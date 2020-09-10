Cleveland Baseball Insider
Giants Icon Pablo Sandoval Released by San Francisco, Could the Indians Have Any Interest?

Matt Loede

There's another veteran player on the market that could be looking for a new place to play, as San Francisco Giants fan favorite Pablo Sandoval was placed on release waivers Thursday. 

The news was shared by the Giants on twitter, who gave a "Thank You" to a player who has been an icon for the team for 11 seasons.

Say what you want about humorous pictures of Sandoval being out of shape prior to the season, the now former Giant will be remembered for the good times he had with the organization.

He inked a $95 million dollar deal with the Boston Red Sox a few years back, but was not even close to the player Boston was hoping to get, and was released twice and they had a contract buyout before returning to San Francisco.

So the question now is will Sandoval's Major League career continue, and will any team (*ahem* Indians) take a flier on the infielder?

This season he was playing in San Fran under a one-year deal worth $2 million, and his numbers were not very good, playing in 33 games hitting .220 with a homer and six RBI.

Let's not forget the Indians are playing Mike Freeman currently at third base for an injured Jose Ramirez, as Ramirez sits with a "sore thumb."

If nothing else, Sandoval would be brought into Cleveland as nothing more than an insurance policy at this point, but even that likely isn't going to happen as the Tribe isn't in the spending mood these days with less than three weeks left in 2020.

The days of Sandoval hitting over .280 and being a postseason hero are very much in the rear view mirror.

At this point though the Indians offense could use any and all help they can get. Would it be worth it for the Tribe to take a look at Sandoval? Feels like it couldn't hurt.

