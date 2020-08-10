Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Prospects
Opinion
News

Grading the Cleveland Indians Through the First 17 Games of 2020

Zach Shafron

The Cleveland Indians sport a 10-7 record through 17 games in this unique 2020 Major League Baseball season. This article will grade the team in a variety of different categories through a scale of A+ to F.

The Tribe is in a division where four of the five teams have a record of .500 or better. Thus, it will certainly be a competitive year throughout.

Offense: D-

Unfortunately, the Indians have a combined batting average of .196 and a slugging percentage of .300. Both of those rank 30th in the league. The team has 59 runs on the season for an average of 3.47 runs a game.

Players such as SS Francisco Lindor (.221), OF Oscar Mercado (.122) and OF Jordan Luplow (.043) amongst others have horrific batting averages. Practically everyone on the club is struggling at the plate.

Pitching: A+

The Indians have a fantastic pitching staff and rank first in the following categories. Earned run average (2.04), quality starts (15), WHIP (0.89) and batting average against (.188). That is incredible to be number one in all of those statistics.

Of course, the one starting pitcher that has to be talked about is Shane Bieber. In four starts, the right-hander is 3-0 with a 1.63 earned run average, 43 strikeouts compared to only five walks. This all in 27.2 total innings pitched. Additionally, the rest of the staff is pitching very well as shown by those aforementioned team statistics.

Defense: B

Well, the Indians rank 5th in the league with an average of 0.35 errors per game. There have not been any noticeable flaws on the defensive side of the ball thus far.

Coaching: B

First, best wishes to manager Terry Francona on a full recovery. Sandy Alomar is now in that role until Francona is able to return. The only criticism is that the staff has not been able to get this offense going Even so, it is the players that play.

Overall: B-

One would think with such poor hitting statistics that a team’s record would not be 10-7. However, the pitching staff is really doing its part to make sure the Indians maintain competitiveness in the AL Central. Imagine this team if the offense does find a spark as the season progresses. The Indians could certainly make the playoffs and battle against the best in the league.

Comments

Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indians at Chicago White Sox Game Thread #17, Sunday at 7:10 p.m ET

The Indians and White Sox have had their Sunday day affair shifted to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, as it's a stellar pitching matchup with two 2019 All-Star players going at it on the mound. Shane Bieber at 3-0 goes for the Tribe against Lucas Giolito for the White Sox. The Indians sit at 9-7 on the year, 1.5 back of the first-place Twins in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Delino DeShields Is the Best Option For Now in a Crowded Indians Outfield

New Indians outfielder Delino DeShields has played in a just a handful of games for the team, but already is making an impact. Hitting .375 with four walks and a huge squeeze play in the win Sunday over the White Sox, DeShields is showing that he can be a solid player for the Tribe. Keeping DeShields in the lineup for now sounds like the best option for a Tribe team with plenty of questions.

Mark Warmuth

Indians Outfielder Oscar Mercado is Struggling to Prove His Doubters Wrong

It's been a tough start to the 2020 season for Indians second-year outfielder Oscar Mercado, a player the Indians have high hopes for. Many felt he wouldn't be able to play up to the potential that he showed in 2019, and right now the naysayers are right. Don't count Mercado out so fast though, as the youngster is out to prove those that doubt him wrong.

Casey Drottar

Indians Pitcher Zach Plesac Puts Out Apology After Being Sent Home by Team

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac was sent home on Sunday by the team after he violated team rules in going out with friends in Chicago Saturday evening. The 25-year-old who is 1-1 this season, pitched in Saturday's game, earning the win over the White Sox. Plesac will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily for COVID-19.

Matt Loede

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #14, Thursday at 6:10 p.m. ET

The Indians and Reds will wrap up their two-game set here at Progressive Field Thursday night, with Carlos Carrasco going for the Indians looking for win number two. He will go up against Reds ace Luis Castillo, who is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. The Indians have won two straight and will look for win three in a row in the finale.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Hernandez Is Delivering, Can the Rest of the Indians Lineup Start to Do the Same?

The Indians lineup has been a work in progress from the word go, but one player who has stepped up in his first season is second basemen Cesar Hernandez. While Hernandez continues to work counts, take pitches and get on base, the rest of the lineup needs to learn from his example and step up.

Mark Warmuth

by

Indiansfanforever

Indians Send Pitcher Zach Pleasc Home for Violating Team Rules

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac is back in Cleveland today after violating team rules by going out in Chicago Saturday evening with friends following the Tribe's 7-1 victory over the White Sox. The team sent the 25-year-old home going directly against the rules of the club. The violation happened five days after the league put out a memo reinforcing the rules as well as stating that teams will now have an "official" to monitor the team's clubhouses and hotels.

Matt Loede

Five "Fact or Fiction" on the Indians 16 Games into the 2020 Season

The Indians have played 16 games of their 60-game slate of the 2020 season thus far, and already there are plenty of questions about the team on and off the field with a tough week around Major League Baseball. Today we play a little "Fact or Fiction" about the direction the team is going, and what to expect from the club moving forward.

Zach Shafron

Indians vs Cincinnati Reds Game Thread #13, Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. ET

The Indians rallied from down 2-0 in the 7th inning on Tuesday night for a 4-2 win in Cincy over the Reds. The two teams have made the trip up I-71 for the two more games, this time at Progressive Field. The first of those two games will take place at 7:10pm as Mike Clevinger looks for his first win of the season against Tejay Antone for the Reds.

Matt Loede

by

Casey Drottar

Former Indians ROY Joe Charboneau Posts on Social Media He’s Suffered a Stroke

One-time Cleveland Indians rookie of the year Joe Charboneau remains one of the most popular Indians alumni living in the Northeast Ohio area. On Saturday it was posted on his Facebook account that the 65-year-old suffered a stroke Wednesday but is doing okay and should make a full recovery.

Matt Loede