Grading the Cleveland Indians Through the First 17 Games of 2020

The Cleveland Indians sport a 10-7 record through 17 games in this unique 2020 Major League Baseball season. This article will grade the team in a variety of different categories through a scale of A+ to F.

The Tribe is in a division where four of the five teams have a record of .500 or better. Thus, it will certainly be a competitive year throughout.

Offense: D-

Unfortunately, the Indians have a combined batting average of .196 and a slugging percentage of .300. Both of those rank 30th in the league. The team has 59 runs on the season for an average of 3.47 runs a game.

Players such as SS Francisco Lindor (.221), OF Oscar Mercado (.122) and OF Jordan Luplow (.043) amongst others have horrific batting averages. Practically everyone on the club is struggling at the plate.

Pitching: A+

The Indians have a fantastic pitching staff and rank first in the following categories. Earned run average (2.04), quality starts (15), WHIP (0.89) and batting average against (.188). That is incredible to be number one in all of those statistics.

Of course, the one starting pitcher that has to be talked about is Shane Bieber. In four starts, the right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.63 earned run average, 43 strikeouts compared to only five walks. This all in 27.2 total innings pitched. Additionally, the rest of the staff is pitching very well as shown by those aforementioned team statistics.

Defense: B

Well, the Indians rank 5th in the league with an average of 0.35 errors per game. There have not been any noticeable flaws on the defensive side of the ball thus far.

Coaching: B

First, best wishes to manager Terry Francona on a full recovery. Sandy Alomar is now in that role until Francona is able to return. The only criticism is that the staff has not been able to get this offense going Even so, it is the players that play.

Overall: B-

One would think with such poor hitting statistics that a team’s record would not be 10-7. However, the pitching staff is really doing its part to make sure the Indians maintain competitiveness in the AL Central. Imagine this team if the offense does find a spark as the season progresses. The Indians could certainly make the playoffs and battle against the best in the league.