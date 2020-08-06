Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Give Brad a Hand; Indians Closer Looking Back to Form After Early Season Issues

Matt Loede

Cleveland Indians fans over the last six days have had plenty of time lamenting how poorly of a start the offense has gotten off to, but that’s not the only concern the team had on the roster.

The other was the last man out of the pen, the “closer” if you will and what arm that would be following Brad Hand’s implosion last week in a tie game against the Chicago White Sox.

Hand was responsible for three runs in just 0.1 of an inning when he entered the game in the 9th, and eventually took the loss in the 4-0 setback.

Since then there’s been an emergence of youngster James Karinchak, who seems to have given Tribe fans renewed hope that all is not lost in the team’s bullpen.

Karinchak came in Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Twins and got a quick 1-2-3 ninth inning, and since then fans basically have wanted him to be the new closer for the club.

On Tuesday in Cincinnati with the Indians leading 4-2, acting manager Sandy Alomar Jr. went to Hand in the ninth, this after Karinchak came in with two outs in the 8th and got Reds dangerous slugger Nick Castellanos to end the frame.

Fans right away took to social media to express how worried they were about Hand being in the game, and how they felt the team should have kept Karinchak in there for the 9th inning to try and earn the four-out save.

Instead Hand proved all his doubters wrong, getting a quick inning without a base runner, as the Indians went on for the 4-2 win.

Having the 1-2 combo of both Karinchak and Hand is only going to make the Tribe better, and Hand getting his confidence back and his velocity up is a key if this team is to stay a contender in this short 60-game season.

Hand himself had to be breathing a sigh of relief after the frame and win.

“Just getting ahead, being aggressive, not trying to be too perfect” Hand said. “Just trusting my stuff and attacking them.”

That’s exactly what has gotten the closer to this point in his career, as on Tuesday he recorded his third save of 2020, and 45th as a member of the Indians.

The 45 saves is second most by a left-handed pitcher in Tribe history next to Sid Monge, who has 46, so it’s safe to say unless there’s a complete meltdown that Hand will break that mark in 2020.

Hand had not thrown in a game in five days, but in the end that might have been a blessing, as for the first time this season his velocity seemed to be up more in the 93-94 range, instead of the low 90s’ which is what he was throwing against Chicago.

“I think I had five days off, the most time I’ve had off in a long time,” Hand said.

“It’s early in the year and you kind of want to get into a routine, sometimes you go through these little stretches where you don’t pitch a lot.”

Hand went to a new pitch on Tuesday night, using a curveball a couple times in the 9th inning, something he has barely touched during his time with the Indians.

“I think last year was the first year I threw zero of them,” Hand said.

“I’d always used it, just something different than my slider, I feel confident, I just don’t know what situations I will be in, but it’s good to have it in your back pocket for sure.”

There is likely to be some more hiccups for sure this season out of the Indians pen, but having a closer in Hand showing confidence again and a Karinchak throwing well just in case can only mean good things for the Tribe. 

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians at Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #12, Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians started their road trip with a win over the Twins, and tonight in Cincy at 6:10pm they will look to end it the same way as Shane Bieber takes the mound for the Tribe. Bieber has been nothing short of amazing in two games, recording 27 K's and not allowing a run.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Chicago White Sox at Indians Game Thread #6, Wednesday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and White Sox are set for battle in game three of their set at Progressive Field. Join us all evening long in our first 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Indians Bats Finally Come Alive Late, Salvage Crucial Win Late

The Indians bats continued to be silent for most of the night on Tuesday in Cincinnati against the Reds, but finally with a little help the team scored a pair of runs in the 7th and thanks to a homer by Franmil Reyes scored two in the 8th in a 4-2 win in Cincy. The offense still has a long way to go, but the team at least knows that they can hit when needed, which they did Tuesday night.

Zach Shafron

Game #12 Observations: Reyes' 8th Inning HR Breaks Losing Streak, Indians Top Reds 4-2 to Move to 6-6

The Indians had scored just six runs over the last six games, but Tuesday in Cincinnati they finally got on track, scoring four runs to top the Reds 4-2 to move to 6-6. Franmil Reyes' two-run homer gave the offense a spark in the 8th after the Tribe was losing 2-0 entering the 7th inning. Shane Bieber moved to 3-0 with the win, and Brad Hand earned his 3rd save on the year.

Matt Loede

Indians at Minnesota Twins Game Thread #7, Thursday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Twins are set for action for the very first time in 2020, and it's a battle of two aces as Shane Bieber goes for the Tribe against Jose Berrios for the Twins at Target Field. Join us all evening long in our second 2020 "game thread" and have fun engaging with other Indians fans as the night goes along.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Don't Let the Indians Offensive Woes Take Away from Their Historic Pitching Start to 2020

The Indians offense is in a very tough stretch as the team has scored just six runs in their past six games. The team though is still getting excellent starting pitching and even relief pitching, and while the offense has been flat out tough to watch, the pitching is on a historic pace with how good the team has pitched in the first 11 games of 2020.

Mark Warmuth

Game #11 Observations: Fast Start, Slow Finish as Offense Wilts in Cincinnati in 3-2 Indians Loss to Reds

Francisco Lindor's early homer gave the Indians a 2-0 lead on Monday night, but the offense then went in the tank again and the Reds were able to scrape out three runs as they topped the Tribe 3-2, handing the Indians their fourth straight loss. The team drops to 5-6 on the season, the first time they are under .500 in the shortened season.

Casey Drottar

Indians Suffer From Lack of Offensive Production

The Indians wrapped up a series with the Minnesota Twins losing three of four games, and the storyline was pretty much exactly the same the last three days - fall behind early and then try to do too much at the plate and end up being lucky to score more than one run. It's a recipe that has put the club at 5-5 as they get ready to play the Reds in Cincinnati.

Zach Shafron

Antonetti Updates the Media on Francona's Health, Won't Join the Indians in Cincinnati

Indians manager Terry Francona is at the Cleveland Clinic today getting checked out for what has been labeled a "minor gastrointestinal condition," and he won't be with the team for Monday or Tuesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati. Team president Chris Antonetti would not speculate if Francona would return for the Indians two home games this week against the Reds.

Matt Loede