Heyman Questions The Indians Trade Deadline Plans; Will They Sell Off Their Assets?

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching, and with it there's tons of rumors going around about what teams will be buyers, and what ones will be sellers.

The Indians have a tough decision to make when it comes to how they will treat the deadline?

Will they be aggressive buyers to try in some fashion to rebuild their beat up roster? Or does the team turn to being a seller and ship out some of their better players?

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Indians might be a team that once again trades a big name player for prospects.

Here's his tweet sent out by Heyman Saturday afternoon talking about the trade deadline and the Indians being in the mix. .

New possible seller could boost pitching market. While the Indians try to thread a needle and compete, rivals say they are open to trading big leaguers. Could that include stars Civale, Plesac, Karinchak and even Bieber (tho IL stays for AC and SB may be a complicating factor)?

First off I don't think there's anyway whatsoever that the Indians look to trade last year's Cy Young award winner in Shane Biener.

Bieber and the Indians haven't come to a conclusion on a deal to keep him in Cleveland for years to come, but that's not a reason to just trade him.

As far as Civale goes, he too is injured and has to get off the IL before any team would take a look at the young pitcher.

Karinchak does become somewhat expendable after how well Emmanuel Clase has pitched this year, but again that's no reason to rush and trade him.

The week out of the All-Star break for the Indians will be critical, as it probably will decide what route the Indians will take come the end of July.