the biggest play of this game came in the top of the third inning when shortstop Francisco Lindor launched an 0-2 pitch into the seats for a two-run home run.

Sailing 384 feet, it gave the Indians 2-0 road lead and the team needed nothing more with the excellence that came from Bieber on the mound.

While Lindor still is not hitting up to the potential that many know he can, he is starting to see the ball better it appears, and on the night he went 1-for-4 with the homer and two RBI.

He’s now hitting .207 on the season with a pair of homers and six runs batted in for the Indians.

“Wild Thing” Gets the Save

Let the talk show fodder begin.

RHP James Karinchak came in for the save, securing the win for Shane Bieber and the Indians pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning with a strikeout.

Karinchak is quickly becoming a fan favorite for Indians fans, and it doesn’t hurt that he just set down the team’s biggest rival needing just six pitches to do it to earn his first save of 2020.

The save also comes one night after “closer” Brad Hand came into a scoreless game in the 9th inning and imploded, allowing four runs (three earned) as the Indians eventually lost to the White Sox 4-0.

So far Hand does have a pair of saves, but there’s been a lot of questions about his velocity and the fact he just doesn’t seem to be able to get over 91-92 MPH which is a major issue for a guy that needs to get outs in critical situations.

Don’t assume right away that the closer job now belongs to Karinchak, as Terry Francona was quick to defend Hand on Wednesday night despite the loss, but it does bring up an interesting situation knowing that Francona already isn’t afraid to go to Karinchak with the game on the line like he did Thursday.

Bieber the Story Again

It was another incredible night for Indians ace Shane Bieber, who went eight innings allowing just three hits and recording 13 strikeouts.

If you’re counting at home, that’s an amazing 27 strikeouts in two starts in 2020, and he didn’t walk a batter either.

Indians starters have given up just three free passes all year, a stat that in itself is just astounding.

Zack Meisel threw out some numbers after the game on the seven starts for the Indians thus far in 2020 and how they have pitched.

The starters (Bieber two starts, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco, Aaron Civale, Adam Plutko, Zach Plesac) have gone 47 combined innings, allowing 31 hits, three walks, 67 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA.

That’s got to be some of the most impressive numbers in the history of the franchise for pitchers after seven games.

While it’s a shame that this team is 5-2 when it easily could be 7-0, there’s no doubt that nationally people are starting to take notice just how good this rotation is, and how dangerous they could be if this keeps up into the 60 games of 2020.

Road Warriors - At Least for One Night

To be a team truly in contention, it obviously takes solid play both at home and on the road. That is what the Indians proved on Thursday night, yet there is plenty more work to be done as the season progresses and more road games are played.

What the Tribe needs to work on is its offense. Usually, two runs isn’t going to win a team a game, especially on the road. Without a stellar start from Bieber, it wouldn’t have been possible. The club should certainly thank the starter.

Moving forward, let’s hope this offense starts to click and the team produces more runs.

That way it doesn’t require a Cy Young like outing just to win a single game. Regardless, the performance by Bieber should be admired by fans. It was absolutely excellent and it helped secure a win.