Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: April 18

Owen Miller’s performance at the plate the first week of the season makes him the stand-out player of the week.

There were a few players that could have gotten this award for the first week of the season. José Ramírez had a fantastic first week after signing a contract extension keeping him in Cleveland for the next seven years. Steven Kwan also continues his historic rookie play, although he did cool off a little since the team returned home.

But the player who deserves this award the most is Owen Miller.

Owen Miller’s start to the 2022 season has been terrific. After his underwhelming year at the plate in 2021, I don’t think anyone expected him to turn into a double machine this year. As of the writing of this, Miller currently leads the entire Major League in doubles with seven, batting average at .500, SLG with a .964, and an OPS of 1.510.

These are the type of numbers a fan base would hope to see from their MVP candidate. Getting them out of a player who was viewed more as a utility piece entering the season makes it even more impressive.

Against the Reds, Miller had five hits and four runs scored in the two-game series. Miller also found some power at the plate with his first-ever multi-homerun game in Cincinnati.

Against the Giants, he had three hits, two of them being doubles, and one run scored in only seven at-bats.

This past week Miller saw most of his playing time at first base, which is a position he is still learning. In Saturday night’s game against the Giants, he made a costly error that prevented Amed Rosario from turning a double play after a gorgeous stop by Ernie Clement.

But offense is what is going to get you in the lineup, and Miller’s fantastic week at the plate has shown that. It has been good enough to stay in the lineup and be this week’s stand-out player.

Make sure to come back next week to see who takes the award for the stand-out player of the week.

