Grading the Indians Starters and Relievers 24 Games into the 2020 Season

Matt Loede

The Indians are on their best win streak of the season as of this point, as they have won five in a row heading into Thursday’s battle with the Pirates at PNC Park looking for their second straight sweep.

While there are still plenty of things that this team has to work on, the pitching has been a bright spot since the team took the field the first time since the Kansas City Royals on July 24th.

From Shane Bieber making history to the development of reliever James Karinchak, the pitching has been the best in baseball by all accounts and the team needs it with a lackluster offense that has had issues scoring runs.

Today we grade the pitchers on the roster right now as the team sits a half game behind the Twins in the AL Central at 15-9, six games over .500.

James Karinchak A - Karinchak has become a fan favorite and many think that he should be installed as the closer right now. It will happen - in time. Karinchak in 11 games has an 0.71 ERA. He’s struck out 24 batters in 12.2 innings.

Oliver Perez A - The “old man” of the Tribe pitching staff has done a solid job out of the pen without getting much fanfare. He’s thrown nine innings, with eight K’s and has allowed just one run. He’s quietly done a great job.

Zach Plesac C - You might question why a “C” grade when he’s 1-1 in three starts with a solid 1.29 ERA, but you’ve got to take into accounts the chaos he and Mike Clevinger has caused this team with their actions in Chicago. It can’t be ignored. Time will heal the wounds, and Plesac hopefully learned from his mistakes.

Shane Bieber A - He’s been the best pitcher in the American League the first month of the season, 4-0 with a 1.30 ERA, 54 K’s in 34.2 innings. He’s been sensational and right now has to be the front runner for the AL Cy Young award, but as we know there’s a long way to go.

Phil Maton B - Maton has come on as of late, earning more trust from the Tribe coaching staff and basically moving up the ranks in the pen. Maton has allowed a run in 6.1 innings with 10 strikeouts. He’s been quietly effective and it’ll be interesting to see how he keeps developing.

Adam Cimber B - After a tough 2019 Cimber has thus far been fine, but it seems like he’s been pushed down the ranks a bit with the development of Maton. In 5.1 innings Cimber has allowed a run on three hits with three K’s. We will see how the situation with him keeps moving along.

Nick Wittgren B - Wittgren worked out of a jam in the win over the Pirates on Tuesday in the 9th inning that saved the game for the Tribe. He’s got a 2.70 ERA and in 10 innings has allowed three runs with 12 K’s. Teams are hitting .263 against him.

Aaron Civale B - He started the season as the Tribe’s fourth starter, and thus far other than Bieber he’s been the most effective starter. He’s 3-2 in five starts, and threw a gem on Wednesday in Pittsburgh going the distance allowing a run. It’s been fun to watch his development early in his second season.

Logan Allen C - The lefty reliever for the Tribe hasn’t gotten much of a chance, pitching a little bit in the Cubs series last week when the Indians were getting beat up. He allowed a run in three innings with four hits that game, and obviously needs more time on the mound to prove what he’s worth.

Mike Clevinger C - The same grade as Plesac for basically the same reasons. Clevinger record wise is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts. Again the team is better with him, but the club is taking a hard stance to players making mistakes, and it’s a shame the veteran made a huge mistake that caused many on the team to question trusting him.

Carlos Carrasco C - Carrasco has had an up and down start to the season, but the last two starts has been a struggle with command, and in each start he’s gone just 4.1 innings, throwing nearly 200 pitches. He still boasts a solid 3.71 ERA, but the team needs more from him to keep him in the rotation and he’s got to get back to finding his command.

Adam Plutko C - It was Plutko who was called upon to take Clevinger’s spot in the rotation after the Chicago incident, and he in two starts is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts. Plutko is valuable to this team for his ability to come from the pen to make a start if needed, and he throws strikes which is key for him staying in the rotation while Clevinger is in Eastlake.

Cam Hill C - The rookie has appeared in 10 of the club’s games, throwing 9.2 innings, allowing five runs. He has struck out eight, walked three and allowed a homer. He has a long way to go to earn the trust to be put in critical moments, but he’s getting chances right now with mixed results.

Brad Hand C - It’s easy to look at the closer who makes the blood pressure of fans rise, but if you look at his numbers and where he stands, it’s not as bad as many think. His worst outing came in a tie game against the White Sox, so to say he’s blown a save is not accurate. He’s saved six games in six chances, and has allowed seven hits with four walks and 10 K’s in 6.2 innings. Many think he’s the placeholder until the team gives the closer role to Karinchak, but that’s probably still a year away.

Dominic Leone D - He’s struggled to make an impact coming over as a vet who the team was hopeful would stabilize the pen. He’s got a 6.40 ERA, and has allowed three runs on six hits in 4.1 innings. He’s thrown in six games so the team has given him chances, but so far he’s yet to really step up and impress. 

