Goodyear Roster Battles Continue For The Indians With Two Weeks Left in Camp

It seems like spring training just started for the Cleveland Indians, but when the sun sets on St. Patrick’s Day Wednesday, Opening Day will be just two weeks away for Major League Baseball teams.



For the Tribe front office, it seems like the biggest questions that remain are centerfield, first base, and who will make up the last few spots on the pitching staff.



Right now, it appears the decision has been made to play Josh Naylor in right, so that spot is settled.



At first base, the discussion centers on Jake Bauers and Bobby Bradley. As we predicted last week (patting ourselves firmly on the back) Yu Chang has started to get reps at the position as a platoon partner for the two left-handed bats in Bauers and Bradley.



Complicating the matter is that Bauers does not have an option left, so if he doesn’t make the final roster, he is subject to waivers. Bradley can be sent down this season without that penalty.

Bauers has displayed a good eye in Arizona, walking six times thus far, but has just two hits in 13 at bats (.154), and has the better glove at first, and he can also play the outfield. Bradley has hammered the baseball to date, going 7 for 18 (.389) with two homers and four doubles. He has had strikeout issues throughout his time in the minors, but has fanned just three times thus far.



Here’s the rub. It’s difficult to judge Bradley in spring training because breaking balls don’t have the bite they normally have in the desert air, and that’s usually where the strikeouts come for players with contact issues.



If the front office wants to give Bauers a good last look before making a decision, then he will make the roster and Bradley will start at the satellite camp. Look for both to get plenty of at bats during the next two weeks.



Centerfield is a little less cut and dried. Terry Francona said Amed Rosario will start to get reps at the position because A). Andres Gimenez seems to have beaten him out at shortstop, and B). Oscar Mercado hasn’t shown much at the plate.



Now, Rosario could also be getting time in the OF because the skipper would like to give Eddie Rosario or Naylor a day off against a tough left-hander as well.



But, it is no sure bet that Mercado will get the bulk of the playing time in center once the regular season starts. He is just 4 for 18 with a double. And Bradley Zimmer (6 for 17, but 7 K’s) and perhaps Daniel Johnson (4 for 13, 2 HR) are still in the mix, possibly as left-handed platoon options with Mercado.



As for the pitching, the rotation has three spots nailed down in Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, and Aaron Civale, and it would be a shock if James Karinchak, Emmanuel Clase, Nick Wittgren, Phil Maton, and Blake Parker aren’t in the bullpen.



The last two spots in the rotation come down to Cal Quantrill, Triston McKenzie, Adam Plutko (out of options), with Logan Allen making a hard charge. Plutko and Quantrill could stay as relievers too, but the organization appears to want to give every chance for latter to be a starting pitcher.



If McKenzie doesn’t make the team initially, it is probably to manage how many innings he throws throughout the season. Remember, he’s pitched just 33 innings in the last two seasons.



If Plutko does start the year in the ‘pen, that leaves two or three spots (depending on whether Francona wants 8 or 9 relievers) open. One spot will be used on a southpaw, either Anthony Gose or Oliver Perez. Gose, a converted outfielder, has been impressive in four innings, allowing just two hits and whiffing five hitters.



Perez is Perez, tricking hitters with a variety of deliveries and arm slots. Could they keep both lefties? We can see that.



We would guess veteran Bryan Shaw has a leg up on the last spot in the bullpen. We understand the angst from some fans, but really, why not give him a shot. He wouldn’t be the first relief pitcher to have a couple of bad years and then bounce back.



It probably comes down to Shaw or rule 5 draftee Trevor Stephan for the last spot. Stephan, of course, would have to be offered back to the Yankees if he doesn’t make the Opening Day roster.



Don’t forget, there is always the possibility of a strained muscle to keep an extra player around and buy some time for the organization to make decisions as well.

What we mean is, things can and probably will change before the Tribe breaks camp in two weeks. That’s how this usually works.